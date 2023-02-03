ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Tyson Foods 'Hit in the Mouth' on Meat Supplies, CEO Says; Shares Fall

(Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc took a "hit in the mouth" as larger-than-expected beef and pork supplies weakened demand for its chicken, executives said on Monday as the meatpacker missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit. The company's primary markets - beef, pork and chicken - went the opposite direction from...
Tesla Raises Model Y Prices by $1,000 After U.S. Relaxes Tax Credit Terms

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc raised prices in the United States of its best-selling vehicle, the Model Y, by $1,000 after the government raised the ceiling on the price of crossover electric vehicles eligible for tax credits. Tesla increased the price of the Model Y Long Range to $54,990, and the...

