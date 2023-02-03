ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Governor writes to Secretary of Defense asking for answers on intelligence-gathering balloon

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte wrote to the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, looking for answers on the intelligence-gathering balloon spotted over Billings. In the letter, the governor asked how long the balloon has been in U.S. airspace, how long it spent in Montana, where it has been and where the Department of Defense believes it is going, what the Department believes it is looking for, what they have done to protect Americans and what they are doing to take the balloon down.
China balloon: US shoots down airship over Atlantic

The US has shot down a giant Chinese balloon that it says has been spying on key military sites across America. The Department of Defense confirmed its fighter jets brought down the balloon over US territorial waters. Three airports were shut and airspace was closed off the coast of North...
Trump leads calls for Pentagon to shoot down the Chinese air balloon over Montana

Donald Trump has called on the Pentagon to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon that Beijing says accidentally veered off course over the United States.In a four word, all caps post on Truth Social on Friday morning, the former president wrote: “Shoot down the balloon.”A group of Republican lawmakers had earlier demanded that the Biden Administration shoot the airship, which was spotted flying near to a Montana nuclear silo field, out of the sky.“Shoot. It. Down. The Chinese spy balloon is clear provocation. In Montana we do not bow. We shoot it down. Take the shot,” Montana GOP Congressman...
