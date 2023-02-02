Crystal Renay Celebrates Divorce From Ne-Yo In A Hot Red Mini Dress

Crystal Renay is celebrating her divorce from Grammy-award-singer Ne-Yo with a fabulous look.

On Feb. 2, just hours after finalizing her five-month-long divorce from the R&B hitmaker, Renay took to Instagram with a photo carousel that captured her celebrating the long-awaited split.

In the photos, Renay, 37, rocked a short red latex dress that showed off her busty upper half. She paired the curve-hugging look with a fresh red manicure and lavender eye shadow. The mother of three donned a sexy blonde look. One pic captured the beauty entrepreneur holding up a glass of bubbly as she celebrated the divorce with close friends.

“Hold on, I promise you there is more,” the star penned in the caption.

Well, she certainly has a lot to celebrate. Under the divorce settlement, Renay will receive a whopping lump sum of $1.6 million to balance out the real estate holdings she and the “Because of You” singer share, according to TMZ. She will also receive an additional $20,000 for moving expenses and will maintain ownership of their Georgia home.

Per the agreement, Renay will also receive a $150,000 check so she can purchase a brand new car. And, to top things off, the “So Sick” crooner is required to pay her $12,000 a month in child support for the three kiddos they share. He will also foot the bill for their educational expenses.

Oh wait! Did we mention that he’s also required to pay Renay $5,000 per month in alimony for the next three years, too?

Ne-Yo has to be somewhere punching the air right now.

Why did Crystal Renay and Ne-Yo Split?

In August 2022, Renay filed for divorce from Ne-Yo after she publicly accused him of cheating.

“Eight years. 8 years of lies and deception,” Renay penned in a since-deleted Instagram post. “8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them!”

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane,” she added.Ne-Yo put out a statement shortly after, stating that he and Renay were working to resolve their issues “behind closed doors.”

“Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time,” the singer added at the time.

News of the now-estranged couple’s divorce came just months after they renewed their vows with a luxurious ceremony in Las Vegas. They had been married since February 2016.

