Manatee County, FL

6-story Holiday Inn hotel, restaurant with waterfront views planned for Manatee River

By Ryan Callihan
Bradenton Herald
 3 days ago

A six-story hotel with waterfront views is coming to the Manatee River — and another one could be on the way soon.

The Manatee Board of County Commissioners had no problem approving the proposed Ellenton Holiday Inn Express during Thursday’s public Land Use Meeting. Before the developer’s presentation had even begun, two board members moved to approve the request.

Just south of U.S. 301 and west of 60th Avenue East, developers plan to build a Holiday Inn Express hotel that takes advantage of the location’s scenic views. The hotel room balconies face the Manatee River and the pool area is situated along the waterfront.

According to preliminary renderings of the hotel building design, the 92-room, 67,794-square-foot hotel will feature parking on the ground floor with 5 floors of habitable space above. Also planned for the 3-acre site is a 2-story, 2,080-square-foot restaurant.

An operator for the restaurant has not been determined, but the developer hopes to secure a seafood or steakhouse restaurant with a tiki bar.

The newly approved buildings are a stone’s throw from Interstate 75 to the west and the Ellenton Premium Outlets to the north.

County staffers are also preparing to present a similar six-story hotel project to the board. A 119-room Springhill Suites hotel is planned for a 2.5-acre property just east of the Holiday Inn Express.

According to planning application records filed with Manatee County Government, the Springhill Suites hotel is also planning to make the most of the Manatee River with a scenic patio pool area. A hearing date for the Springhill Suites project has not been determined.

“I think this is great,” said Commissioner George Kruse, who also expressed support for the second planned hotel. “This is a great opportunity to use that land for what it should be used for. I think it’s going to be very successful and I thank you for bringing it to us.”

Board members also said they were excited about the addition of another waterfront restaurant in the area. Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge urged the developer to consider adding moorings that would allow boats to dock and access the restaurant without driving a car.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the preliminary site plan and rezone the property in the 6000 block of 18th Street East. Commissioner Amanda Ballard was not present.

In an email to the Bradenton Herald, developer Paul Patel said he aims to begin construction in November with a projected completion date at the beginning of 2025.

Just south of U.S. 301 and west of 60th Avenue East in Ellenton, developers plan to build a Holiday Inn Express hotel that takes advantage of the location’s scenic views on the Manatee River. Courtesy of Manatee County Government
Just south of U.S. 301 and west of 60th Avenue East in Ellenton, developers plan to build a Holiday Inn Express hotel that takes advantage of the location’s scenic views on the Manatee River. Courtesy of Manatee County Government

Bradenton, FL
