Privacy preservation is the most challenging issue for data collection. Even if the data is encrypted, metadata, such as users' online behavior, may lead to identity exposure. A research team from City University of Hong Kong (CityU) recently developed a metadata-hiding analytic system, called Vizard, which enables data owners to securely define their data authorization and control who can use their data, providing potential applications in various sectors, such as precision medical research.

3 HOURS AGO