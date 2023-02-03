Read full article on original website
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Polish judicial reform gets parliament's ok, eyes turn to president
WARSAW, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Polish lawmakers on Wednesday cleared the way for judicial reform legislation intended to unblock European Union funds to land on the president's desk, but questions remained over whether he would sign it into law. The lower house of parliament rejected amendments to the law proposed...
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Madrid court reduces compensation awarded to Orcel to 43.4 mln euros, court document
MADRID, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A Madrid court reduced by 8 million euros to 43.4 million euros ($46.75 million) the compensation awarded to Italian banker Andrea Orcel last year after Santander withdrew an offer to make him its CEO, a court document showed. The court however said that the offer letter from Santander to Orcel was a binding contract, the document seen by Reuters on Monday said.
Hearing aid maker Demant sees organic growth of 3-7% in 2023
COPENHAGEN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hearing aid maker Demant on Tuesday reported operating profits for the second-half of 2022 above expectations and said it expects organic growth this year between 3% and 7%. (Reporting by Johannes Birkebaek, editing by Terje Solsvik) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters...
UK's PCS Union Announces Escalation Of Strike Action With 100,000 Members Walking Out On March 15
* UK'S PCS UNION: ANNOUNCED ESCALATION OF STRIKE ACTION WITH 100,000 MEMBERS WALKING OUT ON BUDGET DAY. * UK'S PCS UNION: ACTION ON MARCH 15 IS PART OF UNION'S NATIONAL DISPUTE OVER PAY, PENSIONS, REDUNDANCY TERMS AND JOB SECURITY. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
Yellen: its 'good climate policy' if Europe adopts clean energy incentives similar to U.S.
SPRING HILL, Tenn., Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday it would be "good climate policy" if Europe put in place clean energy incentives similar to those in the United States. "If Europe takes action to put in place subsidies similar to ours, this is...
Australia's Fortescue signs deal to start mining at Gabon project in second-half
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with the Gabonese government for the Belinga Iron Ore Project located in the West African nation that would see first mining in the second-half of 2023. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
LivaNova Initiates Limited Commercial Release In Europe Of Essenz Perfusion System
* LIVANOVA INITIATES LIMITED COMMERCIAL RELEASE IN EUROPE OF ESSENZ PERFUSION SYSTEM FOR CARDIOPULMONARY BYPASS PROCEDURES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Verizon Waives Calling Charges To Turkey, In-Country Roaming Charges
* VERIZON WAIVES CALLING CHARGES TO TURKEY AND IN-COUNTRY ROAMING CHARGES. * VERIZON - FROM FEB 6 THROUGH 12, VERIZON WILL WAIVE INTERNATIONAL LONG DISTANCE CHARGES FOR CALLS FROM ITS CONSUMER AND BUSINESS CUSTOMERS TO TURKEY. * VERIZON - WILL ALSO WAIVE INTERNATIONAL ROAMING AND DATA CHARGES FOR CUSTOMERS TRAVELING...
U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen still hopes to visit China but offers no details on timing
SPRING HILL, Tenn., Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that she still hoped to be able to visit China but she offered no details on plans or timing. A team of U.S. Treasury officials was scheduled to travel to China this month to prepare...
WHO concerned about some areas of Turkey after earthquake - official
GENEVA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday it was concerned about areas in Turkey from which there had been no news following a deadly earthquake overnight. "National authorities will be focussing on search and rescue at the moment," a WHO spokesperson told Reuters in...
BNPL lender Affirm to cut about 19% of its workforce
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Buy-now-pay-later lending firm Affirm Holdings Inc on Wednesday announced a restructuring plan to reduce about 500 employees, or about 19% of the company's workforce. Shares of Affirm were down about 18% in aftermarket trade. The move follows several other U.S. companies, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc...
Brazil minister says Bolsonaro destroyed country's cultural policies
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's former far-right president dismantled all government cultural programs and blocked funding for institutions and artists, the country's new Culture Minister Margareth Menezes said on Wednesday. Menezes, a popular singer from Bahia, was picked by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to head the newly restored ministry...
Crypto exchange Kraken under scrutiny for sale of unregistered securities- Bloomberg
(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the sale of unregistered securities, according to a Bloomberg report. The regulator's inquiry is at an advanced stage and could result in a settlement with the San Francisco-based platform in the coming days, the...
Ancora secures Ritchie Bros stake, criticizes investors opposing $6 billion IAA deal
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Ancora Group Holdings, a key shareholder in U.S. auto retailer IAA, has accumulated a new 0.5% stake in Canada's Ritchie Bros Auctioneers and is calling a major opponent of Ritchie's $6 billion deal to buy IAA "misinformed," documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed. In a presentation...
Florida state court system, US, EU universities hit by ransomware outbreak
LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A global ransomware outbreak has scrambled servers belonging to Florida's Supreme Court and several universities in the United States and Central Europe, according to a Reuters analysis of ransom notes posted online to stricken servers. Those organizations are among more than 3,800 victims of a fast-spreading digital extortion...
Belgium, EU competition regulators spar again on $750 million tax breaks
LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Belgium and EU competition regulators on Wednesday faced off again in Europe's second-highest court on whether Belgium's 700-million euro ($750 million) tax scheme for Magnetrol, BP and 33 other multinationals was illegal state aid. The European Commission in 2016 ordered Belgium to recover the money from the...
