Hurst seeking re-election to Jasper Council
Dave Hurst has announced his intention to seek the 2023 Democratic nomination for re-election to the District 4 Jasper Common Council, a seat he has held since 2016. Prior to sitting on the council, he served on the Bainbridge Township Advisory Board and the Jasper City Utility Board. In announcing...
Disabled American Veterans Chapter #77 and Auxiliary meeting Thurs. Feb. 9
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary will hold a meeting on Thursday, February 9 at 6:30 pm at VFW Post 673 in Jasper. Members, please try to attend. We will be assembling gift bags for our local Veterans in nursing homes. If you care to donate, call Donna Brittingham at 812-630-3029.
Ardella “Delli” R. Keusch, 81, of Ireland,
Ardella “Delli” R. Keusch, 81, of Ireland, passed away at 4:34 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at home surrounded by family. Delli was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on June 18, 1941, to Fred and Estelle “Fern” (Shuler) Bonifer. She married Ronald Keusch on November 5,...
