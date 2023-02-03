ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Classic Rock 105.1

Things a Cajun Oughta Know

When you're from Acadiana, there are a few things you're going to be expected to know... Growing up in Acadiana, there are so many things we learn how to do that, we don't really even realize it. It's just second nature to know how clean crabs, jitterbug, and make a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

Third annual Krewe des Chiens des Opelousas announced

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Kiwanis Club of Opelousas has announced its third annual Krewe des Chiens des Opelousas, scheduled for Feb. 11. Proud puppy owners will deck their dogs out in festive attire and will parade through the square at noon in a friendly competition to be crowned king and queen.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KLFY.com

Recording artist Kylie Frey to lead Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras parade

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras Association (OIMGA) has announced that Opelousas native and Nashville recording artist, Kylie Frey, will serve as Grand Marshal for the 2023 Opelousas Mardi Gras parade. Frey was born and raised in Opelousas. OIMGA said that at the early age of...
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Krewe of Attakapas reveled in the spirit of Mardi Gras 2023

The all-ladies Krewe of Attakapas held its annual ball and pageant at the Frem F. Boustany Center, also known as the Heymann Center, on Jan. 28 in Lafayette. The krewe keeps its members secret and behind masks, so it is always a fun party shrouded in a little bit of mystery. Ladies dressed in costumes with a Native American theme paraded down the runway to festive music and treated the audience to some entertaining dance moves along the way.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Mardi Gras Parade rolls through New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade, a family-style Mardi Gras celebration, rolled through historic Main Street in New Iberia on Feb. 3. The seventh annual parade featured a total of 67 entries, including local High School marching bands, classic cars and trucks, and more than 20 floats.
NEW IBERIA, LA
brproud.com

Lafayette news anchor Sylvia Masters wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023

LOUISIANA (KLFY) – News 10’s very own Sylvia Masters has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters has been crowned in the 70th Miss Louisiana USA. She competed against 32 other Miss Louisiana USA 2023 candidates at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie and won the title.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

