E&M Co Acquires 14 Billion Won Worth Of Shares In Vessel Co Ltd
* E&M CO: ACQUIRES 14 BILLION WON WORTH OF SHARES IN VESSEL CO LTD
Skc Co Q4 Operating Loss 24 Billion Won, Swings To Loss
* SKC CO: Q4 OPERATING LOSS 24 BILLION WON, SWINGS TO LOSS
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on February 6
ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.40% at 11,304 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:. NESTLE. Nestle will have to raise prices of its food
Aciselsan FY Net Profit Jumps to 89.1 Mln Lira
* SAID ON FRIDAY FY NET PROFIT OF 89.1 MLN LIRA VS NET PROFIT OF 35.1 MLN LIRA YEAR AGO.
TABLE-Euro zone December retail sales fall 2.8% y/y
Feb 6 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on retail sales in the euro zone in December. Volume of retail trade % change compared with the previous month (calendar and seasonally adjusted) Jul 22 Aug 22 Sep 22 Oct 22 Nov 22 Dec 22 Euro area Total retail trade -0.2 0.0 0.8 -1.5 1.2 -2.7 Food, drinks, tobacco 0.0 -0.7 0.5 -1.2 -0.5 -2.9 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: -0.2 0.2 1.3 -1.8 2.0 -2.6 Mail orders and internet 4.1 -4.3 3.0 -1.4 -0.3 -2.3 Automotive fuel in specialised stores 1.0 1.9 -0.9 0.0 0.5 2.3 Volume of retail trade % change compared with the same month of the previous year (calendar adjusted) Jul 22 Aug 22 Sep 22 Oct 22 Nov 22 Dec 22 Euro area Total retail trade -0.7 -1.3 0.1 -2.6 -2.5 -2.8 Food, drinks, tobacco -1.7 -1.3 -2.0 -3.9 -4.6 -6.9 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: -0.9 -2.2 0.8 -2.4 -2.0 -0.6 Mail orders and internet 2.1 -5.5 -1.6 -5.1 -7.1 -5.5 Automotive fuel in specialised stores 2.1 4.8 3.7 2.2 3.9 6.0 For Eurostat release, click on: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators (Reporting by Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk)
Cleantech company Carbonxt (ASX:CG1) highlights operating efficiencies in latest quarter report - Kalkine Media
Carbonxt develops and sells specialised activated carbon products, including powdered activated carbon and activated carbon pellets. The Kentucky Joint Venture is near completion and is set to become an immediate funding support, the report says. Operating efficiencies were added to the Arden Hills pellet plant and the Black Birch PAC...
Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM) announces AU$35Mn placement for Nifty Project Restart - Kalkine Media
Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM) has received firm commitments for a placement of 318.6 million shares at AU$0.11 per share to raise AU$35 million (before costs). The participants of the placement will get 1 attaching option for each share, with a two-year term and an exercise price of AU$0.15 per option. The...
Raiden’s (ASX:RDN) Dec quarter marks strong Ni-Cu-PGE assays for Mt Sholl - Kalkine Media
The period saw completion of maiden drilling program at the Mt Sholl project that intersected high-grade & broad zones of Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide mineralisation. The results correlate with historical drilling and indicate that all deposits remain open in multiple directions. The company expects finalising modelling of an updated MRE in Q1.
2022 in review: Carbonxt (ASX:CG1) makes a strong mark in cleantech space - Kalkine Media
Carbonxt Group manufactures specialised activated carbon products capable of capturing harmful pollutants emitted during industrial processes. In 2022, the company continued to extend its reputation in the industry as an innovative provider of activated carbon solutions with novel materials. CG1 entered the massive LNG sector and secured the renewal of...
December 2022 quarter boosts Boab Metals’ (ASX:BML) confidence towards a decision to mine at Sorby Hills - Kalkine Media
As per the recent Sorby Hills DFS study, around 75% of the pre-production capital expenditure and direct mining costs are supported by the present tendered pricing. ~18.3Mt of ore will be mined and processed through a simple crush-mill-flotation circuit at an initial rate of 1.5Mtpa expanding over the initial 8.5-year processing period.
