ksmu.org
Syphilis infections are spiking in the Ozarks. Health experts urge testing for all ages.
While COVID-19 took our attention over the last three years, other diseases were quietly spreading in the Ozarks. One of them is syphilis, a sexually transmitted infection that’s seen a spike in cases in southwest Missouri. In Missouri, cases of syphilis more than doubled from 2015 to 2021. But...
KYTV
Police arrest an uninvited guest inside Springfield, Mo., home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for entering a home uninvited in a Springfield neighborhood. Officers responded to the incident near the intersection of Calhoun and Colgate around noon on Monday. Officers found the man near the door inside the house. He complied with the officers during the arrest.
kjluradio.com
Springfield man seriously injured in traffic accident in St. Robert
A Springfield man suffers serious injuries when the truck he’s a passenger in wrecks while driving through Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dexter McVay, Sr., 46, was life flighted to a Springfield hospital. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-44 as Kyle Reid, 24, of Springfield,...
Last week’s Springfield restaurant health code violations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3: Jan. 30 Burger King, 3009 S. Campbell Ave. Seoul Oriental Market, 3165 S. Campbell Ave. Jan. 31 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #127, 2858 N. Glenstone Ave. Greene County Damaged Freight & Food Sales […]
1 killed in one-vehicle wreck
1 killed in one-vehicle wreck Image ICY INTERSTATE — The exit off Interstate 30 to Cumby was covered with ice and made travel slow during the recent ice storm that struck the area. Photo courtesy Juan Ortiz Faith Huffman Assistant Managing Editor Sat,...
KYTV
Hotel of Terror in downtown Springfield faces condemnation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield City Council will meet Monday night to discuss a bill condemning the popular haunted house Hotel of Terror on Main Street. Forty-five years ago, the Hotel of Terror opened its doors and frightened many guests who walked through its haunted walls. Now city council will decide if the city can begin the eminent domain process to acquire the building to fix the main street bridge and move forward with the Renew Jordan Creek Project.
KYTV
Once-convicted drug trafficker arrested again in Laclede County, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Laclede County authorities arrested a convicted drug dealer for trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl and leading officers on a high-speed pursuit. After a lengthy investigation, agents from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement group targeted Scott H. Bonner, 41. Deputies attempted to stop him in a 2020 Honda...
Kait 8
Driver identified in deadly crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have identified the driver who died in a suspected stolen vehicle crash. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on State Highway 135 in Oak Grove. David M. Crawford, Jr., 28, of Corning...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri chateau one of the largest homes in America
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
koamnewsnow.com
Tractor trailer overturns, loaded with pizza ingredients near Sarcoxie
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 3:15 a.m. early Saturday morning, February 4, 2023, reports of a tractor-trailer overturned near 23.5 MM, I-44 W, alerted Jasper County E-911. Sarcoxie Police, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: The seven week long saga to catch a Shiba Inu on the run
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a seven week saga to trap a lost dog on the run. Alfred, a Shiba Inu, got away from his owner in mid November and it took professional trappers and dozens of tips and sightings every day to finally get him back home.
kjluradio.com
Lebanon man arrested with three-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine
A Lebanon man is arrested with more than three pounds of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in his hometown. The Lebanon Police Department reports it was Saturday night when they were joined by members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to initiate a traffic stop of a vehicle suspected of trafficking narcotics.
Two dogs die in Branson trailer fire Friday
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – Branson Fire Department and Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to a fire Friday, February 3. Firefighters found a travel trailer on fire at the Ozark County Campground. The occupants were able to get out safely, although the trailer was totaled. Two dogs belonging to the trailer’s occupant died from […]
houstonherald.com
Woman seriously injured Thursday in Texas County accident, patrol says
A Texas County accident injured one late Thursday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Cathryn Davis said a northbound 2004 GMC Envoy driven by Diana L. Dawson, 67, of Mountain Grove, traveled off the left side of Hidden Valley Drive, returned to the roadway, ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment and tree.
KYTV
Woman in serious condition after truck slides off an icy bridge into a creek near Eminence, Mo.
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman was taken to a Springfield hospital by helicopter after her truck slid off the road into a creek Saturday. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. when her truck skidded on the icy road, striking a road sign and sliding into Shawnee Creek. The crash occurred on County Road 504 around three miles south of Eminence.
tanktransport.com
3 Sentenced For Stealing Converters
3 Sentenced for Stealing Converters in Missouri and a Scheme to Transport Stolen Catalytic Converters Across State Lines. Thousands of Catalytic Converters Stolen as Part of a Multi-Million-Dollar Business. Missouri residents Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville; Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield; and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, were sentenced...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives search for stolen trailer and pellet smoker in western Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Detectives are investigating a trailer theft in western Greene County. On December 9, 2022, a neighbor spotted two men hooking up the single axle trailer in the 1600 block of S. Farm Road 123. The witness told investigators the men then hurried into their SUV and took off. The crime happened around 6:30 a.m.
Greene County deputies bust third homeless camp in one month
UPDATE 11:15 A.M. — Greene County deputy and spokesperson Paige Rippee reported that this latest bust was on one property and that the other four were checkups on other properties previously inhabited by trespassers. The latest property to be cleared of trespassers was near the western city limits of Springfield between Sunshine and Mount Vernon […]
Springfield man accused of stolen vehicle crime ring
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested on Feb. 1 on suspicion of stealing multiple vehicles from the Springfield area. Charles Lynn Crouse, 64, of Springfield, was formally charged with four felonies: two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and two counts of money laundering. According to court documents, police received information from […]
