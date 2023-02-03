Read full article on original website
Who is Alex Ovechkin's son? 4-year-old Sergei steals the show at 2023 NHL All-Star Skills night
The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills competition took place Friday night, and while there were plenty of NHL players in attendance, the real star of the show was Sergei Ovechkin. The 4-year-old son of Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin got one of the biggest roars of the evening, helping his dad and Penguins captain Sidney Crosby in the Breakaway Challenge.
What channel is the NHL All-Star Game on today? Time, rosters, format for 2023 event
The NHL's brightest stars are down in sunny Florida for the NHL All-Star Weekend with the main event, the All-Star Game itself on deck today. Unlike leagues like the MLB, NFL and NBA, there is no singular game anymore in hockey. Instead, fans will be treated to three shortened games.
NHL All-Star Skills Competition winners, results: Ovi Jr. shines in Breakaway Challenge, Elias Pettersson wins Hardest Shot
The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills competition wrapped up on Friday night in South Florida with seven events taking place to start All-Star Weekend. The star of the evening was Alex Ovechkin's 4-year-old son Sergei. He helped out his dad in the Breakaway Challenge, along with his Ovechkin's rival Sidney Crosby, as he finished off their breakaway attempt.
NHL All-Star Game 2023 format, explained: What to know about rules, rosters & more
It's a best-on-best competition taking place down in South Florida this weekend, as the NHL All-Star Game is set for Saturday afternoon. Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon and more members of the league's elite class will get to showcase their skills today at the All-Star Game. In total, there are 44 players participating in the action.
Who was NHL All-Star Game MVP 2023? Matthew Tkachuk earns honor after performance in front of home crowd
It was only fitting that a hometown player was named NHL All-Star MVP in 2023. The Atlantic Division powered its way to a 7-5 win over the Central in the All-Star Game final, earning the division its first title since the league shifted to the current 3-on-3 format. Panthers forward...
