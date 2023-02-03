ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Alabama reportedly lands new defensive coordinator

The Alabama Crimson Tide have finished up their major staff overhaul by settling on a new defensive coordinator. Kevin Steele, a former defensive coordinator for LSU and Auburn, has accepted the Alabama defensive coordinator job, according to Chris Low of ESPN. Steele also previously served as Alabama defensive coordinator in 2007. Kevin Steele has accepted... The post Alabama reportedly lands new defensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Trayce Jackson-Davis pulls off feat not seen in a quarter of a century during win vs Purdue

Indiana Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis put up yet another monster performance Saturday night, as he led his team to a massive 79-74 victory over No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers. Jackson-Davis stuffed the stat sheets with an incredible showing made even more impressive by the fact that he was able to do it while being mostly matched up against Boilermakers star 7-4 center Zach Edey. Moreover, TJD just gave college basketball fans something they have not seen in a quarter of a century.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas fans react to Alabama OC hire Tommy Rees

The Alabama Crimson Tide finally hired an offensive coordinator. Tommy Rees leaves Notre Dame to become Bill O’Brien’s replacement in Tuscaloosa. Frankly, the move is a surprising one given he has merely had relatively moderate success at the college level. Rees has coordinated the Notre Dame offense since 2020. In those three seasons, the team only once eclipsed 35 points per game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
chatsports.com

Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead

Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
The Spun

Lane Kiffin's Message For Alabama Fans Is Going Viral

Some changes were made in Tuscaloosa regarding the Alabama football program. Bill O'Brien and Pete Golding are out as the offensive and defensive coordinators and Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele were hired to replace them. O'Brien left to take the same position with the New England Patriots while ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
chatsports.com

Texans News: Houston trading No. 1 pick to Bears?

If Texans traded with Bears for No. 1 overall, what would it cost Houston? (Texans Wire) Source: Texans interview Vikings assistant, former Texas A&M quarterback Jerrod Johnson for senior role on offense (Click2Houston) Texans GM Nick Caserio Believes Coach DeMeco Ryans Provides Groundwork For Success (Sports Illustrated) No. 3 Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
NBC Sports Chicago

ESPN analyst: Bears 'very high on value' for No. 1 pick

As many expect the Bears to aim for a trade-down possibility come draft day in late April, one ESPN analyst just moved the needle as it pertains to that outcome. "Teams are keeping close tabs on the Bears, who own the No. 1 pick in April's draft, and the prevailing theme is Poles is very high on value," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really starting to heat up.  In less than two months, the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be taking place. ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Here's the latest top 25 from the ESPN ...
GEORGIA STATE
chatsports.com

3 free agent receivers that would level up the Cowboys offense

The Cowboys now have a clearer idea of what their offense is going to look like in 2023 from a conceptual standpoint after the news that Brian Schottenheimer will serve as the offensive coordinator with Mike McCarthy calling plays. But there is still work to be done with the roster on that side of the ball, particularly at the wide receiver position.

Comments / 0

Community Policy