South El Monte, CA

Michael Hernandez Scores Two Goals in Marshall Fundamental’s 3-1 Mission Valley League Victory Over Second-Place South El Monte

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested for bringing gun to kid’s soccer tournament

LOS ANGELES – A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly bringing a gun to a park where a soccer tournament was being held for children aged 8 to 12 years old. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Marina del Rey station received a call at 10:20 a.m. about a man possibly armed at the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area at 4100 S. La Cienega Blvd., according to a watch commander. The officials added that law enforcement personnel were still at the scene early Sunday afternoon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Metro train crashes into vehicle leaving one critically injured

LOS ANGELES. – One person was critically injured when a Metro Gold Line train crashed into a vehicle in Highland Park Sunday. The crash happened at 202 N. Avenue 59 around 5 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said. There were no other victims and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man arrested after video shows him punching players at a girls’ basketball game

A 39-year-old convicted felon was arrested Thursday after allegedly punching three female athletes during a girls’ basketball game in Corona and threatening students with a gun, police said. The incident was reported around 8:35 p.m. Jan. 24 after a fight broke out during a basketball game at Centennial High School against Santiago High School. Witnesses […]
CORONA, CA
Long Beach Post

Firefighters extinguish 2-alarm fire at Dollar Tree in Central Long Beach

A central Long Beach Dollar Tree sustained moderate internal damage Sunday afternoon following a second-alarm fire, authorities said. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Metro Plans to Start Construction This Year on 605 Freeway Widening in Cerritos

Metro and Caltrans plan to widen the 605 Freeway in the city of Cerritos, with construction anticipated this year. Though Metro claims the mile-long, $30+ million “Southbound Interstate 605 from State Route 91 to South Street Improvements” project is multimodal, the project would not add any multimodal features that aren’t already there.
CERRITOS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach police investigating two shootings within hours of each other

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Two men were shot within two hours in the area of Long Beach Polytechnic High School, and both were expected to survive, authorities said Monday. The first shooting occurred at 9:32 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Locust Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones. Police were notified about a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Late night burglaries have Long Beach business owners on edge

Long Beach business owners say they are feeling helpless after a string of late night burglaries, many of which were caught on camera. The break-ins have left a lot of business owners feeling like their business could be next. One of those burglaries happened at a plant store called Plantitas....
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
onscene.tv

3 Killed After Fleeing Suspects Crash Into Innocent Victims | South Gate

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 2/5/23 2:10 a.m. LOCATION: State St / Tweedy Blvd CITY: South Gate DETAILS: Three were killed in a horrific crash following a police pursuit. Police were in pursuit of two catalytic converter thieves. The pursuit is believed to have been terminated due to the dangerous driving, however, the suspects kept driving recklessly although there were no police actively pursuing. Two innocent victims and one of the thieves were killed. An engine with a wheel still attached was also seen in the road. South Gate PD is being assisted by LASD for the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SOUTH GATE, CA
newsantaana.com

New homeless center opening in Garden Grove to serve Central O.C.

Supervisor Andrew Do supports the development of a homeless navigation center in Garden Grove, which has partnered with Westminster, Fountain Valley, and the County of Orange to open a multi-million-dollar center for the homeless. This center will serve families and residents in need of emergency shelter and provide supportive services with mental health, education, and employment assistance.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
LATACO

The 12 Best Chilaquiles in Los Angeles

Perfect chilaquiles don’t just exist in Mexico. The ingredients are simple: a tomato or tomatillo and chile-based salsa, freshly fried tortillas, throw in an egg, and you have one of the most satisfying breakfasts ever created. Yet it’s so easy to get it so, so wrong. For starters, contrary...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Find a cold weather shelter in LA County

LOS ANGELES – With cold weather forecast this week, weather- activated shelters will be extended in the following areas, Los Angeles County officials said:. — Antelope Valley, Palmdale, Lancaster, extended to Tuesday (check out Wednesday);. — San Fernando Valley, extended to March 31 (check out April 1);. — Metro...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

