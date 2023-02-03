Read full article on original website
Agc Inc Says To Buy Back Up To 7.2% Of Own Shares Worth 50 Billion Yen
* AGC INC SAYS TO BUY BACK UP TO 7.2% OF OWN SHARES WORTH 50 BILLION YEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
LivaNova Initiates Limited Commercial Release In Europe Of Essenz Perfusion System
* LIVANOVA INITIATES LIMITED COMMERCIAL RELEASE IN EUROPE OF ESSENZ PERFUSION SYSTEM FOR CARDIOPULMONARY BYPASS PROCEDURES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.
Australia's Fortescue signs deal to start mining at Gabon project in second-half
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with the Gabonese government for the Belinga Iron Ore Project located in the West African nation that would see first mining in the second-half of 2023. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Hearing aid maker Demant sees organic growth of 3-7% in 2023
COPENHAGEN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hearing aid maker Demant on Tuesday reported operating profits for the second-half of 2022 above expectations and said it expects organic growth this year between 3% and 7%. (Reporting by Johannes Birkebaek, editing by Terje Solsvik)
Bonterra Energy Corp Says Averaged About 13,407 BOE Per Day Of Production In 2022
* BONTERRA ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES 2022 RESERVES AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE. * BONTERRA ENERGY CORP - AVERAGED ABOUT 13,407 BOE PER DAY OF PRODUCTION IN 2022. * BONTERRA ENERGY CORP - REDUCED PRODUCTION COSTS IN Q4 2022 BY 21 PERCENT TO AVERAGE ABOUT $16.11 PER BOE COMPARED TO $20.33 PER BOE IN Q3 2022.
Madrid court reduces compensation awarded to Orcel to 43.4 mln euros, court document
MADRID, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A Madrid court reduced by 8 million euros to 43.4 million euros ($46.75 million) the compensation awarded to Italian banker Andrea Orcel last year after Santander withdrew an offer to make him its CEO, a court document showed. The court however said that the offer letter from Santander to Orcel was a binding contract, the document seen by Reuters on Monday said.
SII TURNOVER FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AT EUR 259.3 MLN
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Societe Pour l Informatique Industrielle SA:. * CONFIRM EXPECTATIONS OF OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 9% AND 10% FOR FY 2022/2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
Feedback Posts HY 222% Increase In Revenue To £576K
* HY 222% INCREASE IN REVENUE TO £576K (H1 2022: £179K) * HY ADJUSTED EBITDA LOSS INCREASED TO £1,197K (H1 2022: £1,007K) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Tkg Huchems Q4 Operating Profit 14 Billion Won, Down 27% From Year Earlier
* TKG HUCHEMS: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 14 BILLION WON, DOWN 27% FROM YEAR EARLIER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Aehr Announces At-The-Market (ATM) Offering Of Common Stock
* AEHR ANNOUNCES AT-THE-MARKET (ATM) OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK. * AEHR TEST SYSTEMS- ENTERED INTO SALES AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAM BLAIR & COMPANY, CRAIG-HALLUM CAPITAL GROUP FOR SALE OF UP TO $25 MILLION OF SHARES OF STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Yellen: its 'good climate policy' if Europe adopts clean energy incentives similar to U.S.
SPRING HILL, Tenn., Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday it would be "good climate policy" if Europe put in place clean energy incentives similar to those in the United States. "If Europe takes action to put in place subsidies similar to ours, this is...
Frontera Resumes Operations At Quifa and CPE-6 Blocks
* FRONTERA ENERGY CORP- ANTICIPATES RETURNING TO PRE-BLOCKADE PRODUCTION LEVELS IN 14-21 DAYS. * FRONTERA ENERGY CORP - ALL ROAD BLOCKADES HAVE BEEN LIFTED AT QUIFA AND CPE-6 BLOCKS. * FRONTERA ENERGY CORP - HAS RESUMED TRANSPORTING ON-SITE INVENTORY, ROTATING CREWS AND DELIVERING SUPPLIES TO ITS QUIFA AND CPE-6 OPERATIONS...
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise after RBI hikes interest rate
BENGALURU, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares were trading higher on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India delivered a widely expected smaller interest rate hike. The Nifty 50 index was up 0.72% at 17,849.85, as of 10:06 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.68% to 60,695.09. The...
Asahi Kasei And Mitsui Chemicals Agree To Combine Their Spunbond Nonwovens Businesses In A New Joint Venture
* ASAHI KASEI AND MITSUI CHEMICALS AGREE TO COMBINE THEIR SPUNBOND NONWOVENS BUSINESSES IN A NEW JOINT VENTURE. * ASAHI KASEI - WILL OWN 39,375 SHARES OF NEW COMPANY, MITSUI CHEMICALS WILL OWN 60,625 SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Verizon Waives Calling Charges To Turkey, In-Country Roaming Charges
* VERIZON WAIVES CALLING CHARGES TO TURKEY AND IN-COUNTRY ROAMING CHARGES. * VERIZON - FROM FEB 6 THROUGH 12, VERIZON WILL WAIVE INTERNATIONAL LONG DISTANCE CHARGES FOR CALLS FROM ITS CONSUMER AND BUSINESS CUSTOMERS TO TURKEY. * VERIZON - WILL ALSO WAIVE INTERNATIONAL ROAMING AND DATA CHARGES FOR CUSTOMERS TRAVELING...
Linde PLC reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Linde PLC reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of eighteen analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $2.91 per share. * Revenue fell 4.8% to $7.90 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $8.39 billion. * Linde PLC's reported EPS for the quarter was $2.67. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 0.2% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days one analyst negatively revised an earnings estimate * Linde PLC shares had fallen by 1.0% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $1.33 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Linde PLC is $365.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 23 "strong buy" or "buy," 3 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 7 at 12:01 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 2.91 3.16 Beat Sep. 30 2022 2.93 3.10 Beat Jun. 30 2022 2.96 3.10 Beat Mar. 31 2022 2.78 2.93 Beat.
Tenet Healthcare Corp expected to post earnings of $1.23 a share - Earnings Preview
* Tenet Healthcare Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 9. * The Dallas Texas-based company is expected to report a 1.7% increase in revenue to $4.939 billion from $4.86 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 14 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on October 20 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $4.82 billion and $5.02 billion. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Tenet Healthcare Corp is for earnings of $1.23 per share. The company's EPS guidance on October 20 2022, for the period ended December 31, was between $1.00 and $1.54 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 15 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Tenet Healthcare Corp is $63, above its last closing price of $55.11. The company's guidance on October 20 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization of between USD4.816 billion and USD903 million. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.26 1.24 1.44 Beat 15.8 Jun. 30 2022 0.73 0.82 1.50 Beat 84 Mar. 31 2022 1.07 1.04 1.93 Beat 85.5 Dec. 31 2021 1.54 1.49 2.70 Beat 81.1 Sep. 1.08 1.02 1.99 Beat 94.5 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.06 1.07 1.59 Beat 49.2 Mar. 31 2021 0.76 0.72 1.30 Beat 79.5 Dec. 31 2020 1.91 1.75 4.72 Beat 169.3 This summary was machine generated February 7 at 15:50 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
UK's PCS Union Announces Escalation Of Strike Action With 100,000 Members Walking Out On March 15
* UK'S PCS UNION: ANNOUNCED ESCALATION OF STRIKE ACTION WITH 100,000 MEMBERS WALKING OUT ON BUDGET DAY. * UK'S PCS UNION: ACTION ON MARCH 15 IS PART OF UNION'S NATIONAL DISPUTE OVER PAY, PENSIONS, REDUNDANCY TERMS AND JOB SECURITY.
Indaptus Therapeutics Activates Morristown Medical Center As New Clinical Trial Site For Treatment Of Advanced Solid Tumors
* INDAPTUS THERAPEUTICS ACTIVATES MORRISTOWN MEDICAL CENTER AS TRIAL SITE IN INDP-D101, ITS ONGOING PHASE 1 OPEN LABEL CLINICAL TRIAL OF DECOY20 IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED SOLID TUMORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
