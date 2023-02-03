ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Worsley Plant to distribute OilQuick products in UK

British distributor Worsley Plant has announced that it is the official United Kingdom dealer for OilQuick, the Sweden-based manufacturer of fully automatic quick coupler systems for industries including demolition and construction. Worsley, based in Cheshire in the north west of England, already distributes Lehnhoff quick couplers in the UK, as...
Indonesia to break ground on US$2.7bn housing project

It has been reported that Indonesia will begin building apartments worth US$2.7 billion for its new capital city on Borneo Island in the second quarter of the year. The country announced back in 2019 that it planned to move its capital city from Jakarta to a new area in Indonesian Borneo. The new city, named Nusantara, is estimated to cost US$32 billion.

