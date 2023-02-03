Read full article on original website
KOMU
Ex-MU star Stipanovich to be honored as SEC Basketball Legend
Former Missouri center Steve Stipanovich was named as the Tigers' representative to the 2023 SEC Basketball Legends class, the conference announced Wednesday. Stipanovich was one of 14 new additions to the class that will be honored at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
KOMU
Missouri basketball takes home another SEC win against South Carolina
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Men's Basketball team beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 83-74 Tuesday. "That's February," Missouri Men's Basketball Head Coach Dennis Gates said after the game. "There's everything you can do that is right, but you can still feel like your own, and I want the guys to continue to protect their spirit because of that."
KOMU
Bowers powers Rock Bridge boys basketball past KC Central
Senior Brady Bowers scored 32 points in Rock Bridge boys basketball's 86-67 home win over KC Central on Tuesday night. The Bruins (16-4) weren’t shy when it came to shooting, and it paid dividends. Rock Bridge took control early, knocking down field goal after field goal with the help of the hot-handed Bowers. But KC Central didn't go away quietly.
KOMU
Hickman baseball coach Mershon resigns
Hickman baseball coach Mason Mershon has informed the school of his resignation, athletic director Jack Rubenstein confirmed to the Columbia Daily Tribune on Monday. There has been no information provided yet for the reason behind Mershon’s resignation. Isaiah Cummings will serve as the team’s interim coach for the upcoming...
KOMU
Blair Oaks Girls win on senior night against Hallsville
JEFFERSON CITY- Blair Oaks hosted Hallsville Monday night for the Indians senior night. Seniors Samantha Weishahn and Taylor Groner were recognized. Blair Oaks got a lead on Hallsville early on in the game. Belle Boessen made a big impact on the Blair Oaks offense by taking charge in the paint...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Feb. 6
One woman is injured after shooting near Douglass Park. One woman is injured after a shooting near Douglass Park late Sunday night. Christian Tabak, a CPD Public Information Specialist, said CPD responded to a shots fired call between Fifth Street and Lyon Street. He said officers then learned a female victim had left the scene and gone to a residence on Providence Rd.
KOMU
Forecast: Rain will arrive midday and we could get nearly an inch of rainfall
Wednesday will become a rainy day and eventually temps will turn cold to close the week. It has been mild over the last few days where temps have reached the 50s and 60s this week with sunshine. That changes today. Starting this morning, skies will be cloudy with rain developing...
KOMU
Parks and Rec gets input on Columbia Sports Fieldhouse expansion
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department hosted an interested parties meeting Tuesday night to discuss the expansion of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse. The Columbia Sports Fieldhouse was built in 2019. It hosts regional and national basketball, volleyball and pickleball tournaments, as well as youth and adult...
KOMU
Mid-Missouri tech school hosts largest career expo on record
LINN — State Technical College of Missouri held its annual career expo on Wednesday. This was the largest career expo the college has planned. This year, the career expo was split into two sessions due to such high demand from visiting employers. The expo included a morning session where...
KOMU
Forecast: Rain to continue overnight before sun takes over tomorrow
Rain is still fighting through dry air in mid-Missouri and light sprinkles are beginning in Columbia as of 3:30. Rain will continue to move northerly throughout central Missouri and become more widespread later this evening. There could be a few breaks in the rain this evening, but still keep those...
KOMU
Forecast: Dry today, rain returns mid-afternoon Wednesday
Todays temperatures were able to reach the lower to middle 50s under mostly sunny skies in most of central Missouri. This was not the case closer to Lake of the Ozarks and areas south of Highway 50. Areas mainly south of Highway 50 have seen lots of cloud cover and...
KOMU
Famous campus companion put down after massive stroke, owner says
COLUMBIA - The MU community is mourning the loss of a legendary campus companion. "Harlan was just a symbol of unity to all of Mizzou," MU student Rachel Cook said. "He was the best boy." Harlan, an 11-year-old Great Pyrenees, had a massive stroke and was put down Tuesday afternoon,...
KOMU
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Columbia
A Columbia convenience store sold a Mega Millions lottery ticket that is worth $1 million after Tuesday night's drawing, according to a press release from the Missouri Lottery. The ticket, sold at Alta Convenience on East St. Charles Road, matched all five white-ball numbers — 9, 15, 46, 55 and...
KOMU
Missourians protest execution of Leonard Taylor
JEFFERSON CITY − People across Missouri voiced their frustration against Missouri’s growing numbers of state executions Tuesday. Peaceful protests were held in Jefferson City, Kansas City, Bonne Terre, St. Louis and Columbia, leading up to the lethal injection of Leonard "Raheem" Taylor Tuesday night. On Monday, Gov. Mike...
KOMU
Missouri nearly doubles Illinois' opening-day sales of adult use marijuana
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri marijuana dispensaries sold $12,689,965 of cannabis on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, during the opening weekend of adult use sales in the state, the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association (MoCannTrade) said Monday. On Friday, dispensaries sold more than $5 million of marijuana — which is nearly double the...
KOMU
Callaway County man reportedly catches world record-sized blue sucker
JEFFERSON CITY − Travis Uebinger caught a world record-sized 11 pound, 5 ounce blue sucker, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. Uebinger, of Auxvasse, was fishing on the Osage River on Jan. 15 when he caught the fish. The previous record for a blue sucker was a 9...
KOMU
I-70 closure near Sorrels Overpass planned Wednesday for power line removal
COLUMBIA − Boone Electric Cooperative will remove a three-phase line that stretches across Interstate 70 Wednesday night. The line will be removed starting around 10 p.m. near Perche Creek Bridge and west of the Sorrels Overpass. I-70 traffic will be shut down for approximately 10 minutes in both directions...
KOMU
Recreational marijuana sales officially start in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Tuesday marked the first day that Columbia dispensaries were able to sell recreational marijuana for adult use. Other cities within Missouri started selling as early as Friday. Columbia dispensaries had to wait until City Council voted to redefine medical marijuana facilities as comprehensive facilities within the city, in...
KOMU
Columbia location among Bed Bath & Beyond store closures
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 more stores — including its Columbia location — just a week after the struggling retailer announced the closure of 87 locations. The store, located at 205 N. Stadium Blvd, had window signs Wednesday advertising a closing sale with 10% to 30% off the entire store, according to the Columbia Missourian. It is near the vacant Macy's building, which closed in 2016.
KOMU
Riders see lengthy wait times on JEFFTRAN's first day of combined routes
JEFFERSON CITY − Monday marked the first day Jefferson City operated its new three-route bus system. The former system included six routes, but JEFFTRAN announced Friday the routes would be combined and moved to three. The new system raises the interval time between buses up to 80 minutes. That...
