digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon welcomes baby boy and shares first photo
Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon has given birth to her first child. The actress, who played Bethany Platt in the ITV soap between 2015 and 2020, and her boyfriend Ryan Ledson shared a photo to Instagram showing the couple cradling their newborn. "Our beautiful boy," the caption reads. "30/01/2023." The couple,...
digitalspy.com
Celebrities who have welcomed children in 2023
2022 was a big year for celebrity babies - and we're not just talking about all that nepo-baby hubbub. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky became first-time parents, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed baby number two, and Nick Cannon continued to populate the planet with his 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th children.
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Wife on mother-in-law: "She invited my husband and kids to a family dinner; she told me not to come"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting along with your spouse's parents will need plenty of patience and time, and many partners decide to simply avoid them because they can't find a way to have everyone friendly and nice, even though they're a part of the same family.
Tristan Thompson Breaks Silence on Mom Andrea’s Death, Apologizes to Her for the ‘Wrong Decisions I’ve Made in My Life’
Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram Tristan Thompson honored his late mom, Andrea Thompson, in an emotional tribute — reflecting on his mistakes and the man he hopes to become. “Dearest mommy in heaven, It has been one month since you’ve been gone. I’m in disbelief. I’m in the deepest part of sorrow & grief,” the NBA […]
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Dad on daughter: "We danced at her wedding, then I said I don't like her husband; she hasn't spoken to me in 2 months"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When your child gets married, memories, hard times, and fun moments come to mind, and as a parent, you can get worried about whether the choice they made is the right one.
Grandfather uses visits to granddaughter as an excuse to cheat on wife with a woman almost half his age
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. You never know what goes on in a family behind closed doors, do you? It can look from the outsider’s perspective that a couple is happily married and has been for years. That’s the way it was with my friend Thea’s grandparents. They raised good children, retired in a nice house, and have taken a lot of lavish vacations all while spoiling their kids and grandkids.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien explains Sarah's baby doubts
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Things are about to heat up for Sarah and Adam Barlow in Coronation Street. The couple are revisiting their baby story, with Adam keen to grow their family while Sarah is more focused on her growing loungewear business. Tina O'Brien, who plays Sarah, has spoken about...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Charlie Behan reveals whether he'd quit the soap
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Charlie Behan has revealed if he would ever consider quitting the soap. The actor, who has played Charlie Dean on the Channel 4 soap since 2011, was speaking to Inside Soap to talk about recent scenes from the soap, and was asked about his future on the show.
digitalspy.com
Former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison criticises show for violent storylines
Former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison has criticised the soap for the use of violence in its storylines. Cheryl, who played Heather Trott between 2007 and 2012, told the Daily Star she believes the soap has become too "sensationalised" and risks alienating viewers. "I am not the morality police but I...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders casts former Emmerdale star as new character
EastEnders has cast former Emmerdale star Vicki Michelle as an undisclosed character. The actress, who had a small role as Patricia Foster on the ITV soap, will join Albert Square for a few episodes in the spring. According to The Sun, she will begin filming her scenes later this month, with sources saying her character will “stir up some drama.”
digitalspy.com
Love Island's Teddy Soares responds to Faye Winter split rumours
Love Island favourite Teddy Soares has addressed speculation he has split up from Faye Winter, whom he met in the 2021 villa. Rumours have been doing the rounds for some time now regarding their alleged separation, and things were only exacerbated yesterday (February 3) after Faye posted a lingerie-clad video of herself captioned by: "Valentines isn't just for couples it's also a time to fall in love with yourself".
digitalspy.com
Former Holby City star Lee Mead opens up over his hair transplant
Former Holby City star Lee Mead has opened up on his decision to undergo a hair transplant, revealing the procedure took seven hours to complete. Appearing on today's (February 3) episode of This Morning the actor discussed his experience with hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary. "I had my first one 15 years ago, but nobody knew it had happened," he said, explaining that the first procedure had removed a strip of hair from the back of his head.
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise's Kris Marshall spin-off Beyond Paradise gets release date confirmed
Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise is coming to our screens in just a few weeks. BBC One has confirmed the release date for the Kris Marshall-led series is Friday, February 24, when it will also become available on BBC iPlayer. Marshall returns as DI Humphrey Goodman following his stint...
digitalspy.com
RuPaul's Drag Race judge Loni Love apologises to contestants over runway time limits
RuPaul's Drag Race US guest judge Loni Love has apologised to the season 15 contestants over the current run's biggest controversy. The competition has moved over to its new home of MTV for 2023, and while that brings more brand recognition and a wider audience with record ratings, plenty of people are annoyed that the show has been edited down from 90 minutes with ads to 60 minutes.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Remi Carter declares love for Bree Cameron in new scenes
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Remi Carter reveals the extent of his feelings for Bree Cameron on UK screens next week. Remi has grown close to Bree while supporting her through her domestic violence ordeal in recent weeks. This week's episodes on Channel 5...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders anniversary week trailer teases huge moments for Linda Carter and more
EastEnders spoilers follow. A teaser for EastEnders' anniversary week has promised huge moments for some of the show's most prominent female characters. New footage running on BBC telly this weekend has centred on life-changing moments for Linda Carter, Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Kathy Beale, Denise Fox and Sharon Watts airing later in February.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Antony Cotton reveals Sean's death fears in shock storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Antony Cotton has revealed that his character Sean Tully will fear for his life in next week's episodes. The show will hint at a possible dark side to Sean's new partner Laurence Reeves, as questions are raised over the tragic death of his wife Lindsey.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away teases big setback for Dean and Ziggy in 23 spoiler pictures
Wednesday, February 15: John, Rose and Kirby prepare for the Summer Bay golf tournament. Wednesday, February 15: John, Rose and Kirby take a walk along the golf course. Wednesday, February 15: Rose gets some last-minute preparation in. Wednesday, February 15: Rival team leader Justin also watches on. Wednesday, February 15:...
