Phys.org

Coal exit can happen only with stronger policies, and with China cooperating, says study

Current climate policies including efforts like the Powering Past Coal Alliance will not add up to a global coal exit, a new study shows. Countries phasing coal out of the electricity sector need to broaden their policy strategy, or else they risk pushing the excess coal supply into other industries at home, like steel production. The scientists find that China has an opportunity to dominate the renewable energy technology market if it begins phasing down coal immediately. Otherwise, it could dangerously delay the renewable energy breakthrough worldwide.
msn.com

Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
gcaptain.com

‘The Party is Over’ for Container Shipping, Says Hapag-Lloyd CEO

HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) – Container freight rates will keep declining in the current realignment of shipping demand and supply, said the chief executive of Germany’s liner Hapag Lloyd, the world’s number five by transport capacity. “The party is over. We are back to a normal shipping...
BBC

Energy firms told to stop force-fitting prepayment meters

Energy companies have been asked by the industry regulator Ofgem to suspend the forced installation of prepayment meters. It comes after The Times found debt agents for British Gas had broken into vulnerable people's homes to fit meters. Ofgem has asked all suppliers to review the use of court warrants...
The Guardian

‘This is bullying’: How much of your money are gas suppliers holding?

Mark Wilson was furious on receiving a message asking him to bring his energy account “back on track”. Ovo, which had taken on his supply after acquiring SSE’s retail arm, was proposing to increase his monthly direct debit from £102 to £168. Wilson* had built up £500 in credit, and had even reduced his direct debits previously as his regular payments were overshooting consumption.
The Independent

India's G-20 energy meet to balance renewables, fossil fuels

Over 500 energy industry heavyweights and 30,000 participants will descend on the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on Monday to discuss the future of renewables and fossil fuels at India Energy Week — the first big ticket event of the country's presidency of the Group of 20 leading economies.Speakers, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and the International Energy Agency’s executive director Fatih Birol, will discuss the need to ramp up the transition to clean energy. But the overwhelming presence of oil and gas industry stakeholders has raised questions from climate...
rigzone.com

Shell CEO Says World 'Desperately In Need' Of Natural Gas

Shell natural gas business can grow after record profits in 2022, as the global thirst for the fuel shows no signs of slowing, said CEO Wael Sawan. — Shell Plc’s natural gas business can continue to grow after making record profits in 2022, as the global thirst for the fuel shows no signs of slowing, said Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan.
The Next Web

Europe plots to replace natural gas with geothermal energy

Europe has a long tradition in geothermal energy, with Iceland, France, and Hungary historically dominating the industry. In recent years, however, a range of other countries have entered the sector. Their motivations are clear: geothermal energy is 100% renewable, endless, and reliable. And the attraction has only intensified amid the...
Interesting Engineering

World’s biggest hydrogen power plant goes up in South Australia

The construction of the world's largest green electrolyzer and hydrogen power plant is a specialty of priority for the South Australian government these days. As reported by Renew Economy, the South Australian government is ready to build a 250 MW hydrogen electrolyzer, which will be 10 times bigger than its counterparts. Sam Crafter, the CEO of the Office of Hydrogen Power in South Australia, will lead the project.

