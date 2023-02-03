ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

therealdeal.com

Say goodnight to these Bed Bath & Beyond stores

Veteran shoppers of Bed Bath & Beyond know not to throw out its ubiquitous coupons, even if they expired years ago: The stores will always take them. Unless the stores themselves have expired, which many across the country are doing as the chain hurtles toward bankruptcy. In Manhattan, two previously...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jerseydigs.com

Union City Sues to Block 675-Unit Development in Hoboken

A war between the cliffside and the waterfront appears to be heating up as officials in Union City have filed a new lawsuit seeking to block a Hoboken redevelopment agreement. Union City and Mayor Brian Stack filed a complaint on February 3 in Hudson County Superior Court to halt a development in Hoboken at 930 Monroe Street. Jersey Digs first reported on the proposal over three years ago, and a redevelopment agreement was later revised and approved by the City Council on December 21 of last year.
HOBOKEN, NJ
therealdeal.com

Bittersweet: Nabisco factory to become warehouse

The new products shipping out from the former Nabisco site in Fair Lawn won’t smell quite like the old ones. Greek Development filed plans for a 644,000-square-foot warehouse at 500 Route 208 in Fair Lawn, where Nabisco used to crank out cookies, NorthJersey.com reported. The developer hopes to quickly gain approval from the borough and start construction on the Class-A distribution facility in the summer.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Miami-inspired restaurant opens in Clifton, NJ

CLIFTON — A new bar and bistro has opened in Passaic County that promises to serve up a unique dining experience with high-energy hospitality. Made in Miami, inspired by “The Magic City’s” vivid and fascinating culture opened in Clifton at 39 Harding Avenue, on Dec. 23. But according to a restaurant rep, a grand opening will most likely be celebrated in March.
CLIFTON, NJ
Evan Crosby

10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
JERSEY CITY, NJ
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Sushi Restaurants in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - When it comes to savoring delicious sushi in NJ, many options are available. In this article, we'll highlight three top New Jersey sushi restaurants. Ninja Sushi in Nutley, Kim's Sushi in West Orange, and Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood also makes a list.
NUTLEY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Brunswick Square | Shopping mall in New Jersey

Brunswick Square is a single story shopping mall located in East Brunswick, New Jersey, at the intersection of Route 18 and Rues Lane. It is owned and managed by Washington Prime Group and has gross leasable area (GLA) of 769,041 sq ft (71,446.2 m2).
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Hoopfest raises $100k for scholarships; Bayonne St. Patrick’s Parade grand marshal | Journal Entries

High School Hoopfest raises $100K for inner-city scholarship fund. The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children’s (SFIC) 19th Annual High School Hoopfest raised over $100,000 to fund partial tuition assistance scholarships for underprivileged students attending Archdiocese of Newark schools. This year’s Hoopfest was held in the Roselle Catholic High School...
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

$50K Lottery Ticket Sold in Paterson

TRENTON, NJ - A Paterson lottery player is $50,000 richer after matching four out the five white balls and the Powerball in the NJ Lottery drawing held on Saturday February 4. The ticket was sold at  Nana Pena Grocery Deli Market, 276 Trenton Ave. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 02, 08, 15, 19 and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X. The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s drawing now stands at $747 million.
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bloomfield's St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church Celebrates Scout Sunday

BLOOMFIELD, NJ - Scout Sunday was celebrated at the 10 a.m. Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church. An annual tradition, the Mass included scouts from Bloomfield and Nutley, representing Troops 22 and Troop 147, on Feb. 5. Troop 22, based at St. Thomas, includes scouts from Bloomfield and Nutley among its members. Troop 147 is a Nutley troop, and some of the families worship at St. Thomas.   
BLOOMFIELD, NJ

