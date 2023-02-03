Read full article on original website
techxplore.com
Novel system prevents personal metadata leakage from online behavior for privacy protection
Privacy preservation is the most challenging issue for data collection. Even if the data is encrypted, metadata, such as users' online behavior, may lead to identity exposure. A research team from City University of Hong Kong (CityU) recently developed a metadata-hiding analytic system, called Vizard, which enables data owners to securely define their data authorization and control who can use their data, providing potential applications in various sectors, such as precision medical research.
TechCrunch
GitHub CEO on why open source developers should be exempt from the EU’s AI Act
“Open source is forming the foundation of AI in Europe,” Dohmke said onstage at the EU Open Source Policy Summit in Brussels. “The U.S. and China don’t have to win it all.”. The regulations in question come via The Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act), first proposed back...
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
Gmail creator warns Google is 'only a year or two away from total disruption' because of AI like ChatGPT
Gmail creator Paul Buchheit says AI chatbots like ChatGPT will destroy Google in the same way that the search engine killed The Yellow Pages.
Prepare to Be Tracked: Face Pay May Block People from Using Public Necessities Without Providing Facial Recognition
Imagine a future where you have to pay for everything with your face. If you're unable to provide facial recognition to authorities, you'll be restricted from accessing basic necessities like transportation, banks, and stores, effectively isolating you from society.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
Gizmodo
FTC Fines GoodRx $1.5M for Sending Your Medication Data to Facebook and Google for Ads
The Federal Trade Commission took historic action against the medication discount service GoodRx Wednesday, issuing a $1.5 million fine against the company for sharing data about users’ prescriptions with Facebook, Google, and others. It’s a move that could usher in a new era of health privacy in the United States.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
7 banks turning to a new electronic banking system similar to Apple Pay
America’s largest banks are working to compete with Apple Pay and PayPal. The post 7 banks turning to a new electronic banking system similar to Apple Pay appeared first on KYMA.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Android Headlines
Meta was scraping user data for years while publicly condemning it
Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has found itself amidst another controversy, as the social media giant was caught in a hypocritical act of publicly condemning data scraping while secretly paying a contractor to scrape data from other websites. As reported by Bloomberg, the unexpected revelation came to light when Meta sued the Israel-based data collection company, Bright Data, for harvesting and selling information from Facebook and Instagram.
Facebook Messenger Could Be Draining Your Phone, According to This Whistleblower
If true, the whistleblower's claims could confirm a popular online theory.
A laid-off Microsoft software engineer on an H1-B visa said she wonders 'where will I be living' with just 60 days to find a new job
Lupe Canaviri Maydana, who is on an H-1B visa, wrote on LinkedIn that being laid off from Microsoft "hit me with a lot of questions."
TikTok: New update allows you to send direct messages to any user, while U.S. tries to ban them
In recent weeks, the United States government has begun to block the Chinese social network in different states of the country to prevent possible espionage and dissemination of propaganda that benefits the Asian country. Still, TikTok continues with its operations and continues to release its app to offer new features to users.
Ars Technica
Big Tech companies use cloud computing arms to pursue alliances with AI groups
Big Tech companies are aggressively pursuing investments and alliances with artificial intelligence startups through their cloud computing arms, raising regulatory questions over their role as both suppliers and competitors in the battle to develop “generative AI.”. Google’s recent $300 million bet on San Francisco-based Anthropic is the latest in...
pymnts.com
Mobily Expands Mobile Payment Service in Saudi Arabia
Mobily has expanded its new mobile payment service, Mobily Pay. The Saudi Arabian telecom service provider has expanded Mobily Pay services in the county via a partnership with Swedish technology company Ericsson, according to a Monday (Feb. 6) press release. Ericsson will “continuously evolve and enhance” the Mobily Pay platform...
US News and World Report
U.S. Seeks $1.1 Million United Airlines Fine Over Boeing 777 Preflight Checks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday said it is proposing to fine United Airlines $1.1 million for allegedly conducting Boeing 777 flights without making required preflight fire system warning checks. The FAA said Chicago-based United is believed to have flown more than 102,000 flights of its...
US News and World Report
Philippines Coast Guard Chief Says Boosts South China Sea Presence
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine Coast Guard has stepped up its presence in the disputed South China Sea by deploying additional vessels and conducting more sorties and overflights to protect maritime territory and the country's fishermen, its chief said on Monday. Beijing's sweeping claims of sovereignty over the waterway have...
thejetsettingfamily.com
Global Entry vs Mobile Passport
We’ve all been there. You’re standing in line at the airport, passports in hand, and you see the sign for the Global Entry lane. But what is Global Entry? Do you need it? Is it worth the extra fee? How does Global Entry compare vs Mobile Passport?. Meanwhile,...
