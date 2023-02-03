Nissan and Pole to Pole Expedition Team Unveil Adventure-Ready Ariya Electric SUV for Epic Journey from North to South Pole

Read full article on original website
BMW Pushes for 50% Electric Vehicle Sales with Investment in Mexico
San Luis Potosí, Mexico – The BMW Group has announced its intention to ramp up its e-mobility program, with a goal of reaching 50% of its worldwide sales to be fully electric vehicles before 2030. As part of this effort, the company is investing in the expansion of its international production network, including the plant in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, which will produce fully-electric models for the NEUE KLASSE.
Test Drive: 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning
CHATHAM, Mass. – The sophomore year of the Ford F-150 Lightning continues proving electrification does not diminish the utility and capability, not to mention the comfort and amenities, of the iconic full-size pickup truck. We drove a top-of-the-range 2022 Ford Lightning Platinum last year and there were very few...
Beam Global Launches ARC Mobility Trailer for Efficient Transport of Off-Grid EV Charging Systems
SAN DIEGO – Beam Global, a leading provider of sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security, and outdoor media, has launched the ARC Mobility™ trailer. This is a specialized hydraulic transport solution that can quickly transport and relocate off-grid EV ARC™ charging systems. The trailer is manufactured at Beam’s San Diego factory and is designed to be easy for one person to use.
