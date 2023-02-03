ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

Related
abccolumbia.com

White Knoll High School cleared of threats

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says White Knoll High School has been cleared of any threats after students and staff were evacuated earlier today. Authorities say the threat was received through another school district’s tip line. The campus and school building were checked. Stay with...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Kershaw County students bring Black history to life

CAMDEN, S.C. — Pine Tree Hill Elementary School in Camden is getting student and parents involved in Black History Month. Students participated in a living wax museum, which allowed them to have fun learning, show their musical talent and show parents what they're learning. "It's an opportunity for our...
CAMDEN, SC
kool1027.com

AARP Free Tax Service Cranking Back Up

The AARP Tax-Aide service run by local volunteers here in Kershaw County and they provide FREE tax preparation, primarily for senior citizens. One does NOT have to be a member of AARP to receive this service. Although this is PRIMARILY for senior citizens, they can help anyone with a relatively simple tax return.
kool1027.com

Gustafson Starting “Partner With Penry”

On Monday February 6th, SC Senator Penry Gustafson announced she is launching “Partner with Penry,” a monthly town hall event in District 27. These constituent centered meetings will be held in Chesterfield, Kershaw, and Lancaster Counties monthly on the second Monday. The first scheduled “Partner with Penry” is 10:00am-11:00am on Monday, February 13, 2023 at American Patriot Coffee Company located at 1012 Broad Street in Camden, South Carolina. All public is welcome, and coffee will be complimentary.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
Columbia Star

Brookland-Cayce High School inducts educator into Hall of Fame

Brookland-Cayce High School has inducted its newest Hall of Fame member. Linda Bundrick-Brown was honored February 2 at the Annual Brookland-Cayce High School Educator Hall of Fame Gala at Seawell’s in Columbia. Bundrick-Brown officially retired from Lexington Two and Brookland- Cayce High in 2010 but has returned each year...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia leaders hold community meeting on North Columbia area

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — City of Columbia's District One Councilwoman Tina Herbert held a community meeting on Thursday providing an update on a future master plan for a new community complex. The meeting worked to provide an update on a master plan for the Villages of North Columbia, a...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

New student housing complex proposed in the Vista

COLUMBIA, N.C. — A new student housing complex could be heading near the Blossom Street Bridge. On Thursday, members of Columbia's Board of Zoning Appeals heard an argument to rezone a section of land at the corner of Huger and Blossom streets. Currently, that area is zoned to have a maximum of 150 beds per acre, but developers are asking to increase that number to 250 beds per acre.
COLUMBIA, SC
kool1027.com

Lugoff Elgin Wrestling Team Advances

The Lugoff Elgin Demon wrestling team advanced to the third round of the Class 4A playoffs after beating Lucy Beckham 64-15. The Demons will now face James Island tonight at 6:30 at the Lugoff Elgin High School Gymnasium.
LUGOFF, SC
tourcounsel.com

Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Additional school threats Friday in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday afternoon saw threats target A.C. Flora and Richland High School. Both schools were sent into lockdown but were reported to be operating normally by officials. Friday’s threats continued a string of school threats that struck the Midlands throughout the week. Thursday night a 15-year-old Spring...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington County schools face another round of threats Friday

Two schools in Lexington County started Friday morning with threats. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department (LPD), a call came in Friday around 7 a.m. to the county's dispatch about a possible bomb threat at Airport High School. Officers have cleared the building and the threat is believed to not be credible. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and LPD are investigating the incident.
etxview.com

SC State, USC to host Archaeological Field School

South Carolina State University and the University of South Carolina will host their third Archaeological Field School event during spring break, March 6-10, at Rose Hill Plantation. The Rose Hill Plantation Archaeological Field School event, sponsored by S.C. State Parks and the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, is...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Candlelight vigil held for Tyre Nichols in Columbia Sunday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The savage beating leading to the death of 29 Tyre Nichols has left individuals across the country asking what, if anything can be done to keep incidents like this from continuing to unfold. The actions sparking protests in various cities the day the body camera...
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

McMaster to sign law ending subminimum wage and promoting disability inclusion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will host a ceremonial signing of a new law that will end subminimum wage in South Carolina. The signing of S.533 will take place Feb. 7 at the governor's office in the South Carolina Statehouse, 110 Gervais St., Columbia. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the new law will make South Carolina the third state in the Southeast and 13th in the nation to end subminimum wage.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: 15 year-old Spring Valley High school student arrested for threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a 15 year-old Spring Valley student in connection with recent school threats. Investigators say the juvenile has been arrested and charged with threatening to use a destructive device; conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device; student threats and disturbing schools, say officials.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

