Seguin, TX

Charles Turner

Charles Turner

Charles Turner, age 81, passed away on February 2, 2023 in Seguin, TX. Chuck is survived by his wife Pam and two children, Cori and Michael. He is also survived by his two sisters, Betty Strobridge (LeRoy) and Nelda Phelps, and brother, Donnie Coleman (Cathi) along with his grandchildren, Nick, Chase and Evan, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Opal and Nolan, and his son, Charles Jr.
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

TLU Baseball Wins Series Against Pacific (OR)

SEGUIN, Texas — Texas Lutheran Baseball held off a late inning Pacific rally for a 7-6 win over the Boxers Sunday afternoon at Katt-Isbel Field.The Bulldogs (2-1) scored four runs in the fifth inning to break the game open to a 7-2 lead. The Boxers would score four runs over the final four innings but TLU would prevent a complete Boxers comeback to complete the series win over the 2022 Northwest Conference champions.
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Navarro ISD welcomes back Dee Carter as interim superintendent

(Seguin) – The Navarro ISD is welcoming back a very familiar face to help lead it in its search for a new top administrator. Former Superintendent of Schools Dee Carter has accepted the invitation to return to the district to serve as its interim superintendent. Carter unveiled the surprising...
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Guadalupe County closes books on record-breaking year

(Seguin) – Guadalupe County Youth Livestock and Homemakers Show participants are again the big winners following what is being recorded as the largest show ever. Announcing the record-breaking year is Megan Reiley, co-secretary of the youth show committee. “Every year, our goal is to be better than the last...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

Non-chamber members invited to take a peek into membership benefits

(Seguin) — The Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce isn’t only encouraging the public to join it for its annual Showcase Seguin event this Thursday at the Seguin Coliseum. It’s also putting out an invitation to all businesses who are not yet members. This year, the chamber is...
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin Commission on the Arts opens new grant opportunity

(Seguin) — This year, the Seguin Commission on the Arts is launching its very own grant program to support arts and cultural activities that promote or enhance the arts in Seguin. Applicants can apply for funding to cover up to 50 percent of their total project cost and the...
SEGUIN, TX

