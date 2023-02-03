ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Generous, mysterious person leaves boots, clothes for Butte's needy

By John Emeigh
KBZK News
KBZK News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sbyPg_0kbQdsgb00

BUTTE — It was underneath a sculpture where somebody left a pair of winter boots and other warm clothing for anyone to take, and there were other reports of—let’s just call them—random acts of charity in Uptown Butte. Now, no one’s really sure who this generous person is, but for those who live in Butte, it’s no surprise.

“It does not surprise me seeing all the donations people bring down here saying, ‘could you give this to somebody who needs it,’” said Rescue Mission Director Brayton Erickson.

A Butte resident posted a picture on Facebook of the boots on Feb. 1, stating it was the second pair of winter boots they’ve seen left for grabs. The boots were stuffed with new socks, underwear, and a shirt. Some residents said they like the discreet way the items were given out.

“They don’t have to go up to somebody and ask for it and that puts them in a better place because it can be hard to ask for help from people. I think that can be kind of embarrassing or make them feel bad,” said Butte resident Mikayla Lewis.

The Butte Rescue Mission has been giving away warm clothing throughout winter and is inspired by this act of kindness.

“I’m encouraged, you know, it shows that the community cares very much about our neighbors, about those that are less fortunate, about those that need things,” said Erickson.

An Insty Prints worker, whose office is right across the street from where the boots were left, is impressed by the generosity of Butte people.

“And there’s way more taking care of people here than where I’m from in Denver. I’ve been really admiring that in people, the love and the connection that’s in Butte is really awesome,” said Danni Bergren.

Comments / 0

Related
The Moose 95.1 FM

Dateline NBC Episode Will Focus on Slain Montana Deputy

A new episode of Dateline on NBC will tell the story of Montana Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was shot and killed on May 16, 2017, while in pursuit of a vehicle near mile marker 109 on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was a member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade, MT, and the Three Forks Fire Department in Three Forks. Deputy Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was 42 years old.
THREE FORKS, MT
hstoday.us

Montana Man Suspected in Threat to Damage Helena Public Schools Building With Pipe Bombs Arraigned on Charges

A Helena man accused of attempting to damage a Helena Public Schools building with pipe bombs was arraigned today on federal charges, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Logan Sea Pallister, 24, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with attempted property damage by use of fire or explosive, possession of unregistered destructive devices and possession of an unregistered silencer. If convicted of the most serious crime, Pallister faces a mandatory minimum five years to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
HELENA, MT
Daily Montanan

Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution

Montanans packed the rotunda at the state Capitol on Wednesday calling for lawmakers to “keep their hands off” the state Constitution — in part, they said, because Republican legislators this session have so far requested as many amendment proposals as have been referred to voters over the past 50 years. “To make America great again […] The post Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
newscenter1.tv

4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana

BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Homicide being investigated at Montana State Prison

DEER LODGE, Mont. — A Montana State Prison inmate has died in a suspected homicide, which is being investigated by the Department of Corrections and the Powell County Sheriff's Office. Todd C. Fisher, 49, of Glendive, died on Sunday at the prison in Deer Lodge, officials said. Fisher was...
DEER LODGE, MT
NBCMontana

6 people hospitalized after 7-vehicle crash west of Drummond

MISSOULA, Mont. — Traffic is flowing slowly in both directions on Interstate 90 near Drummond as crews work to clear a seven-vehicle crash scene. Six people were hospitalized with serious injuries. Montana Highway Patrol says a westbound commercial vehicle was driving too fast for conditions when it hit a...
DRUMMOND, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy