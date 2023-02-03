HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Old man winter is calling time out on our recent span of milder temperatures, just to let us know this is still his season. Tonight a cold front will sweep out of Northwestern Nebraska, shifting wind to the northwest with gusts increasing to 35 mph by late evening, then as high as 45 mph gust Thursday morning into the mid afternoon.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO