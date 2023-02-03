ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kalkinemedia.com

FOREX-Dollar steady after robust U.S. jobs data, lira hits record low

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The dollar held firm against the euro on Monday, with traders taking the view the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely lift its benchmark rate above 5% and keep it there to squeeze inflation after data showed the labour market remains strong. An earthquake in central...
US News and World Report

Pakistan's Forex Reserves With Central Bank Drop to $3.09 Billion

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased by 16.1% to $3.09 billion in the week ending Jan. 27, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday, which analysts said covers less than three weeks of imports. The country is locked in negotiations with the...
kalkinemedia.com

Borsa Istanbul Says Decides to Halt Transactions In Shares Of 8 Companies In Earthquake Zone

* DUE TO EARTHQUAKE DISASTER, IT HAS BEEN DECIDED TO HALT TRANSACTION SEQUENCES OF BELOW-MENTIONED FIRM SHARES IN EARTHQUAKE ZONE UNTIL A MATERIAL EVENTS DISCLOSURE IS MADE IN PUBLIC DISCLOSURE PLATFORM REGARDING HOW COMPANIES WERE AFFECTED BY EARTHQUAKE SASA.E (EQUITY, VİOP AND WARRANTS) BOSSA.E BLCYT.E SANKO.E HATEK.E ISDMR.E ARSAN.E RUBNS.E.
kalkinemedia.com

Skc Co Q4 Operating Loss 24 Billion Won, Swings To Loss

* SKC CO: Q4 OPERATING LOSS 24 BILLION WON, SWINGS TO LOSS
kalkinemedia.com

Lithuania may tax windfall bank profits, boost defence spending

VILNIUS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Lithuania may introduce a windfall tax on banks if profits continue to soar this year on the back of rising interest rates, the country's central bank governor and finance minister said on Monday, with proceeds likely to go towards defence spending. "This is a critical...
kalkinemedia.com

Aciselsan FY Net Profit Jumps to 89.1 Mln Lira

* SAID ON FRIDAY FY NET PROFIT OF 89.1 MLN LIRA VS NET PROFIT OF 35.1 MLN LIRA YEAR AGO.
BoardingArea

UK Passport price increase goes into effect

If you missed out on the warning last month, it’s a bit late now, as the price of a UK Passport has now increased. The new fees for the standard application process are:. Adult (16 and over) standard 34-page passport £82.50 £93. Adult (16 and over) 50-page...
torquenews.com

All Tesla Model Y Vehicles Qualify for IRA Tax Credit Now - Tesla Will Raise Prices Soon

The U.S. Government has updated its information for the IRA tax credit and now ALL Tesla Model Y SUV vehicles qualify. The IRA tax credit in the U.S. has been updated for many SUV vehicles to make them qualify now under $80,000, instead of $55,000. There were many people who were posting on Twitter that the original proposal was unjust, and it looks like those people were heard.
kalkinemedia.com

Madrid court reduces compensation awarded to Orcel to 43.4 mln euros, court document

MADRID, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A Madrid court reduced by 8 million euros to 43.4 million euros ($46.75 million) the compensation awarded to Italian banker Andrea Orcel last year after Santander withdrew an offer to make him its CEO, a court document showed. The court however said that the offer letter from Santander to Orcel was a binding contract, the document seen by Reuters on Monday said.
techaiapp.com

Market Strategist Predicts Gold Will Be the Top Performer in 2023 Over Cryptocurrencies and Equities – Bitcoin News

Gareth Soloway, president and chief market strategist at inthemoneystocks.com, predicts that gold will outperform cryptocurrencies and equity performances in 2023. In an interview published Thursday, Soloway emphasized his belief that “gold will be the best performer” this year and stated that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not cut rates until a “massively nasty recession” occurs.
kalkinemedia.com

FTSE 100 slips from record high on Fed rate jitters

(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Monday from a record high, as global sentiment soured after data pointing to strength in the U.S. labour market raised worries that the Federal Reserve could keep hiking interest rates for longer. The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.5% by 0808 GMT after setting...
New York Post

Iranian smuggled in car trunk shows security threat from our open border

Good news: The Iranian caught in the trunk of a smuggler’s car illegally crossing the southern border last week wasn’t on the FBI’s terrorism watch list, as was previously reported. Except … even if he wasn’t on the list, how is this not a terrifying sign of the national security threat we face? The car-trunk Iranian highlights that intercontinental human smuggling networks do indeed bring people from the most adversarial nations in the world, as detailed in my recent book “America’s Covert Border War, the Untold Story of the Nation’s Battle to Prevent Jihadist Infiltration.” Try as American law enforcement stationed abroad might...
