Thyssenkrupp investor demands fast defence division disposal
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A top-20 Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) shareholder called on Friday for the rapid disposal of the German group's warship and submarine business, saying its risks outweighed any potential benefits.
US News and World Report
Tyson Foods 'Hit in the Mouth' on Meat Supplies, CEO Says; Shares Fall
(Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc took a "hit in the mouth" as larger-than-expected beef and pork supplies weakened demand for its chicken, executives said on Monday as the meatpacker missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit. The company's primary markets - beef, pork and chicken - went the opposite direction from...
Job growth surges in January, reversing slowdown trend of past months
January's jobs report showed a big jump in growth following months of registering slight declines. Here's what that means for you.
US News and World Report
Tesla Raises Model Y Prices by $1,000 After U.S. Relaxes Tax Credit Terms
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc raised prices in the United States of its best-selling vehicle, the Model Y, by $1,000 after the government raised the ceiling on the price of crossover electric vehicles eligible for tax credits. Tesla increased the price of the Model Y Long Range to $54,990, and the...
