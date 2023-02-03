Read full article on original website
Food Truck Friday Returns to Moncus Park March 3, 2023
"Food Truck Friday" presented by Home Bank is returning to Moncus Park in March 2023!. "Food Truck Friday" is set to make its deliciously triumphant return to Moncus Park beginning March 3, 2023. The event, presented by Home Bank, will happen every Friday from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm at...
Well-known local restaurant opening location on Johnston St.
The Mexican cantina and grill, which already has multiple locations throughout Lafayette Parish, will be opening on Johnston St. soon.
Things a Cajun Oughta Know
When you're from Acadiana, there are a few things you're going to be expected to know... Growing up in Acadiana, there are so many things we learn how to do that, we don't really even realize it. It's just second nature to know how clean crabs, jitterbug, and make a...
KLFY.com
Third annual Krewe des Chiens des Opelousas announced
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Kiwanis Club of Opelousas has announced its third annual Krewe des Chiens des Opelousas, scheduled for Feb. 11. Proud puppy owners will deck their dogs out in festive attire and will parade through the square at noon in a friendly competition to be crowned king and queen.
Remember When Anthony Bourdain Ran Mardi Gras in Mamou?
The late Anthony Bourdain was not only a talented TV chef, but he was also one heck of a storyteller. And, one of the places Bourdain seemed to really enjoy telling stories about was this place that we call home. South Louisiana's Cajun Country was a backdrop for more than...
KLFY.com
Recording artist Kylie Frey to lead Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras parade
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras Association (OIMGA) has announced that Opelousas native and Nashville recording artist, Kylie Frey, will serve as Grand Marshal for the 2023 Opelousas Mardi Gras parade. Frey was born and raised in Opelousas. OIMGA said that at the early age of...
theadvocate.com
Krewe of Attakapas reveled in the spirit of Mardi Gras 2023
The all-ladies Krewe of Attakapas held its annual ball and pageant at the Frem F. Boustany Center, also known as the Heymann Center, on Jan. 28 in Lafayette. The krewe keeps its members secret and behind masks, so it is always a fun party shrouded in a little bit of mystery. Ladies dressed in costumes with a Native American theme paraded down the runway to festive music and treated the audience to some entertaining dance moves along the way.
Crawfish Prices Coming Down Ahead of Super Bowl and Mardi Gras
It's not as if fans of delicious Louisiana crawfish need a reason to boil up a sack or two but if you "gotta pick a reason" then Mardi Gras or the NFL Championship game is as good a reason as any. One is filled with whimsy, make-believe, and hard-to-believe stories, the other is Mardi Gras. Both are perfect for the consumption of boiled crawfish.
Certain Lafayette, Louisiana Intersections to Have Traffic Closures This Week
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - For the third week in a row, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development workers will be in Lafayette to perform signal upgrades to selected intersections in the Hub City. Daytime Traffic Closures Happening At Various Lafayette Intersections. There will be intermittent lane closures happening at...
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
The parade of storm systems across the nation and through the bayous of Louisiana has been relentless it seems for the past month or so. Ever since we got out of the "way too warm" temperatures before Christmas it seems as if every week the state has had to negotiate a strong storm or severe weather event. This week will be no exception.
Audit of Grand Coteau, Louisiana Shows Big Issues with How Things are Done
GRAND COTEAU, La. (KPEL News) - Officials with the Legislative Auditor's Office released the findings of their audit of the town of Grand Coteau. Several of the issues cited in this year's audit were also cited as problems in the 2021 audit. While there were nine items cited last year,...
Woman wanted for questioning in theft at Lafayette beauty supply store
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police need your help identifying a women wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at a hair extensions and beauty supply store. Police say the incident occurred Dec. 23 at the Beauty and Beyond store in the 100 block of Louisiana Avenue. If you can help police identity the woman, […]
Lafayette Dr. Mary Claire (Pastor) Haver—’The Galveston Diet’ for Women Gains Worldwide Recognition
The Galveston Diet, created for women in menopause by local Dr. Mary Claire (Pastor) Haver, has sold out in its first pressing as the world discovers how this Acadiana native teaches women how to cut through fat-shaming and diet fads. Dr. Haver, wife, mom, physician and entrepreneur developed The Galveston...
KLFY.com
Mardi Gras Parade rolls through New Iberia
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade, a family-style Mardi Gras celebration, rolled through historic Main Street in New Iberia on Feb. 3. The seventh annual parade featured a total of 67 entries, including local High School marching bands, classic cars and trucks, and more than 20 floats.
Carencro's Mardi Gras is February 11: Here's what to know before you go
The Carencro Police Department wants everyone to know what the rules are in advance of the parade, so everyone can have a good time.
Road improvements to take place on Verot School Road
Asphalt road improvements on Verot School Road are scheduled to take place from Feb. 8 through Feb. 17.
Evangeline Parish Sheriff Issues Warning to Those Participating in Mardi Gras Runs
The Sheriff in Evangeline Parish has spoken. Sheriff Charles Guillory released a statement this week as many prepare for traditional Mardi Gras runs in Evangeline Parish. The traditional runs often include horses, flatbed trailers, and other vehicles as those who participate in the run make their way through the countryside.
brproud.com
Lafayette news anchor Sylvia Masters wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023
LOUISIANA (KLFY) – News 10’s very own Sylvia Masters has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters has been crowned in the 70th Miss Louisiana USA. She competed against 32 other Miss Louisiana USA 2023 candidates at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie and won the title.
King Cake Bread Pudding Bake-Off Happening Sunday, February 5th
In recent weeks you may have seen several local bakeries on social media claim to have the best King Cake Bread Pudding. Now, they have all decided to come together for one day to find out who truly has the best King Cake Bread pudding in Acadiana. 12 local bakeries...
Vermilion Parish Sheriff Reinstates Programs and Starts New Ones
VERMILION PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - One of the major problems resulting from Covid-19 was a change in the workforce across the country. Vermilion Sheriff Mike Couvillon says they are now able to reinstate some programs and start up some new programs. Sheriff Couvillon says they are restarting several programs...
