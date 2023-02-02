Read full article on original website
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Harold H. Hilgeman, 95, Jasper
Harold H. Hilgeman, 95, of Jasper, passed away at 8:38 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at home. Harold was born in Sidell, Ill., on December 24, 1927, to Hilbert and Della (Fenneman) Hilgeman. He married Janice Braun on May 5, 1956, in the Portersville Presbyterian Church in Portersville, Indiana....
The Rotary Club of Dubois County announces 2023 Community Grant Cycle
The Rotary Club of Dubois County has announced the opening of the club’s grant cycle for nonprofit community organizations in Dubois County. Interested nonprofit groups can access the online application at www.duboiscountyrotary.com or on the club’s Facebook page. Applications are due by March 24, 2023. The club’s grants committee will review all applications submitted and plans to announce the awards in May, with funds released in August 2023. Applications for up to $9,000 in funding will be accepted, and they must match one of Rotary’s seven areas of focus: Promoting peace, Fighting disease, Providing clean water, Sanitation and hygiene, Saving mothers and children, Supporting education, Growing local economies or Protecting the environment.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter #77 and Auxiliary meeting Thurs. Feb. 9
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary will hold a meeting on Thursday, February 9 at 6:30 pm at VFW Post 673 in Jasper. Members, please try to attend. We will be assembling gift bags for our local Veterans in nursing homes. If you care to donate, call Donna Brittingham at 812-630-3029.
Driver injured in single-vehicle rollover crash
On Monday afternoon, a Huntingburg man was injured in a rollover crash on Old Road 64 west of Huntingburg. According to the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, Peter Langer of County Road 700 South, was westbound in a 1987 Dodge Dakota just west of County Road 630 South at about 2:50 p.m. He was traveling at a high rate of speed when the vehicle went off the right side of the road slightly while it went around a curve. Police said Langer was able to get the truck back onto the roadway but then overcorrected to the right, which sent the truck off the road again.
Film, roundtable discussion to highlight social, emotional, and physical impacts of digital devices
If you have concerns about the impact constantly scrolling, liking and sharing has on your child, you are invited to a free showing of a special documentary, “SCREENAGERS”, and discussion at the Astra Theatre Wednesday evening. Doors open on February 8 at 5:30 for the free event that...
