digitalspy.com
Casualty star George Rainsford addresses fan concerns after Ethan exit
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty star George Rainsford has opened up about a couple of specific plot points regarding his character, Ethan Hardy, and his exit from the soap. Rainsford exited the soap on February 4 after nine years on the show. Ethan left the ED behind after having coming to a realisation about his relationship with his son, Bodhi.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away star Shane Withington warns of new disaster storyline
Home and Away spoilers follow. Home and Away star Shane Withington has teased a "disaster" ahead for his character. The Australian actor, known for playing the role of John Palmer on the soap, has let slip that the show has a dangerous storyline coming up — and it involves lots of fake blood.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street to air major development in Billy, Todd and Paul love triangle
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street is set to air a major development in the Billy Mayhew, Todd Grimshaw and Paul Foreman love triangle. The soap has already hinted that Billy will find romance again this year, and in new scenes Billy is set to declare his feelings for Paul.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks airs exit for Vicky Grant - but will she be back?
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired the exit of Vicky Grant, but this may not be the last we see of her. Following Vicky's shocking collapse last week after accidentally drinking a spiked drink, Vicky announced she would be leaving the village. When plans to move to Margate with her...
digitalspy.com
Former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison criticises show for violent storylines
Former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison has criticised the soap for the use of violence in its storylines. Cheryl, who played Heather Trott between 2007 and 2012, told the Daily Star she believes the soap has become too "sensationalised" and risks alienating viewers. "I am not the morality police but I...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Prince Harry’s ‘Older Woman’ Lover Is Younger Than Meghan Markle But She and Her Family Received Scrutiny After ‘Spare’ Release
The guessing game about the identity of Prince Harry's "older woman" lover who he wrote about in 'Spare' is over. But it wasn’t all games for her and her family.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Neil McDermott reveals major twist in Ryan Malloy return story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders is bringing back Ryan Malloy next week, as part of Lily Slater's underage pregnancy story. Neil McDermott has reprised his role for a short stint as Ryan, who Lily's biological father and Whitney's half-brother. Ryan originally left the show in 2011, but made brief reappearances in 2014 and 2016.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders newcomer Jonny Freeman shares hopes for Reiss and Sonia's future
EastEnders spoilers follow. Reiss Colwell arrived in EastEnders late last year, and very quickly found an ally in Sonia Fowler. Arriving for his great aunt Dot Branning's funeral, the kind and gentle Reiss formed an instant connection with Sonia, who inherited Dot's house. Jonny Freeman, who plays Reiss, has shared...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away resolves death storyline as Rose Delaney shares big news
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has confirmed the fate of Bree Cameron after the death of her villainous husband Jacob. The Summer Bay soap killed off Jacob on Australian screens last month, as Bree was forced...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals tragic truth of why Emma left Lola
The following article contains discussion of domestic violence that some readers may find distressing. EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has revealed that Lola's long-lost mother Emma was a victim of domestic violence. Earlier this week, Billy Mitchell finally outed Emma's identity to Lola after she'd been moonlighting in Walford for days...
digitalspy.com
The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey opens up about exploring Ellie's lesbian relationship in season 2
The Last of Us spoilers follow. The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has opened up about exploring Ellie's lesbian relationship in season 2 of the HBO and Sky series. Anyone who has played the acclaimed video game series that the live-action show is based on will know that Ellie gets involved with a character TV viewers haven't met yet — Dina.
digitalspy.com
Holby City's Lee Mead announces engagement to girlfriend Issy Szumniak
Congratulations are in order for Holby City actor Lee Mead, as he has announced that he is engaged to girlfriend Issy Szumniak. The actor and singer, who rose to fame after winning Any Dream Will Do in 2007 and also starred in Casualty, shared a photo of the couple in the sunshine to his Instagram, with Issy wearing an engagement ring.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Jake Wood defends Cheryl's casting in 2:22: A Ghost Story
West End play 2:22: A Ghost Story recently announced their brand new cast, with Girls Aloud singer Cheryl set to take over the role of Jenny, making her acting debut. But EastEnders star Jake Wood, who has returned to the play after being in the original, defended her casting. "The...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Linda Carter to get life-changing offer from Sharon Watts
EastEnders spoilers follow. Linda Carter will get a life-changing offer from Sharon Watts on EastEnders next week. Since the tragic (presumed) death of her husband Mick, Linda has been left to run the Vic on her own, but shocked Alfie Moon last month by revealing she was planning to sell up.
digitalspy.com
Love Island star Gemma Owen left ‘heartbroken and shocked’ after huge loss
Love Island star Gemma Owen was left “heartbroken and shocked” following the passing of her favourite horse. The television personality, who appeared on the ITV2 dating show last year, is a keen dressage rider, but shared the tragic news that her horse, Siz, had died on Friday. “On...
digitalspy.com
Dancing On Ice star Joey Essex grilled over romance rumours after admitting he’s "fallen in love"
Dancing on Ice star Joey Essex continues teasing a romance with his pro partner Vanessa Bauer. In the last episode of ITV's reality TV show, the TOWIE star cracked another cheeky joke hinting at something more than a friendship going on between him and Bauer. Host Phillip Schofield noted how...
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer's Daisy May Cooper "shaking" as she meets crush Ben Shephard
The Masked Singer star Daisy May Cooper was “shaking” as she met her crush Ben Shephard. The This Country co-creator was eliminated from the ITV show on Saturday (February 4) as she was revealed to be beneath the Otter costume, and appeared on Good Morning Britain today (February 6) to discuss her time on the series.
digitalspy.com
Casualty confirms ex-EastEnders star Nigel Harman is joining as new clinical lead
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty has confirmed ex-EastEnders star Nigel Harman is joining the show as new clinical lead Max Cristie. Max is full of confidence as he arrives on the ward, yet he's immediately put on the back-foot when he comes face-to-face with someone from his past. As the weeks...
