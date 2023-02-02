On Monday afternoon, a Huntingburg man was injured in a rollover crash on Old Road 64 west of Huntingburg. According to the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, Peter Langer of County Road 700 South, was westbound in a 1987 Dodge Dakota just west of County Road 630 South at about 2:50 p.m. He was traveling at a high rate of speed when the vehicle went off the right side of the road slightly while it went around a curve. Police said Langer was able to get the truck back onto the roadway but then overcorrected to the right, which sent the truck off the road again.

HUNTINGBURG, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO