Arsenal Women 1-0 Man City Women: Stina Blackstenius nets extra-time winner to seal Continental Cup final spot
Stina Blackstenius came off the bench to score the extra-time winner as Arsenal reached the Continental Cup final with victory over holders Manchester City. After a goalless 90 minutes, the Sweden international finished off a smart move to wrap up a deserved 1-0 win at Meadow Park. Jonas Eidevall's side...
Ben Youngs dropped for Italy clash | Kevin Sinfield: We're trying to be specific in selection
England coach Kevin Sinfield explains why Ben Youngs, Ben Curry and Anthony Watson have all been dropped for Sunday's Six Nations clash against Italy. Captain Owen Farrell also gives his thoughts on the upcoming match at Twickenham.
Nathan Jones: Why do Southampton fans feel time is already up for manager?
The chants have grown increasingly more condemnatory. They have graduated from prolonged choruses of boos, to "you don't know what you're doing", to "get out of our club." A decree issued directly at manager Nathan Jones. Fans have made their concerns known as unease and impatience amplifies with every defeat....
Rangers vs Partick Thistle: Michael Beale relishing different Scottish Cup challenge
Michael Beale has welcomed the novelty of Rangers hosting Partick Thistle in Sunday's Scottish Cup fifth-round tie. Rangers take a break this weekend from chasing Premiership leaders Celtic to take on the Jags, who sit in fourth place in the Championship. Beale is relishing the variation to the norm as...
Paul Merson: Arsenal must win 'biggest game of the season' against Brentford ahead of Man City fixture
Paul Merson says Arsenal must win their "biggest game of the season" against Brentford on Saturday ahead of a huge top-of-the-table clash with Manchester City next week. The Gunners face Thomas Frank's side at the Emirates this weekend looking to go eight points clear of second-placed City with a victory.
Rory McIlroy: I've never felt more complete as a player | 'I could double career wins'
The 33-year-old has won two of his last three worldwide events and has not finished outside the top four in his last seven as he battles to maintain his position as world No 1 ahead of Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler at the WM Phoenix Open, live on Sky Sports Golf from Thursday.
David Raya: Thomas Frank values Brentford goalkeeper at over £40m after he turns down two contract offers
Thomas Frank has admitted it could be difficult to keep David Raya this summer after the Brentford goalkeeper revealed he has turned down two offers of a new contract. Speaking to Press Association, Raya - whose current deal expires in the summer of 2024 - said "I don't think it's the right time to sign a new contract", adding he had rejected offers last year and in January.
Emir of Qatar wants to own both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain as separate entities - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's papers... The strategy of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, to try to purchase Manchester United while also owning Paris Saint-Germain will be to demonstrate to UEFA that each club will be controlled by a separate entity. Transfer...
Man Utd Women: Why Leah Galton is underrated star as Marc Skinner calls her 'one of the world's best wingers'
There are plenty of stars in the Women's Super League who are recognisable to football fans around the world. Sam Kerr, Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead, Alessia Russo – just to name a few – often take the headlines. But like in any football team or league, there are...
SWPL round-up: Glasgow City, Celtic, Rangers, Motherwell, Partick Thistle and Dundee United win
It remains tight at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League after leaders Glasgow City, second-placed Celtic and champions Rangers all won. Glasgow City remain unbeaten under interim head coach Leanne Ross after a gritty performance saw them beat Hearts 3-0 at Oriam. The Jambos had only lost once...
Frida Maanum: How a change of position has unlocked 'unexpected' attacking potential in Arsenal and Norway midfielder
"I knew she was good, but she was better than I expected," Jonas Eidevall remarked after catching a first glimpse of young midfielder Frida Maanum in Arsenal colours back in 2021. Over 18 months later, a similar narrative still applies. The Norway international continues to defy expectation even now, having...
Birmingham 2-0 West Brom: Hannibal Mejbri picks up goal and assist as Blues win Midlands derby
Hannibal Mejbri stole the show as his goal and assist earned Birmingham a 2-0 win over West Brom - to earn the Blues their first home win in 2023. The on-loan Manchester United midfielder took just 10 minutes to put his side in front in sensational fashion, curling a wide free-kick in from 35 yards out, deceiving West Brom goalkeeper David Button by pretending to go for a cross.
Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag challenges Alejandro Garnacho and discusses new European Super League proposals
Erik ten Hag has laid down a challenge for teenager Alejandro Garnacho - to score more goals - and believes his on-field emotion is a strength. Manchester United face Leeds for a second time in five days when they meet at Elland Road on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports.
Erik ten Hag praises Marcus Rashford's 'unbelievable focus'
Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag praises Marcus Rashford's form and his impact on the team. Watch the full interview on Soccer Saturday from 12pm.
Worcester Warriors to rebrand as Sixways Rugby and withdraw bid to enter Championship next season
The Rugby Football Union (RFU) issued Wasps and Worcester Warriors a "final deadline" to meet conditions that would allow them to compete in the Championship next season, which was initially set for December 12 before being pushed back to February 14. Worcester's new owners had yet to be approved by...
Andoni Iraola: Leeds' move for Rayo Vallecano boss blocked as manager search continues
Rayo Vallecano have blocked Leeds United's move for head coach Andoni Iraola. Iraola was a leading contender to fill the vacancy at Elland Road following the sacking of Jesse Marsch having taken the Spanish side to fifth place in LaLiga. Leeds have been tracking him for a while and Sky...
Super League 2023: Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth ready to lead home-city club's challenge
The work he did in carving out a 12-year professional career which included four seasons in the Super League with home city club Wakefield Trinity helped him realise he may have a future in coaching though. Now head coach of Trinity, having been appointed Willie Poching's successor in September last...
European Super League: Premier League clubs dismiss new proposals as 'laughable' and 'all hot air'
Several Premier League clubs have privately distanced themselves from the proposed new version of the European Super League, believing it to be laughable, Sky Sports News can reveal. The announcement by A22 - the company fronting the ESL - on Thursday of a proposed new-look, open competition containing up to...
Daniel Levy: Tottenham chairman admits transfer mistakes as club reveals growing financial position
Daniel Levy has admitted Tottenham have made transfer mistakes which are still impacting the club despite a growing financial position. Spurs have announced their annual financial results for the year ending June 2022, the first full season since the Covid-19 pandemic restricted fans from attending matches, with total revenue increasing 22.7 per cent to £440m from £361.9m in 2021.
Premier League Darts: Mark Webster praises Gerwyn Price's 'dream night' in Cardiff
Price delighted the partisan home crowd with a 6-3 victory over Nathan Aspinall to claim top billing on Night Two at the Cardiff International Arena. Price, world champion behind closed doors at Alexandra Palace in 2021, was inspired by the vocal support all evening to see off the challenges of Chris Dobey and Michael Van Gerwen to reach the final where he closed out a memorable win over 'The Asp'.
