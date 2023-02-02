ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K97.5

A Knockout: Check Out The Action-Packed Official Trailer For ‘Big George Foreman’

By Davonta Herring
K97.5
K97.5
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAeos_0kbPaSkl00

Source: Courtesy / Sony Pictures

George Foreman, one of the world’s most famous professional boxers, is finally getting his story told on the big screen. Click inside to find out more about the upcoming film and to check out its trailer!

Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World is

based on the remarkable true story of one of the greatest comebacks of all time and the transformational power of second chances. Fueled by an impoverished childhood, Foreman channeled his anger into becoming an Olympic Gold medalist and World Heavyweight Champion, followed by a near-death experience that took him from the boxing ring to the pulpit. But when he sees his community struggling spiritually and financially, Foreman returns to the ring and makes history by reclaiming his title, becoming the oldest and most improbable World Heavyweight Boxing Champion ever.

The movie is directed by acclaimed filmmaker George Tillman Jr. from a story by Dan Gordon, Frank Baldwin and George Tillman Jr, and a screenplay by Baldwin and Tillman. David Zelon produced the film while George Foreman, Peter Guber, Wendy Williams and Henry Holmes served as executive producers. The film stars Khris Davis ( Judas and the Black Messiah ) as Foreman, Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker as Foreman’s trainer and mentor Doc Broadus, Jasmine Mathews, Sullivan Jones, Lawrence Gillard Jr., John Magaro and Sonja Sohn.

The film hits theaters April 28. You can check out the action-packed official trailer for Big George Foreman below.

Let us know how you’re feeling about it in the comments below. Also, check out a couple of first look images from the movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cx9zK_0kbPaSkl00

Source: Courtesy / Sony Pictures

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3plM6K_0kbPaSkl00

Source: Courtesy / Sony Pictures

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
K97.5

Missy Elliot & A Tribe Called Quest Are 2023 Rock and Roll Hall Nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is home to legends from past decades that left their mark on not just rock culture, but music culture. Every year new artists, musicians, and bands are inducted into the Hall of Fame for the historical music they created for the world. Today, the Rock & Roll Hall […]
K97.5

2023 Grammys To Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip Hop With Performances From Icons

The 2023 Grammy Awards will honor Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary with a special celebration tribute featuring some of the genre’s most iconic artists. On Sunday, Feb. 5, The Grammy Awards will be celebrating Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary. In a special segment hosted by LL Cool J, some of Hip Hop’s most legendary figures will make appearances. […]
K97.5

K97.5

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy