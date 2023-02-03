The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills competition took place Friday night, and while there were plenty of NHL players in attendance, the real star of the show was Sergei Ovechkin. The 4-year-old son of Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin got one of the biggest roars of the evening, helping his dad and Penguins captain Sidney Crosby in the Breakaway Challenge.

