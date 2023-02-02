The Krewe of Barkus & Meoux is Shreveport & Bossier's official pet krewe. Making sure Mardi Gras season isn't just for humans, but for our pets as well. Every year, Barkus & Meoux host a pet parade and vendor market during Mardi Gras season. The pet parade is a walking parade instead of a parade filled with floats, because the stars of the parade aren't built for riding as much as walking. However that doesn't mean there WON'T be floats, its just probably not going to look like the first thing you might think of when you hear "Mardi Gras parade". But that doesn't mean the pets aren't going to get all dressed up in their Mardi Gras best...

