ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Who is Alex Ovechkin's son? 4-year-old Sergei steals the show at 2023 NHL All-Star Skills night

The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills competition took place Friday night, and while there were plenty of NHL players in attendance, the real star of the show was Sergei Ovechkin. The 4-year-old son of Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin got one of the biggest roars of the evening, helping his dad and Penguins captain Sidney Crosby in the Breakaway Challenge.
WASHINGTON, DC
ng-sportingnews.com

NHL All-Star Skills Competition winners, results: Ovi Jr. shines in Breakaway Challenge, Elias Pettersson wins Hardest Shot

The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills competition wrapped up on Friday night in South Florida with seven events taking place to start All-Star Weekend. The star of the evening was Alex Ovechkin's 4-year-old son Sergei. He helped out his dad in the Breakaway Challenge, along with his Ovechkin's rival Sidney Crosby, as he finished off their breakaway attempt.
ng-sportingnews.com

NHL All-Star Game 2023 format, explained: What to know about rules, rosters & more

It's a best-on-best competition taking place down in South Florida this weekend, as the NHL All-Star Game is set for Saturday afternoon. Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon and more members of the league's elite class will get to showcase their skills today at the All-Star Game. In total, there are 44 players participating in the action.

Comments / 0

Community Policy