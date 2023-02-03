Read full article on original website
Borsa Istanbul Says Decides to Halt Transactions In Shares Of 8 Companies In Earthquake Zone
* DUE TO EARTHQUAKE DISASTER, IT HAS BEEN DECIDED TO HALT TRANSACTION SEQUENCES OF BELOW-MENTIONED FIRM SHARES IN EARTHQUAKE ZONE UNTIL A MATERIAL EVENTS DISCLOSURE IS MADE IN PUBLIC DISCLOSURE PLATFORM REGARDING HOW COMPANIES WERE AFFECTED BY EARTHQUAKE SASA.E (EQUITY, VİOP AND WARRANTS) BOSSA.E BLCYT.E SANKO.E HATEK.E ISDMR.E ARSAN.E RUBNS.E.
W-Scope Corp - (Progress Of Disclosed Matter) Notice Regarding Patent Invalidation Lawsuit In Korea
* W-SCOPE CORP - (PROGRESS OF DISCLOSED MATTER) NOTICE REGARDING PATENT INVALIDATION LAWSUIT IN KOREA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Delco Building Group collapses: Victorian construction company in liquidation after six years
Award-winning building company Delco Building Group was on Wednesday placed into liquidation with thousands of dollars owed to employees.
Russia is selling record amounts of crude oil to India to plug the gap in its energy exports after the EU ban
Indian imports of Russian oil hit a record 1.2 million barrels a day in December, and 1.3 million barrels a day in the first two weeks of January.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Largest US egg producer sees record profits amid price hikes
Cal-Maine Foods, the largest distributor and producer of eggs in the United States, saw record quarterly profits this year amid record sales.
‘This is bullying’: How much of your money are gas suppliers holding?
Mark Wilson was furious on receiving a message asking him to bring his energy account “back on track”. Ovo, which had taken on his supply after acquiring SSE’s retail arm, was proposing to increase his monthly direct debit from £102 to £168. Wilson* had built up £500 in credit, and had even reduced his direct debits previously as his regular payments were overshooting consumption.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
E&M Co Acquires 14 Billion Won Worth Of Shares In Vessel Co Ltd
* E&M CO: ACQUIRES 14 BILLION WON WORTH OF SHARES IN VESSEL CO LTD Further company coverage:.
Norway's gigantic sovereign wealth fund loses a record $164 billion, citing 'very unusual' year
Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, among the world's largest investors, returned -14.1% last year. "The market was impacted by war in Europe, high inflation, and rising interest rates. This negatively impacted both the equity market and bond market at the same time, which is very unusual," said Norges Bank Investment Management CEO Nicolai Tangen.
Interra Resources Says Goldpetrol Joint Operating Commenced Drilling In Myanmar
* GOLDPETROL JOINT OPERATING COMMENCED DRILLING DEVELOPMENT WELL CHK 1239 IN CHAUK OIL FIELD IN MYANMAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Hungary c.banker sees a pullback in demand, raw materials prices
BUDAPEST, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Slowing demand is beginning to impact price growth, Hungarian central bank Deputy Governor Mihaly Patai told a conference on Monday, noting a decline in retail sales and a retreat in key raw materials prices. The bank pledged a "patient approach" to monetary policy last month,...
Skc Co Q4 Operating Loss 24 Billion Won, Swings To Loss
* SKC CO: Q4 OPERATING LOSS 24 BILLION WON, SWINGS TO LOSS Further company coverage:.
Denmark sets aside $294 mln to bring down waiting lists at hospitals
COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Denmark's government said on Friday it has set aside an additional 2 billion Danish crowns ($293.7 million) to help alleviate acute challenges in the country's healthcare system towards 2024. The money will partly be spent to reduce long waiting lists accumulated at hospitals following the...
Goldman Sachs sees oil prices heading to $100 a barrel by the third quarter of 2023 amid China reopening
Goldman Sachs expects oil prices to jump to $100 a barrel by the third quarter of 2023. The bank said China's reopening was likely to add 1.6 million barrels a day in demand to the market. Goldman's Nikhil Bhandari said supply was unlikely to keep up after underinvestment in recent...
Adani had a handful of auditors as young as 23 years old signing off on companies worth $100 billion, Hindenburg says
Shah Dhandharia audited the accounts of Adani Total Gas and Adani Enterprises. It only had 11 employees, with partners just 28 years old, per Hindenburg.
India's Adani shares see extended sell-off as credit warnings kick in
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The sell-off in India's Adani Group's seven listed companies, where more than $110 billion in market value has already evaporated, continued on Monday as a U.S. short-seller's report critical of the group's finances now led to credit warnings. Ratings agency Moody's warned on Friday that the group...
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Gold Giant Newmont Makes $17 Billion Takeover Bid for Australian Rival
Denver-based gold miner Newmont Corp. (NEM) said it proposed a $17 billion all-stock buyout of rival Newcrest Mining, Australia's largest gold producer, in a deal that would mark this year's biggest U.S. merger. The deal would significantly close the supply gap between Newmont, the world's largest gold miner by market...
Losses of Billionaire Adani's Empire Rise to $107 Billion
The crisis of confidence shaking the Indian conglomerate worsens day by day.
