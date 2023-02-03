Read full article on original website
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Chicago to provide financial assistance to workers and undocumented immigrantsUSA DiarioChicago, IL
The story behind the infamous photograph of Nick Kuesis and gangster James MorelliCristoval VictorialChicago, IL
Alabama fans hate the Kevin Steele hire as rivals celebrate Nick Saban’s dud
Alabama football fans are not exactly feeling the hiring of Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator but their rivals definitely are on board. Nick Saban has found his new defensive coordinator by looking to his past. It’s Kevin Steele, his first DC at Alabama who has spent time with the Crimson Tide in multiple stints.
What Tommy Rees' hiring means for Alabama, Nick Saban and Notre Dame
Tommy Rees is leaving Notre Dame for Alabama, so what does this mean for both programs?
Alabama reportedly lands new defensive coordinator
The Alabama Crimson Tide have finished up their major staff overhaul by settling on a new defensive coordinator. Kevin Steele, a former defensive coordinator for LSU and Auburn, has accepted the Alabama defensive coordinator job, according to Chris Low of ESPN. Steele also previously served as Alabama defensive coordinator in 2007. Kevin Steele has accepted... The post Alabama reportedly lands new defensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Trayce Jackson-Davis pulls off feat not seen in a quarter of a century during win vs Purdue
Indiana Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis put up yet another monster performance Saturday night, as he led his team to a massive 79-74 victory over No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers. Jackson-Davis stuffed the stat sheets with an incredible showing made even more impressive by the fact that he was able to do it while being mostly matched up against Boilermakers star 7-4 center Zach Edey. Moreover, TJD just gave college basketball fans something they have not seen in a quarter of a century.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Texas fans react to Alabama OC hire Tommy Rees
The Alabama Crimson Tide finally hired an offensive coordinator. Tommy Rees leaves Notre Dame to become Bill O’Brien’s replacement in Tuscaloosa. Frankly, the move is a surprising one given he has merely had relatively moderate success at the college level. Rees has coordinated the Notre Dame offense since 2020. In those three seasons, the team only once eclipsed 35 points per game.
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Paul Finebaum Reacts To Alabama's Defensive Coordinator Hire
Some were disappointed by Alabama's latest defensive coordinator hire, but not ESPN's Paul Finebaum. Appearing on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," on Monday the SEC commentator outlined why he believes Kevin Steele is one of the top-tier Nick Saban assistants. Going as far as calling the hire ...
Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead
Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
Lane Kiffin's Message For Alabama Fans Is Going Viral
Some changes were made in Tuscaloosa regarding the Alabama football program. Bill O'Brien and Pete Golding are out as the offensive and defensive coordinators and Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele were hired to replace them. O'Brien left to take the same position with the New England Patriots while ...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Texans News: Houston trading No. 1 pick to Bears?
If Texans traded with Bears for No. 1 overall, what would it cost Houston? (Texans Wire) Source: Texans interview Vikings assistant, former Texas A&M quarterback Jerrod Johnson for senior role on offense (Click2Houston) Texans GM Nick Caserio Believes Coach DeMeco Ryans Provides Groundwork For Success (Sports Illustrated) No. 3 Houston...
Former Ohio State linebacker joins Luke Fickell at Wisconsin
Just a few short months ago, former Ohio State great Luke Fickell was named head football coach at Wisconsin. Now the Badgers have grabbed another former Buckeye to join the coaching staff: Tuf Borland. He will be a defensive grad assistant on Fickell’s staff after a short stint in the NFL.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
ESPN analyst: Bears 'very high on value' for No. 1 pick
As many expect the Bears to aim for a trade-down possibility come draft day in late April, one ESPN analyst just moved the needle as it pertains to that outcome. "Teams are keeping close tabs on the Bears, who own the No. 1 pick in April's draft, and the prevailing theme is Poles is very high on value," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote.
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really starting to heat up. In less than two months, the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be taking place. ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Here's the latest top 25 from the ESPN ...
3 free agent receivers that would level up the Cowboys offense
The Cowboys now have a clearer idea of what their offense is going to look like in 2023 from a conceptual standpoint after the news that Brian Schottenheimer will serve as the offensive coordinator with Mike McCarthy calling plays. But there is still work to be done with the roster on that side of the ball, particularly at the wide receiver position.
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Coordinator Announcement
The Alabama Crimson Tide have reportedly found their new defensive coordinator and it's a familiar face. Per ESPN's Chris Low: "Kevin Steele has accepted the job as Alabama's defensive coordinator. noting that "this will be Steele's third different stint under Nick Saban at Bama." "Steele, a ...
2024 WR JJ Harrell discusses Alabama visit, conversation with Nick Saban
Mississippi-based pass catcher JJ Harrell attended Alabama's junior day last week. He spoke with BamaInsider about that trip, time with Nick Saban, thoughts on Bama's wide receiver production, and more.
Alabama hires Kevin Steele, Tommy Rees: How new coordinators will impact Crimson Tide in 2023
Alabama coach Nick Saban typically doesn't fire coordinators. He will, however, open the door and forcefully push them through it. That's apparently what happened with former defensive coordinator Pete Golding and former offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, opening the door for two new play-callers to step in. Enter: Defensive coordinator Kevin...
