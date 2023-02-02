ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Nathan Jones: Why do Southampton fans feel time is already up for manager?

The chants have grown increasingly more condemnatory. They have graduated from prolonged choruses of boos, to "you don't know what you're doing", to "get out of our club." A decree issued directly at manager Nathan Jones. Fans have made their concerns known as unease and impatience amplifies with every defeat....
SkySports

Rangers vs Partick Thistle: Michael Beale relishing different Scottish Cup challenge

Michael Beale has welcomed the novelty of Rangers hosting Partick Thistle in Sunday's Scottish Cup fifth-round tie. Rangers take a break this weekend from chasing Premiership leaders Celtic to take on the Jags, who sit in fourth place in the Championship. Beale is relishing the variation to the norm as...
SkySports

David Raya: Thomas Frank values Brentford goalkeeper at over £40m after he turns down two contract offers

Thomas Frank has admitted it could be difficult to keep David Raya this summer after the Brentford goalkeeper revealed he has turned down two offers of a new contract. Speaking to Press Association, Raya - whose current deal expires in the summer of 2024 - said "I don't think it's the right time to sign a new contract", adding he had rejected offers last year and in January.
SkySports

Birmingham 2-0 West Brom: Hannibal Mejbri picks up goal and assist as Blues win Midlands derby

Hannibal Mejbri stole the show as his goal and assist earned Birmingham a 2-0 win over West Brom - to earn the Blues their first home win in 2023. The on-loan Manchester United midfielder took just 10 minutes to put his side in front in sensational fashion, curling a wide free-kick in from 35 yards out, deceiving West Brom goalkeeper David Button by pretending to go for a cross.
SkySports

Daniel Levy: Tottenham chairman admits transfer mistakes as club reveals growing financial position

Daniel Levy has admitted Tottenham have made transfer mistakes which are still impacting the club despite a growing financial position. Spurs have announced their annual financial results for the year ending June 2022, the first full season since the Covid-19 pandemic restricted fans from attending matches, with total revenue increasing 22.7 per cent to £440m from £361.9m in 2021.
SkySports

Premier League Darts: Mark Webster praises Gerwyn Price's 'dream night' in Cardiff

Price delighted the partisan home crowd with a 6-3 victory over Nathan Aspinall to claim top billing on Night Two at the Cardiff International Arena. Price, world champion behind closed doors at Alexandra Palace in 2021, was inspired by the vocal support all evening to see off the challenges of Chris Dobey and Michael Van Gerwen to reach the final where he closed out a memorable win over 'The Asp'.

