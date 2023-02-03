Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Ethan Clark announces candidacy for State Legislature
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Wednesday, Ethan Clark of Ord announced his candidacy for the 41st Legislative District in the Nebraska Unicameral. The seat is currently held by Senator Tom Briese and he will be forced to vacate due to term limits. The 41st Legislative District includes the entire counties...
KSNB Local4
ACLU of Nebraska launches new video series
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Today, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Nebraska released the first video in a new series highlighting Nebraskans who are transgender, nonbinary and two spirit, a term used by many Indigenous communities to describe LGBTQ+ tribal members. The video is now available on YouTube and TransNebraska.org, a website run by the ACLU of Nebraska.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska hospitals struggling to transfer post-acute care patients
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska hospitals have faced countless hardships over the past few years, and the latest is the struggle to discharge and transfer acute care patients to a more appropriate facility. On Wednesday, the Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA) released their 2023 January Throughput Report, which highlighted the high...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska’s Natural Resource Districts release 2022 dam assessments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - To ensure water infrastructure safety, Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) on several dam assessments across the state. In 2022, nine floodwater reduction dam assessments were completed with four NRDs – Lewis &...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Patrol encourages tech vigilance on Safer Internet Day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Tuesday is Safer Internet Day 2023. The Nebraska State Patrol Tech Crimes Unit is encouraging parents, teachers, and kids to use the occasion to learn about ways to stay safe during their online activity. “We can all work together to make the internet safer,” said Lt. Monty...
KSNB Local4
Governor introduces Nebraska mentoring initiative
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen announces a “major mentoring initiative” alongside former Huskers Coach Tom Osborne at a noon news conference on Monday. Pillen declared February “Nebraska Mentoring Month.” The governor was also joined by state lawmakers and representatives from mentoring programs across the state, according to a news release from his office.
KSNB Local4
Rural Nebraskans more pessimistic in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Rural Nebraskans are more pessimistic about their current and future well-being, as well as changes in their communities, according to the 2022 Nebraska Rural Poll. Since its beginning 27 years ago, the poll has asked respondents about their current situation, as well as their outlook on...
KSNB Local4
Thursday’s winter reminder
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Old man winter is calling time out on our recent span of milder temperatures, just to let us know this is still his season. Tonight a cold front will sweep out of Northwestern Nebraska, shifting wind to the northwest with gusts increasing to 35 mph by late evening, then as high as 45 mph gust Thursday morning into the mid afternoon.
