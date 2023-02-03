Brazilian senator says Bolsonaro participated in a meeting to overturn election and didn't discourage the proposed plan

Read full article on original website
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Albany Herald
Chinese balloon was part of years-long spying program, US says
The high-altitude Chinese balloon that crossed over the U.S. last week is just part of a years-long surveillance program with Beijing deploying such craft around the globe, the US said, as officials sought to draw new attention to what they say is an increasingly aggressive Chinese spying campaign. The Chinese...
Albany Herald
Biden wants to talk with Sen. Menendez about Cuba. Are policy changes coming?
WASHINGTON — A brief exchange after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night has sparked interest in what the White House might be considering doing regarding its policies toward Cuba. The conversation between Biden and U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, the New Jersey Democrat and Cuban...
