Louisiana State

Classic Rock 105.1

First Democrat Announces Run for Louisiana Governor

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Of the names that have been tossed around for a possible run at Louisiana Governor from the Democrat side of the aisle, this name wasn't expected. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson - who has roots in Lafayette, Louisiana Democratic Party Chairperson Katie Bernhardt, State Representative Helena Moreno out of New Orleans, and activist Gary Chambers are just four names that have been thrown out there by political pundits as possible candidates who could join a race for the Governor's Mansion that features at least five Republicans and an independent. The presumed frontrunner is Attorney General Jeff Landry.
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Louisiana’s success hinges on reforming state income taxes

The Pelican State has tremendous opportunity and potential. It’s got a diverse culture, renowned festivals, terrific people, and, of course, delicious food. Yet the burdensome and complicated tax code continues to hold it back from becoming what should be an economic powerhouse. The big first step to propel the state forward should be flattening state income taxes, until ultimately eliminating them. It’s no coincidence that Florida and Texas – which...
theadvocate.com

Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties

Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana issues new emergency rule on abortion ban exceptions

The Louisiana Department of Health issued a new emergency rule late last month that governs a list of medical exceptions to the state’s strict abortion ban.  It went into effect immediately on Jan. 27 and closely resembles an initial rule on “medically futile” pregnancies from August, though the new one includes one additional medical condition, […] The post Louisiana issues new emergency rule on abortion ban exceptions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Loyola Maroon

EDITORIAL: An open letter to Jeff Landry

Enshrined in its mission statement, Loyola University encourages students to “pursue truth, wisdom, and justice; and to work for a more just world.” Loyola students are guided by the institution’s Catholic and Jesuit principles. Loyola’s philosophies are inspired by those of Saint Ignatius, which we hope Loyola alumni will remain committed to through their practice of being positive and compassionate changemakers, seeking justice, truth, and God in all things.
The Lens

Who benefits from TOPS? It just became harder to know.

Despite years of public discussion of the purpose of Louisiana’s marquee education program, the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, a scholarship available to thousands of high school graduates each year, officials have never resolved a central question of the program — who is TOPS supposed to benefit?. The...
5NEWS

Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
lincolnparishjournal.com

Local broadcasting legend Lanny James remembered following death

He was a staple in northeast Louisiana households for decades. Local broadcasting legend Lanny James just had that voice that every broadcaster would love to possess. And he had his share of charisma and flamboyance too. From the way he dressed to the way he talked to the way he...
