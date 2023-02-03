Read full article on original website
wdiy.org
Anxiety Disorders the Dominant Qualifying Condition for PA Medical Marijuana Use
Each year, hundreds of thousands of patients need approval from a doctor to legally use marijuana in Pennsylvania. Spotlight PA’s Ed Mahon explains, a new investigation reveals that one medical condition dominates the program: anxiety. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 1/31/23)
Resuming Medicaid case checks confronts 3.6M in Pennsylvania
Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — The federal government's pandemic-era prohibition against kicking people off Medicaid is ending, meaning that hundreds of thousands of people in Pennsylvania face losing the free health insurance in the coming year. Many people who stand to lose Medicaid coverage don't know the changes are coming, say officials at advocacy organizations who do outreach to the poor. That could mean people — parents of school-age children, for instance — find out they have no coverage when they go to fill a prescription...
wisr680.com
Ag Officials Confirm Avian Flu Outbreak At Two Facilities In Pennsylvania
For the first time in 2023, the avian flu has been detected in Pennsylvania. The Department of Agriculture confirmed that two flocks in Lancaster County were impacted. One happened at a commercial duck facility with 33,000 ducks in their flock. The other impacted 3,200 ducks at a farm. Ag officials...
a-z-animals.com
Pennsylvania Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Is there an easy way to get relief during the Pennsylvania allergy season? While this state isn’t necessarily the worst for its seasonal allergies, many cities in Pennsylvania experience higher-than-average pollen counts throughout the year. If you live in the Keystone State, you may already be aware of your seasonal allergies. But what can you do to get through this time of year?
mcknightshomecare.com
Pennsylvania home care provider must pay $2.3M in back wages
A U.S. district judge has ordered a suburban Philadelphia home healthcare company to pay more than $2.3 million in back wages and damages. In a judgment filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the Department of Labor said Affectionate Home Health Care failed to pay nearly 400 workers time-and-a-half overtime wages. U.S. District Judge Mark Kearney ordered the company and its owners, Habibatu Dumbar and Ashford Sonii, to pay $1.18 million in back wages and $219,000 in civil penalties.
Some Pa. courts are excluding probation officers from requirements under police misconduct law
This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. At least three Pennsylvania counties are not checking new probation officers against a statewide police misconduct database or uploading current misconduct records, further undermining a law intended to prevent job hopping by bad cops, Spotlight PA has learned. District courts in Cameron,...
pennrecord.com
Family of inmate about to be released after 45 years only to die of COVID-19 sues state officials
PHILADELPHIA – The family of a man who died from COVID-19 shortly before he was to be released from prison after more than four decades is charging state officials with not approving the decedent’s pardon in a timely manner, allegedly leaving him at greater risk for contracting the virus and causing his death.
lehighvalleynews.com
A joint effort: two Lehigh Valley institutions work to delay replacement surgeries
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Lehigh University and St. Luke’s University Health Network are teaming up to look into how people can delay the need for joint replacements. The research is currently underway with funds from the National Institutes of Health. Lehigh University and St. Luke's University Health Network are...
Pennsylvania schools encouraged to offer credit-earning firefighter and emergency service courses
HARRISBURG, PA. - The Pennsylvania State Senate recently introduced Senate Bill No. 114, which amends the act of March 10, 1949, relating to the public school system. The bill proposes to allow students to earn credits by taking firefighter and emergency service training courses.
BizReport.com
How To Create An LLC In Pennsylvania 2023: Free Guide
Starting a Pennsylvania LLC can be a great move for your business. It helps you keep your business finances separate from your personal and remain in good standing with the Department of State, even if you’re a foreign LLC operating under an assumed fictitious business name. If you want...
wdiy.org
PA Public Utility Commission Opens Investigation into PPL After Billing Problems
Pennsylvania’s utility regulator is looking into why an electric company overcharged some customers on recent bills. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports PPL is admitting it failed customers. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 2/2/23)
abc27.com
Changes proposed for tiny houses in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is proposing legislation that would create new standards for tiny houses. In a memo sent to all House members, State Rep. Darisha Parker (D-Philadelphia) said there is “a lack of clear guidance and building standards makes it difficult for local governments to establish parameters by which tiny houses are permissible as permanent single-family dwellings.”
WFMJ.com
Pennsylvania officials contact residents in derailment evacuation zone
Friday’s fiery rail tanker derailment in East Palestine happened less than 600 feet from the state line and the evacuation area extends into Pennsylvania. Beaver County Emergency Services has posted a map of the one-mile evacuation area that includes part of Darlington Township. Officials in Darlington have contacted residents...
975thefanatic.com
4 Pennsylvania Hospitals Make ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’ List
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Pennsylvania, there’s a new list out that names four regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
southjerseyobserver.com
WSFS CARES Foundation Provided More Than $2.4 Million in Charitable Grants & Contributions in 2022
The WSFS CARES Foundation, the charitable giving arm of WSFS Bank (Nasdaq: WSFS), announced it provided grants and donations totaling more than $2.4 million to community organizations located across Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania in 2022. In addition to the grants, Team WSFS, the WSFS corporate volunteer program, saw Associates...
abc27.com
Twenty Pennsylvania hospitals among America’s best, new study shows
(WTAJ) — A new list of the 250 Best Hospitals in America reveals that 20 of the best are right here in Pennsylvania. The list comes from Healthgrades.com who compiled Medicare inpatient data from the Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MedPAR) from 2019 to 2022. Of the top 250...
Avian Flu hits Lancaster County, poultry farmers should take steps to protect flocks
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has confirmed avian flu in Pennsylvania and a total of 36,000 birds are affected in this outbreak. One commercial flock and one backyard flock in Lancaster County where confirmed to have been affected by the virus on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and […]
lehighvalleynews.com
Crossing guard shortages plague some Lehigh Valley school districts
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — There should be a school crossing guard at Broadway and Delaware Avenue, in front of the St. Ursula Catholic Church in Fountain Hill. But the position has been vacant since August. Some Lehigh Valley school districts are short more than a dozen school crossing guards. Pay...
COVID-19 deaths rising in Pa., although infections and hospitalizations move in good direction
Pennsylvania entered February with a seven-day average of about 35 COVID-19-related deaths per day, the highest level since last May, according to tracking by The Washington Post. Rises in deaths typically come about a month after rises in hospitalizations. Pennsylvania’s rise comes a month after a spike in hospitalizations involving...
Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes raising minimum wage to $18 an hour
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed more than doubling the state’s minimum wage starting next year. Rep. G. Roni Green (D-Philadelphia) issued a memo to all House members on Feb. 2 proposing legislation to raise the minimum wage to $18 an hour. Green says her bill would increase the hourly minimum wage […]
