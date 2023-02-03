ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What time does the NHL Skills competition start? TV channel, live streams, events, participants for 2023 All-Star event

By Bryan Murphy
 3 days ago
Who is Alex Ovechkin's son? 4-year-old Sergei steals the show at 2023 NHL All-Star Skills night

The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills competition took place Friday night, and while there were plenty of NHL players in attendance, the real star of the show was Sergei Ovechkin. The 4-year-old son of Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin got one of the biggest roars of the evening, helping his dad and Penguins captain Sidney Crosby in the Breakaway Challenge.
WASHINGTON, DC
Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Nets vs. Clippers time, TV channel and live stream

After the team parted ways with Kyrie Irving on Sunday, the show goes on in Brooklyn, where the Nets host the Clippers on Monday. Brooklyn, which is now the center of attention in the NBA, begins a stretch of four nationally televised games with Monday's marquee showdown. And while all eyes will be on the Nets, it is unlikely that trade acquisitions Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith will be ready to suit up.
BROOKLYN, NY
NHL All-Star Skills Competition winners, results: Ovi Jr. shines in Breakaway Challenge, Elias Pettersson wins Hardest Shot

The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills competition wrapped up on Friday night in South Florida with seven events taking place to start All-Star Weekend. The star of the evening was Alex Ovechkin's 4-year-old son Sergei. He helped out his dad in the Breakaway Challenge, along with his Ovechkin's rival Sidney Crosby, as he finished off their breakaway attempt.
How to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Damian Lillard: Bucks vs. Trail Blazers start time, TV channel, live stream

Two of the NBA's most electric offensive players will square off in Portland when Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks (36-17) kick off their three-game West Coast road trip on Monday night as one of the hottest teams in the league, riding a seven-game win streak behind some monstrous performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 39.4 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists during the streak, which includes two 50-point games and a 40-point performance.
PORTLAND, OR
Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Pelicans time, TV channel and live stream for Saturday NBA game

LeBron James will continue his pursuit of the NBA's all-time scoring record when the Lakers head to New Orleans for a matchup with the Pelicans. The All-Star forward is only 63 points away from passing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who has been sitting atop the list for decades. After scoring 26 points in a win against the Pacers on Thursday, James explained the importance of Abdul-Jabbar's incredible total.
NHL All-Star Game 2023 format, explained: What to know about rules, rosters & more

It's a best-on-best competition taking place down in South Florida this weekend, as the NHL All-Star Game is set for Saturday afternoon. Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon and more members of the league's elite class will get to showcase their skills today at the All-Star Game. In total, there are 44 players participating in the action.
NBA DraftKings Picks 2/4: Best NBA DFS lineup advice for Saturday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments

We have a seven-game NBA DFS main slate on Saturday night, which includes a primetime matchup on ABC between the Mavericks and Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET. The main slate starts with the Suns playing the second game of a back-to-back against the Pistons at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Trae Young and the Hawks looking to win their third straight against two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET. Our DraftKings lineup has a good mix of veterans with solid matchups and a few value sleepers under $6K who are the type of low-risk, high-reward options that are key in daily fantasy basketball tournaments.
ILLINOIS STATE

