Charles Turner, age 81, passed away on February 2, 2023 in Seguin, TX. Chuck is survived by his wife Pam and two children, Cori and Michael. He is also survived by his two sisters, Betty Strobridge (LeRoy) and Nelda Phelps, and brother, Donnie Coleman (Cathi) along with his grandchildren, Nick, Chase and Evan, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Opal and Nolan, and his son, Charles Jr.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO