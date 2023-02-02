ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, TX

Highway 98.9

The 2023 Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Rolls on February 12th

The Krewe of Barkus & Meoux is Shreveport & Bossier's official pet krewe. Making sure Mardi Gras season isn't just for humans, but for our pets as well. Every year, Barkus & Meoux host a pet parade and vendor market during Mardi Gras season. The pet parade is a walking parade instead of a parade filled with floats, because the stars of the parade aren't built for riding as much as walking. However that doesn't mean there WON'T be floats, its just probably not going to look like the first thing you might think of when you hear "Mardi Gras parade". But that doesn't mean the pets aren't going to get all dressed up in their Mardi Gras best...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Two Shreveport Rescues to Play for Team Ruff in Sunday’s Puppy Bowl

Two rescues from right here in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area are competing for Team Ruff in this Sunday's 'Puppy Bowl' on Animal Planet!. Once again, Ninna Lopez and the team at Ninna's Road to Rescue in Benton, LA are showing the world what they do right here in our area to rehome pups in need. They've had three pups participate in the Puppy Bowl in the past and this year they have two more!
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Highway 98.9

Iconic Shreveport Sports Store Is Closing Down For Good

It Is a Sad Day for Bargain Shoppers in Shreveport-Bossier. If you want to pick up a new sport and you don't want to break the bank there is one place to go. Play It Again Sports is a chain store that buys and sells used and new sporting goods. Many of us have cherished this store for several years.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Look At Bickham Dickson Park in Shreveport

I have great memories of strolling through C. Bickham Dickson Park when I moved to Shreveport way back in 1984. It was a great place to sit and have lunch while enjoying nature. In the 90's it was a spot I would bring my sons when they were little. There was a playground in the middle of the park which they loved to spend time playing on.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

5 Reasons to Buy Your Tickets to CORK in Shreveport, LA Today

Shreveport's premier wine event, CORK XVII, is back with even more vino and foods to sample than ever Saturday, April 1st, 2023!. I have to admit, I'm not a wine connoisseur but I'm excited to share details about the 2023 CORK Wine Festival with you because it's a must-go event for wine lovers and future wine lovers alike!
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Win Free Journey Tickets

Now through 11:59pm on Sunday, February 12, 2023, download the free Highway 98-9 app, click on the Journey Contest icon, and fill out an entry form. You may also enter online at Highway989.com. On or about Monday, February 13th, we’ll randomly draw ten (10) winners from all entries received. Prize is two (2) tickets to the Journey/Toto concert at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City on Sunday, February 19, 2023. Approximate prize value: $125. Tickets will be emailed to winners. For complete contest rules, click here. click here.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Native Wins a Grammy Award

A Shreveport musician takes home a Grammy award this year. Shreveport-born John Beasley wins the Grammy for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for “Scrapple from the Apple”, featured on his album Bird Lives. Beasley is one of the top composers in the business and has worked with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Castle Made of Shipping Containers Just 3 Hours from Shreveport

This has to be one of the most unique treehouse destinations I have ever seen. This Airbnb Has Age Restrictions, Probably Because It's Made of 4 Shipping Containers. This 2 bedroom 1 bath treehouse was built using 4 shipping containers. Looking at the pictures of the interior it has a modern farmhouse style. What will catch everyone's attention is the incredible view, actually we should say incredible views.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Police Warn Residents to Be Wary of Scammers

Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Shreveport Police are warning residents of scamming activity. Don't you just hate a thief? Apparently, these idiots can't wait to separate you from your hard-earned money...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Issue Child ID Kits to Local Schools

On Monday (2/6/23), Caddo Parish Sheriff's Deputies distributed new in-home child identification kits to Caddo schools that teach kindergarten. There are no obligations to fill out the kit, but it will allow you to have a set of fingerprints and DNA for your child in case of an emergency that you can turn over to law enforcement. Kindergarten teachers are to distribute the kits once they are received.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
