Hogwarts Legacy is coming a long time. The software was officially announced in 2020, although the project began very early. The studio originally planned to release an release window for 2021. However, the delays forced the game to go to 2023. It is now possible that PS5, Xbox X/S and Nintendo Switch players can enter the game on February 10, 2023. By selling the Deluxe Edition, you can play it already earlier than that thanks to a special early access promotion.

1 DAY AGO