ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Ford to rejoin Formula One from 2026 season in Red Bull partnership

By Alex Lawson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v30d5_0kbQYmso00
A 1973 Lotus-Ford Cosworth 72E during the Italian Grand Prix in September 2022. Photograph: DPPI/REX/Shutterstock

Ford is to return to Formula One after more than two decades by supplying engines to the Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri teams.

The US vehicle manufacturer, which left the sport in 2004, will rejoin the F1 World Championship from the 2026 season.

Ford will team up with Red Bull to provide the power units for both the RBR and AlphaTauri teams from 2026 to at least 2030. The engines will be made at Red Bull’s Milton Keynes facilities, with Ford employees working there.

Ford and Red Bull will this year start work on the power unit designed to meet new technical regulations including a 350kW electric motor and a new combustion engine able to accept fully sustainable fuels by the 2026 season.

Ford remains the third most successful engine manufacturer in F1 history, with 10 Constructors’ Championships and 13 Drivers’ Championships. It dominated the sport in the late 1960s and 1970s, powering drivers including Britain’s Graham Hill and Jackie Stewart to titles.

With Cosworth, the company developed the DFV, which went on to be the single most successful F1 race engine, powering 155 wins from 1967 until its last race in 1983.

In 2000, Ford bought the Stewart Grand Prix team and renamed it Jaguar Racing, but the team was later sold to Red Bull after five unsuccessful seasons.

F1 has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity in recent years aided by tight tussles for the Drivers Championship and the Netflix series Drive to Survive , which has boosted its profile in the US.

Ford said the growing audience in the US and other “key markets” around the world was among the motivations for its return, as well as F1’s commitment to sustainability, with increased use of electric power and sustainable fuels.

The company, which was founded by Henry Ford almost 120 years ago, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is valued at $58bn (£48bn)0. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, Ford has 182,000 employees worldwide and, in 2022, announced it was investing $50bn into electric vehicles. It has set a target of making 50% of its global sales from electric vehicles by 2030 as the carmaking industry races to go green.

“This is the start of a thrilling new chapter in Ford’s motorsports story that began when my great-grandfather won a race that helped launch our company,” said Bill Ford, its executive chair. “Ford is returning to the pinnacle of the sport, bringing Ford’s long tradition of innovation, sustainability and electrification to one of the world’s most visible stages.”

Stefano Domenicali, president and chief executive of F1, said: “Ford is a global brand with an incredible heritage in racing and the automotive world and they see the huge value that our platform provides with over half a billion fans around the world.”

“It’s fantastic to be welcoming Ford back into Formula One through this partnership,” said Christian Horner, RBR team principal and chief executive.

F1 has committed to hit net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Earlier this week Geely, the Chinese owner of Lotus, said it planned to list a stake in a division of the luxury sports car group in the US as part of deal with a firm backed by the world’s richest person, the billionaire LVMH founder, Bernard Arnault.

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Ford sales up 2% in January, boosted by record EV sales

Ford Motor Co.'s U.S. sales rose 2% year-over-year in January, boosted by record sales of its all-electric vehicles, which more than doubled over that period. The Dearborn automaker reported Thursday that it sold 146,356 new vehicles in the U.S. last month. Of those sales, the vast majority — 133,293, or 91% — came from internal combustion vehicles, sales of which were up 2.2%. Hybrid vehicles, meanwhile, accounted for 7,816 sales, which marked a 26.3% drop from the same period last year. And battery-electric vehicle sales from Ford's Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning and E-Transit totaled 5,247 units — up 104% from a year ago.
fordauthority.com

Nearly New Roush 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Up For Auction

The Ford F-150 Raptor has been a highly sought-after vehicle for well over a decade at this point, and hasn’t lost any steam in recent years, either. The off-road focused pickup retains its value better than most, and also frequently trades hands via various online auction sites as a true enthusiast vehicle. In recent months, that list includes this Roush 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor, as well as this regular 2014 model with just 1,400 miles on the clock. Now, yet another Roush 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor has emerged for sale at Bring a Trailer, and it has just 1,400 original miles, too.
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún

Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
NEVADA STATE
Top Speed

Here's Why the Ford Mach-E Is A Real Mustang

The Ford Mustang has had a rich heritage, to say the least, and one of the newest horses to grace the line-up - although slightly different from the classic American muscle car - is quite exhilarating. The Mach-E is all you could want in a Mustang, and then some. Here's everything you need to know to understand just what keeps this model donning the famous name and why it is just as demanding as its car sibling. From the inside out the Mach-E is a purebred stallion, and the title pretty much speaks for itself.
The Guardian

General Pervez Musharraf obituary

Of all Pakistan’s assorted mixture of leaders since independence, none so divided opinion at home and abroad as General Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a bloodless coup in October 1999. Vilified and praised in equal measure, Musharraf, who has died aged 79, left a legacy that is certain...
CarBuzz.com

Ferrari And Lamborghini Posted Record Sales In 2022

Interest rates may be skyrocketing and middle-class Americans may be suffering to afford groceries, but you wouldn't know it by looking at sales of luxury automakers like Ferrari and Lamborghini. Both boutique Italian automakers reported record sales in 2022, beating out previous records from 2021. It's worth noting that these two were not outliers: Rolls-Royce also had its best year ever and so did Bentley. Clearly, it's a great time to be rich.
The Guardian

The Guardian

567K+
Followers
131K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy