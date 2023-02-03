Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
White Knoll High School cleared of threats
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says White Knoll High School has been cleared of any threats after students and staff were evacuated earlier today. Authorities say the threat was received through another school district’s tip line. The campus and school building were checked. Stay with...
Kershaw County students bring Black history to life
CAMDEN, S.C. — Pine Tree Hill Elementary School in Camden is getting student and parents involved in Black History Month. Students participated in a living wax museum, which allowed them to have fun learning, show their musical talent and show parents what they're learning. "It's an opportunity for our...
kool1027.com
AARP Free Tax Service Cranking Back Up
The AARP Tax-Aide service run by local volunteers here in Kershaw County and they provide FREE tax preparation, primarily for senior citizens. One does NOT have to be a member of AARP to receive this service. Although this is PRIMARILY for senior citizens, they can help anyone with a relatively simple tax return.
kool1027.com
Gustafson Starting “Partner With Penry”
On Monday February 6th, SC Senator Penry Gustafson announced she is launching “Partner with Penry,” a monthly town hall event in District 27. These constituent centered meetings will be held in Chesterfield, Kershaw, and Lancaster Counties monthly on the second Monday. The first scheduled “Partner with Penry” is 10:00am-11:00am on Monday, February 13, 2023 at American Patriot Coffee Company located at 1012 Broad Street in Camden, South Carolina. All public is welcome, and coffee will be complimentary.
Columbia Star
Brookland-Cayce High School inducts educator into Hall of Fame
Brookland-Cayce High School has inducted its newest Hall of Fame member. Linda Bundrick-Brown was honored February 2 at the Annual Brookland-Cayce High School Educator Hall of Fame Gala at Seawell’s in Columbia. Bundrick-Brown officially retired from Lexington Two and Brookland- Cayce High in 2010 but has returned each year...
wach.com
Columbia leaders hold community meeting on North Columbia area
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — City of Columbia's District One Councilwoman Tina Herbert held a community meeting on Thursday providing an update on a future master plan for a new community complex. The meeting worked to provide an update on a master plan for the Villages of North Columbia, a...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter’s Quixote Club voted one of “America’s Best New Courses”
One of the Midlands’ top golf courses was recognized in a big way last week. Quixote Club in Sumter was visited by numerous Golf Digest raters this past year, and voted the course third in their category “America’s Best New Courses”. The recognition is one of...
New student housing complex proposed in the Vista
COLUMBIA, N.C. — A new student housing complex could be heading near the Blossom Street Bridge. On Thursday, members of Columbia's Board of Zoning Appeals heard an argument to rezone a section of land at the corner of Huger and Blossom streets. Currently, that area is zoned to have a maximum of 150 beds per acre, but developers are asking to increase that number to 250 beds per acre.
kool1027.com
Lugoff Elgin Wrestling Team Advances
The Lugoff Elgin Demon wrestling team advanced to the third round of the Class 4A playoffs after beating Lucy Beckham 64-15. The Demons will now face James Island tonight at 6:30 at the Lugoff Elgin High School Gymnasium.
tourcounsel.com
Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
WIS-TV
Additional school threats Friday in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday afternoon saw threats target A.C. Flora and Richland High School. Both schools were sent into lockdown but were reported to be operating normally by officials. Friday’s threats continued a string of school threats that struck the Midlands throughout the week. Thursday night a 15-year-old Spring...
South Carolina witness watches large rectangle object moving southwest
A South Carolina witness at West Columbia reported watching a large, rectangle-shaped object moving at a steady rate at 7:04 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
coladaily.com
Lexington County schools face another round of threats Friday
Two schools in Lexington County started Friday morning with threats. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department (LPD), a call came in Friday around 7 a.m. to the county's dispatch about a possible bomb threat at Airport High School. Officers have cleared the building and the threat is believed to not be credible. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and LPD are investigating the incident.
wach.com
Spring Valley student arrested for recent Richland County school threats
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a 15-year-old Spring Valley High School student they say was responsible for recent threats made to several midlands schools. Officials said on Thursday evening that the student made all of the threats with the intent to disrupt the schools...
etxview.com
SC State, USC to host Archaeological Field School
South Carolina State University and the University of South Carolina will host their third Archaeological Field School event during spring break, March 6-10, at Rose Hill Plantation. The Rose Hill Plantation Archaeological Field School event, sponsored by S.C. State Parks and the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, is...
abccolumbia.com
Candlelight vigil held for Tyre Nichols in Columbia Sunday
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The savage beating leading to the death of 29 Tyre Nichols has left individuals across the country asking what, if anything can be done to keep incidents like this from continuing to unfold. The actions sparking protests in various cities the day the body camera...
carolinapanorama.com
Brookland Baptist to celebrate 52th Anniversary of Rev. Dr. Charles B. Jackson
February 2023, Dr. Charles B. Jackson, Sr. will celebrate 52 years as Pastor of the Brookland Baptist Church, West Columbia, SC. His home church for 52 years without any separation!. Records report that he is unique, because this usually does not happen in the Black Church! Instead of having a...
abcnews4.com
McMaster to sign law ending subminimum wage and promoting disability inclusion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will host a ceremonial signing of a new law that will end subminimum wage in South Carolina. The signing of S.533 will take place Feb. 7 at the governor's office in the South Carolina Statehouse, 110 Gervais St., Columbia. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the new law will make South Carolina the third state in the Southeast and 13th in the nation to end subminimum wage.
Sheriff, inmate families, Richland County, NAACP reflect on the murder of Alvin S. Glenn inmate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five inmates are now facing murder charges after an investigation revealed that they were responsible for the death of fellow inmate Antonious Randolph. The 29-year-old was behind bars and charged with criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping. On Friday, Richland Sheriff Leon Lott condemned the actions of...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: 15 year-old Spring Valley High school student arrested for threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a 15 year-old Spring Valley student in connection with recent school threats. Investigators say the juvenile has been arrested and charged with threatening to use a destructive device; conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device; student threats and disturbing schools, say officials.
Comments / 0