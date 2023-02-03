ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Bodies found in Highland Park apartment complex ID’d as missing men

WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TYt9e_0kbPXerC00

Michigan State Police say three bodies found in a vacant Highland Park apartment have been identified as the three missing men who disappeared after their Detroit performance was canceled last month.

Highland Park police say the bodies were discovered in the building on Thursday.

State police tweeted about the scene that took place on McNichols and Log Cabin, saying the building was in poor condition and rat-infested, making for slow progress when it came to the identification of the bodies.

Friday afternoon, Michigan State Police confirmed that the bodies were identified as Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker.

Police commissioner Bill Dwyer confirmed a 15-year-old was taken into custody in connection with a missing car in Warren connected to the case.

Detroit police said the teen is being held on two felony charges that are not related to this case.

Michigan State Police say there have not been any arrests in the case.

Kelly and Wicker were supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21. Givens' family says the 31-year-old rode with Kelly and Wicker with plans to support their performance. Family of the victims say when the show was reportedly canceled, the men were not heard from.

"There’s no way he would not call me. There’s no way and that’s why part of me feels like he is gone, but I don’t know if them bodies (found) are theirs," said Catina Fogle, Givens' mother.

Fogle says throughout the investigation, she has largely been left in the dark with few updates from police. The single mother says she held out hope following the announcement of the bodies found but had a gut feeling her son was among them.

"I'm hoping to God that it's not him and I feel bad for whoever's parent it is, but I don't want it to be my child," Fogle said a few hours before police made a positive identification. "If it is, I got to figure out how I’m going to bury my child."

Givens' brother Phillip said this marks the fourth loss for their family in the last two years. He says he's sad his brother won't get the second chance at life he believes he deserved after coming home from prison.

"Like that other mother said, her son did eight years and didn’t die. My brother did two extra years and didn’t die. For him to come home and get caught up in someone else’s bull crap to get your life taken away," Phillip Givens said.

Montoya Givens' family confirmed he was identified via fingerprints.

"We offer our condolences to their family and friends," MSP wrote in a statement.

The investigation is still underway, and the cause of death and motive are unknown at this time, police say. Due to frigid cold temperatures outside, the autopsies have been delayed but are expected to be complete in the coming days.

The investigation is being led by Michigan State Police, and they're collaborating with the Detroit Police Department, the Highland Park Police Department and the Warren Police Department.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-855-MICHTIP.

Family of Montoya Givens set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

