Nissan and Pole to Pole Expedition Team Unveil Adventure-Ready Ariya Electric SUV for Epic Journey from North to South Pole

San Luis Potosí, Mexico – The BMW Group has announced its intention to ramp up its e-mobility program, with a goal of reaching 50% of its worldwide sales to be fully electric vehicles before 2030. As part of this effort, the company is investing in the expansion of its international production network, including the plant in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, which will produce fully-electric models for the NEUE KLASSE.

10 HOURS AGO