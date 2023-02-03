Duxbury mother to be arraigned next week on murder charges in deaths of her 3 children

A Duxbury mother who allegedly strangled her three young children before attempting to take her own life will be arraigned next week on murder charges, court officials said Friday.

Lindsey Clancy, 32, will face a judge Tuesday in Plymouth District Court on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Clancy will appear via Zoom from the hospital and a counsel will be in person in the courtroom.

On Jan. 24, 5-year-old Cora Clancy and 3-year-old Dawson Clancy were strangled by their mother inside their Summer Street home in Duxbury by their mother, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said .

Her youngest child, 8-month-old Callan Clancy, was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead days later.

MGH co-workers of Duxbury mom charged in deaths of her kids share words of support as GoFundMe grows

Police officers and firefighters first responded to the family’s home after a man, identified as Lindsey’s husband. Patrick Clancy returned home and called 911 to report his wife’s attempted suicide.

Cruz said Lindsay Clancy survived a jump out of a second-story window. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

Patrick Clancy issued a statement this past weekend , asking people to forgive his wife for what transpired.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

