Borsa Istanbul Says Decides to Halt Transactions In Shares Of 8 Companies In Earthquake Zone
* DUE TO EARTHQUAKE DISASTER, IT HAS BEEN DECIDED TO HALT TRANSACTION SEQUENCES OF BELOW-MENTIONED FIRM SHARES IN EARTHQUAKE ZONE UNTIL A MATERIAL EVENTS DISCLOSURE IS MADE IN PUBLIC DISCLOSURE PLATFORM REGARDING HOW COMPANIES WERE AFFECTED BY EARTHQUAKE SASA.E (EQUITY, VİOP AND WARRANTS) BOSSA.E BLCYT.E SANKO.E HATEK.E ISDMR.E ARSAN.E RUBNS.E.
E&M Co Acquires 14 Billion Won Worth Of Shares In Vessel Co Ltd
* E&M CO: ACQUIRES 14 BILLION WON WORTH OF SHARES IN VESSEL CO LTD Further company coverage:.
Artroniq Proposes To Undertake Private Placement Of Up To 65.7 Mln Ordinary Shares
* PROPOSES TO UNDERTAKE PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 65.7 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN ARTRONIQ. * PROPOSES DIVERSIFICATION OF EXISTING PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES TO INCLUDE ELECTRONIC BICYCLES ASSEMBLY & MANUFACTURING BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement....
Arab Company For Paints Products FY Income Falls
* FY NET INCOME AFTER TAX JD 568,025 VERSUS JD 1 MILLION YEAR AGO. * FY SALES JD 6.7 MILLION VERSUS JD 5.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Further company coverage:.
W-Scope Corp - (Progress Of Disclosed Matter) Notice Regarding Patent Invalidation Lawsuit In Korea
* W-SCOPE CORP - (PROGRESS OF DISCLOSED MATTER) NOTICE REGARDING PATENT INVALIDATION LAWSUIT IN KOREA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Interra Resources Says Goldpetrol Joint Operating Commenced Drilling In Myanmar
* GOLDPETROL JOINT OPERATING COMMENCED DRILLING DEVELOPMENT WELL CHK 1239 IN CHAUK OIL FIELD IN MYANMAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Skc Co Q4 Operating Loss 24 Billion Won, Swings To Loss
* SKC CO: Q4 OPERATING LOSS 24 BILLION WON, SWINGS TO LOSS Further company coverage:.
Vishnu Chemicals Says Business Not Impacted Due To Earthquake In Turkey
* LESS THAN 0.7% OF OUR CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUES CAME FROM TURKEY IN 6MFY23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Sri Lankan shares ended lower as financials, communication services weigh
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in financial and communication services stocks. * The CSE All-Share index fell 1.37% to 8,975.86, extending losses for a second straight session. * The country is currently focused on getting financing assurances from key bilateral...
IONOS sets IPO price guidance at lower end of range
LONDON (Reuters) - German web hosting firm IONOS plans to sell shares at the lower end of the targeted price range in its initial public offering (IPO) on the Frankfurt bourse, a deal seen as a potential icebreaker for the reopening of European markets. The company is offering stock at...
Capital Engineering Network To Appoint Laphassarin Kaiwongwanitrung As Acting CEO
* RESOLUTION TO APPOINT LAPHASSARIN KAIWONGWANITRUNG AS ACTING CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on February 6
ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.40% at 11,304 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:. NESTLE. Nestle will have to raise prices of its food...
Drill targets for lithium brines defined at Arcadia Minerals’ (ASX:AM7) Bitterwasser project - Kalkine Media
Arcadia Minerals has announced a geophysical interpretation of the helicopter borne electro-magnetic survey that was concluded recently by the geologists of the firm. As per the interpretation, there is structural concurrence between highly anomalous electro-magnetic zones and mineralised lithium clay pans. The company is planning for three stratigraphic boreholes by...
ASX Says Cannon Resources Will Be Removed From Official List On 7 Feb
* CANNON RESOURCES LIMITED WILL BE REMOVED FROM OFFICIAL LIST ON 7 FEB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Aguia (ASX:AGR) issues update on Brazilian phosphate project, shares leap 15% - Kalkine Media
Aguia Resources is gearing up to commence construction of its Brazilian phosphate project with advances on settlement route in the ongoing legal battle. The firm is taking the steps required to close the Public Civil Action (PCA) relating the environmental licensing for its phosphate project. The PCA was filed by...
US STOCKS-Futures inch higher ahead of Powell speech
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Tuesday, ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in the day that will be parsed for further clues on how long the central bank will keep interest rates higher.
FTSE 100 slips from record high as upbeat data stokes Fed rate jitters
(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 slipped from a record high on Monday, after upbeat U.S. labour market data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could keep hiking interest rates for longer. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.6% after hitting a record high of 7,906.58 in the previous session. Globally, stocks...
Cleantech company Carbonxt (ASX:CG1) highlights operating efficiencies in latest quarter report - Kalkine Media
Carbonxt develops and sells specialised activated carbon products, including powdered activated carbon and activated carbon pellets. The Kentucky Joint Venture is near completion and is set to become an immediate funding support, the report says. Operating efficiencies were added to the Arden Hills pellet plant and the Black Birch PAC...
Lithuania may tax windfall bank profits, boost defence spending
VILNIUS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Lithuania may introduce a windfall tax on banks if profits continue to soar this year on the back of rising interest rates, the country's central bank governor and finance minister said on Monday, with proceeds likely to go towards defence spending. "This is a critical...
Haranga Resources (ASX:HAR) identifies numerous uranium anomalies at Saraya - Kalkine Media
Haranga Resources (ASX:HAR) is riding high with encouraging results from a regional sampling programme covering mostly the northern portion of its Saraya permit. The initial results have highlighted numerous uranium anomalies extending over 25km and displaying the same tenor as the anomaly at the Saraya prospect. At the known Saraya...
