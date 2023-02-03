Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles gets ratings boost after signing with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier BettsThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Former Nebraska Football WR Trey Palmer impressing at Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule pleased with TE Arik GilbertThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
KSNB Local4
Governor introduces Nebraska mentoring initiative
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen announces a “major mentoring initiative” alongside former Huskers Coach Tom Osborne at a noon news conference on Monday. Pillen declared February “Nebraska Mentoring Month.” The governor was also joined by state lawmakers and representatives from mentoring programs across the state, according to a news release from his office.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KSNB Local4
Huskers claim three event titles against Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska women’s gymnastics team claimed three event titles against Iowa Monday night. Kinsey Davis claimed the vault title with a 9.850, Emma Spence finished in first on uneven bars with a 9.825 while Sophia McClelland notched a 9.925 on balance beam for the event title. Despite claiming three event titles, the Huskers fell to Iowa, 195.300-196.475.
kmaland.com
Nebraska up to No. 5 in USTFCCA rankings
(KMAland) -- The Nebraska men's track program is up to No. 5 in the latest rankings released by the USTFCCCA. The Huskers moved up one spot from No. 6. The women's program comes in at No. 18. Texas, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina State and Washington are the top five on...
Nebraska Basketball: Huskers and Creighton squaring off for 3-star guard
Nebraska basketball and the Creighton Bluejays are directly squaring off in the recruiting game over 3-star guard Dayton Forsythe. The Nebraska basketball team is coming off quite the Sunday. There was, of course, the big win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. That game might have been the best and most complete victory of the season, Creighton notwithstanding.
KSNB Local4
Rural Nebraskans more pessimistic in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Rural Nebraskans are more pessimistic about their current and future well-being, as well as changes in their communities, according to the 2022 Nebraska Rural Poll. Since its beginning 27 years ago, the poll has asked respondents about their current situation, as well as their outlook on...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers continue racking up competition for Carter Nelson
Nebraska football recruiting certainly has its work cut out for it when it comes to Ainsworth’s Carter Nelson who just keeps getting Power 5 offers. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Carter Nelson is the most pressing get for the Nebraska football recruiting class of 2024. It’s not just that Nelson is the top player in the state. It’s not just that he’s rated the fifth best tight end in the entire class. It’s that if the Huskers do end up reeling the Ainsworth prospect in, it will mean they’ve fought off more than 20 other Power 5 programs (and counting) in order to land him.
volleyballmag.com
Q&A with Nebraska coach John Cook as Huskers transition into spring
Lincoln Arneal lives in Lincoln and covers Nebraska volleyball for Huskers Illustrated. Follow him on Twitter at @lincoln_VB. Nebraska’s 2022 season came to an abrupt early end on a Thursday afternoon in December in Louisville, Kentucky. For the first time in a decade, the Huskers failed to advance to an NCAA Tournament regional final after failing to convert several match points against Oregon.
foxnebraska.com
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
News Channel Nebraska
Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
WOWT
PLSHS Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren named Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An athletic director at a Papillion area high school was named the Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year. According to Papillion La Vista Community Schools, La Vista South High School Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren was named the 2023 Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year by the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska’s Natural Resource Districts release 2022 dam assessments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - To ensure water infrastructure safety, Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) on several dam assessments across the state. In 2022, nine floodwater reduction dam assessments were completed with four NRDs – Lewis &...
Nebraska Powerball Double Play starts Sunday
Starting February 5, Nebraska Lottery players will be able to purchase Double Play®, an add-on feature that offers another chance to match your Powerball® numbers for cash prizes up to $10 million. Powerball Double Play drawings are held between 10:30 and 10:40 p.m. CT on Monday, Wednesday, and...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball Roundup: Grading week of 1/29, this week’s major game
Looking back at the past week in Nebraska women’s basketball and what big game lies ahead for the Cornhuskers in the coming week. The Nebraska women’s basketball team had a bit of a light schedule in the past week but the bright side is that the one game they did play, they were able to get the win.
KSNB Local4
NEB TF: Johansson, Steinforth Break School and Devaney Records
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) On the final day of the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, two Nebraska school records were shattered as Axelina Johansson broke the women’s shot put record and Till Steinforth set a new men’s heptathlon mark. Both were also Devaney Center facility records. The Huskers finished the two-day meet with nine event titles.
Nebraska Firm Selling Drone Technology For Work On The Farm
I just saw a story in the Mitchell Republic about a company in Nebraska that is selling drones for use on the farm. Yep, pretty soon, it'll be flying drones joining the tractors and combines out in the field. Drones are becoming important to agriculture. Volitant Technologies in Dunbar, Nebraska...
Schaefer: Of fathers and sons
The author’s father, Jim Schaefer, passed away on Monday, January 30. Sunday would've been his 71st birthday. Around the time Dane Todd took out a pair of Texas Longhorns on a Brandon Jackson touchdown, it dawned on me that I could be witnessing something special. No. 5 Texas came...
Nebraska’s costliest governor’s race left wild numbers in its wake
OMAHA — The costliest election in Nebraska history is over, including a governor’s race with state-record spending in 2022 of $29 million, campaign finance reports show. Even including the general election that University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen won over State Sen. Carol Blood, nobody spent more than the second-place finisher in the GOP primary. […] The post Nebraska’s costliest governor’s race left wild numbers in its wake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Husker staff wants to make sure it pays respect to the senior tape
It'll be one of those stories probably retold in high supply if Jeremiah Charles goes on to tear it up at Nebraska. His recruitment, and the story of him putting on a show on the night Matt Rhule and coaches walked into the high school gym, has already received its share of run in these parts. But this past Wednesday, with the papers now signed, Rhule could actually speak himself about the additions of Charles and his Arlington (Texas) Martin teammate Ismael Smith Flores.
News Channel Nebraska
January much wetter in 2023 than a year ago
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Of the past 127 years, 2022 was the fourth-driest year for the state of Nebraska. That has left drought conditions across 99 percent of the state. So far, 2023 has turned a new, wetter leaf, with many areas of the state experiencing much higher precipitation. Hartington's January...
Comments / 0