ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Who is Alex Ovechkin's son? 4-year-old Sergei steals the show at 2023 NHL All-Star Skills night

The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills competition took place Friday night, and while there were plenty of NHL players in attendance, the real star of the show was Sergei Ovechkin. The 4-year-old son of Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin got one of the biggest roars of the evening, helping his dad and Penguins captain Sidney Crosby in the Breakaway Challenge.
WASHINGTON, DC
ng-sportingnews.com

Why are Pete Davidson, Snoop Dogg in the NFL Pro Bowl? Explaining entertainers' role in new rules format

The NFL is hitting the reset button on its Pro Bowl, giving it a radical change in format amid waning interest in the league's all-star game. One of those changes is the inclusion of former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and comedian Pete Davidson, as well as rapper Snoop Doog as captains of the NFC and AFC teams, respectively. Likewise, former Giants quarterback Eli Manning will coach Davidson and the NFC while brother Peyton Manning coaches Snoop and the AFC.
ng-sportingnews.com

Taking stock in Duke, North Carolina 2023 NBA Draft prospects ahead of Tobacco Road rivalry game

One of the best rivalries in sports is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 — even if Duke and North Carolina fans aren't as excited as they anticipated. The first Battle for Tobacco Road of the year doesn't have the same hype as it may have prior to the start of the season, with both schools falling out of the Top 25 before their first meeting.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy