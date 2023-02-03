Read full article on original website
First Democrat Announces Run for Louisiana Governor
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Of the names that have been tossed around for a possible run at Louisiana Governor from the Democrat side of the aisle, this name wasn't expected. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson - who has roots in Lafayette, Louisiana Democratic Party Chairperson Katie Bernhardt, State Representative Helena Moreno out of New Orleans, and activist Gary Chambers are just four names that have been thrown out there by political pundits as possible candidates who could join a race for the Governor's Mansion that features at least five Republicans and an independent. The presumed frontrunner is Attorney General Jeff Landry.
Meet the Candidates: LaSalle Parish teacher Danny Cole is first Democrat to declare run for Governor
There is now a declared Democrat in the race to be Louisiana’s next governor. He is Daniel “Danny” Cole, a Pentecostal minister. Cole is also a teacher at Bolton High in Alexandria and he believes Louisiana does not invest enough in education. “I’m going to attack that...
Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees
(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on...
Special session on insurance wraps up after lawmakers gave final approval to incentives for insurers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana lawmakers ended a special session on Friday (Feb. 3) that was focused on the state’s insurance crisis. Lawmakers gave final approval to House bills 1 and 2. HB 1 places $45 million into a state fund to incentivize insurance companies to write policies in...
Louisiana has known it overdetains inmates for a decade. Will the feds force it to stop?
When the federal government announced last week that Louisiana's prison system has been regularly violating the Constitution by holding inmates past their release dates — at one point affecting more than one out of every four people released — it was not exposing a new issue. As far...
Both insurance-related bills from special session are headed to governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two bills that will impact insurance in Louisiana are headed to the governor’s office to be signed. The La. Senate and the La. State House of Representatives have both passed HB1 and HB2. If signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, HB1 would appropriate $45...
A new law lets people with felonies sit on juries. Most Louisiana parishes haven't followed it.
A state law allowing people with past felony convictions to serve on juries isn't being followed in a swath of courts across Louisiana, threatening to bring proceedings to a halt and prompting some attorneys to argue that their clients aren't getting fair trials. Since the law’s passage by the Louisiana...
Op-Ed: Louisiana’s success hinges on reforming state income taxes
The Pelican State has tremendous opportunity and potential. It’s got a diverse culture, renowned festivals, terrific people, and, of course, delicious food. Yet the burdensome and complicated tax code continues to hold it back from becoming what should be an economic powerhouse. The big first step to propel the state forward should be flattening state income taxes, until ultimately eliminating them. It’s no coincidence that Florida and Texas – which...
Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties
Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
Louisiana issues new emergency rule on abortion ban exceptions
The Louisiana Department of Health issued a new emergency rule late last month that governs a list of medical exceptions to the state’s strict abortion ban. It went into effect immediately on Jan. 27 and closely resembles an initial rule on “medically futile” pregnancies from August, though the new one includes one additional medical condition, […] The post Louisiana issues new emergency rule on abortion ban exceptions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Lawsuit alleges Port of South Louisiana violated state sunshine law
The Port of South Louisiana ran afoul of the state’s open meetings law last year by conducting public business relating to a proposed grain elevator project in St. John the Baptist Parish without the public’s awareness or opportunity for input, according to a lawsuit filed by a local nonprofit.
The Truth About How These Louisiana Towns Got Their Names
The Bayou State, our beloved Louisiana, has so much history that there's no way it could all be contained in this one document, but we're going make an attempt to shine a little light on that rich history. Even the name of our state has a story to tell. We...
EDITORIAL: An open letter to Jeff Landry
Enshrined in its mission statement, Loyola University encourages students to “pursue truth, wisdom, and justice; and to work for a more just world.” Loyola students are guided by the institution’s Catholic and Jesuit principles. Loyola’s philosophies are inspired by those of Saint Ignatius, which we hope Loyola alumni will remain committed to through their practice of being positive and compassionate changemakers, seeking justice, truth, and God in all things.
Louisiana bank teller sentenced for bank fraud
A former Louisiana bank teller was sentenced on Feb. 1 for bank fraud.
Who benefits from TOPS? It just became harder to know.
Despite years of public discussion of the purpose of Louisiana’s marquee education program, the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, a scholarship available to thousands of high school graduates each year, officials have never resolved a central question of the program — who is TOPS supposed to benefit?. The...
Is manglier tea really a cure-all? Curious Louisiana digs into age-old south Louisiana remedy
The groundsel bush, known in French as manglier, is probably flourishing somewhere not far from your backyard. The unassuming shrub is ubiquitous from here to Houston and can be found along fence lines, railroad tracks and road sides. When you see its white or light gold blooms in the fall, make a note of it.
How Louisiana high school principals, LHSAA got on same page to decide playoff system
A meeting of about 200 Louisiana principals held prior to last week’s LHSAA annual convention helped set the path for one of the most congenial conventions in recent years, according several principals and the LHSAA. The pre-convention meeting were pulled together by a group of principals, including Northwood's Shannon...
Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
Local broadcasting legend Lanny James remembered following death
He was a staple in northeast Louisiana households for decades. Local broadcasting legend Lanny James just had that voice that every broadcaster would love to possess. And he had his share of charisma and flamboyance too. From the way he dressed to the way he talked to the way he...
It took Americans almost 200 years to find the highest point in Louisiana
While Driskill Mountain in Bienville Parish is now the undisputed highest point in Louisiana, well up into the 20th century that honor was claimed by various sites across the northern reaches of the state.
