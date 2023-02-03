Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Bph Energy Says Parties Have Filed Proposed Consent Orders In Federal Court Of Australia
* PARTIES HAVE FILED PROPOSED CONSENT ORDERS IN FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA. * PROPOSED ORDERS SEEK TO END ONGOING LITIGATION CONCERNING PEP 11 WITHOUT NEED FOR A TRIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content...
Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures
ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
kalkinemedia.com
Borsa Istanbul Says Decides to Halt Transactions In Shares Of 8 Companies In Earthquake Zone
* DUE TO EARTHQUAKE DISASTER, IT HAS BEEN DECIDED TO HALT TRANSACTION SEQUENCES OF BELOW-MENTIONED FIRM SHARES IN EARTHQUAKE ZONE UNTIL A MATERIAL EVENTS DISCLOSURE IS MADE IN PUBLIC DISCLOSURE PLATFORM REGARDING HOW COMPANIES WERE AFFECTED BY EARTHQUAKE SASA.E (EQUITY, VİOP AND WARRANTS) BOSSA.E BLCYT.E SANKO.E HATEK.E ISDMR.E ARSAN.E RUBNS.E.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
kalkinemedia.com
Thailand's Central Retail expects 15% revenue growth in 2023
BANGKOK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's largest retailer, Central Retail Corporation plans to invest 28 billion baht ($835.07 million) this year and expects revenue to grow 15%, its chief executive said on Monday. China's re-opening, recovering purchasing power in Thailand and Vietnam were positive signs, Yol Phokasub said. ($1 =...
kalkinemedia.com
W-Scope Corp - (Progress Of Disclosed Matter) Notice Regarding Patent Invalidation Lawsuit In Korea
* W-SCOPE CORP - (PROGRESS OF DISCLOSED MATTER) NOTICE REGARDING PATENT INVALIDATION LAWSUIT IN KOREA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Interra Resources Says Goldpetrol Joint Operating Commenced Drilling In Myanmar
* GOLDPETROL JOINT OPERATING COMMENCED DRILLING DEVELOPMENT WELL CHK 1239 IN CHAUK OIL FIELD IN MYANMAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Boston Scientific Receives FDA Clearance For Lithovue Elite Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope System
* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC RECEIVES FDA CLEARANCE FOR LITHOVUE™ ELITE SINGLE-USE DIGITAL FLEXIBLE URETEROSCOPE SYSTEM. * BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP - LIMITED MARKET RELEASE OF DEVICE IN U.S. WILL BEGIN IN COMING WEEKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
US News and World Report
Getty Images Lawsuit Says Stability AI Misused Photos to Train AI
(Reuters) - Stock photo provider Getty Images has sued artificial intelligence company Stability AI Inc, accusing it in a lawsuit made public on Monday of misusing more than 12 million Getty photos to train its Stable Diffusion AI image-generation system. The lawsuit, filed in Delaware federal court, follows a separate...
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
Nigerian ATMs Run Dry Ahead of Currency Switchover
Nigeria’s switchover to new paper currency has grown more chaotic. ATMs in Africa’s largest economy have run out of new notes, Bloomberg News reported Saturday (Feb. 4), ahead of a deadline that will ban high-value currency. According to the report, hundreds of people were left stranded at a...
kalkinemedia.com
India's Adani shares see extended sell-off as credit warnings kick in
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The sell-off in India's Adani Group's seven listed companies, where more than $110 billion in market value has already evaporated, continued on Monday as a U.S. short-seller's report critical of the group's finances now led to credit warnings. Ratings agency Moody's warned on Friday that the group...
kalkinemedia.com
Drill targets for lithium brines defined at Arcadia Minerals’ (ASX:AM7) Bitterwasser project - Kalkine Media
Arcadia Minerals has announced a geophysical interpretation of the helicopter borne electro-magnetic survey that was concluded recently by the geologists of the firm. As per the interpretation, there is structural concurrence between highly anomalous electro-magnetic zones and mineralised lithium clay pans. The company is planning for three stratigraphic boreholes by...
kalkinemedia.com
Vietnam hikes electricity floor price by nearly 14%
HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam has raised the average floor price for retail electricity by 13.69%, the government said on Monday, a move that is expected to pave the way for state utility EVN to raise its prices. The Southeast Asian country has sought to raise retail electricity prices to encourage...
Netflix Backtracks on Password Sharing Rules Following Internet Backlash
Streamers were furious over the guidelines that went live earlier this week.
kalkinemedia.com
December 2022 quarter boosts Boab Metals’ (ASX:BML) confidence towards a decision to mine at Sorby Hills - Kalkine Media
As per the recent Sorby Hills DFS study, around 75% of the pre-production capital expenditure and direct mining costs are supported by the present tendered pricing. ~18.3Mt of ore will be mined and processed through a simple crush-mill-flotation circuit at an initial rate of 1.5Mtpa expanding over the initial 8.5-year processing period.
kalkinemedia.com
Hong Kong stocks close at 1-mth low as Sino-U.S. tensions rise
SHANGHAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed at a one-month low and China shares fell on Monday, as elevated Sino-U.S. geopolitical tensions over a suspected spy balloon dented investor sentiment. The market also tracked other Asian shares lower, after the latest U.S. jobs report renewed concerns about more...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin Presale Crosses $22 Million Mark, Indonesia Plans Launch of Crypto Exchange in June
Big Eyes Coin Presale is running strong, successfully acquiring $22 million in its 10th stage of funding. The meme coin holds a lot of promise due to the support it has garnered without going public. Interested investors should have a look at this crypto and its prospects. Hosting an array...
Comments / 0