techxplore.com

Novel system prevents personal metadata leakage from online behavior for privacy protection

Privacy preservation is the most challenging issue for data collection. Even if the data is encrypted, metadata, such as users' online behavior, may lead to identity exposure. A research team from City University of Hong Kong (CityU) recently developed a metadata-hiding analytic system, called Vizard, which enables data owners to securely define their data authorization and control who can use their data, providing potential applications in various sectors, such as precision medical research.
TechCrunch

GitHub CEO on why open source developers should be exempt from the EU’s AI Act

“Open source is forming the foundation of AI in Europe,” Dohmke said onstage at the EU Open Source Policy Summit in Brussels. “The U.S. and China don’t have to win it all.”. The regulations in question come via The Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act), first proposed back...
Gizmodo

FTC Fines GoodRx $1.5M for Sending Your Medication Data to Facebook and Google for Ads

The Federal Trade Commission took historic action against the medication discount service GoodRx Wednesday, issuing a $1.5 million fine against the company for sharing data about users’ prescriptions with Facebook, Google, and others. It’s a move that could usher in a new era of health privacy in the United States.
Android Headlines

Meta was scraping user data for years while publicly condemning it

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has found itself amidst another controversy, as the social media giant was caught in a hypocritical act of publicly condemning data scraping while secretly paying a contractor to scrape data from other websites. As reported by Bloomberg, the unexpected revelation came to light when Meta sued the Israel-based data collection company, Bright Data, for harvesting and selling information from Facebook and Instagram.
Ars Technica

Big Tech companies use cloud computing arms to pursue alliances with AI groups

Big Tech companies are aggressively pursuing investments and alliances with artificial intelligence startups through their cloud computing arms, raising regulatory questions over their role as both suppliers and competitors in the battle to develop “generative AI.”. Google’s recent $300 million bet on San Francisco-based Anthropic is the latest in...
pymnts.com

Mobily Expands Mobile Payment Service in Saudi Arabia

Mobily has expanded its new mobile payment service, Mobily Pay. The Saudi Arabian telecom service provider has expanded Mobily Pay services in the county via a partnership with Swedish technology company Ericsson, according to a Monday (Feb. 6) press release. Ericsson will “continuously evolve and enhance” the Mobily Pay platform...
US News and World Report

U.S. Seeks $1.1 Million United Airlines Fine Over Boeing 777 Preflight Checks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday said it is proposing to fine United Airlines $1.1 million for allegedly conducting Boeing 777 flights without making required preflight fire system warning checks. The FAA said Chicago-based United is believed to have flown more than 102,000 flights of its...
US News and World Report

Philippines Coast Guard Chief Says Boosts South China Sea Presence

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine Coast Guard has stepped up its presence in the disputed South China Sea by deploying additional vessels and conducting more sorties and overflights to protect maritime territory and the country's fishermen, its chief said on Monday. Beijing's sweeping claims of sovereignty over the waterway have...
thejetsettingfamily.com

Global Entry vs Mobile Passport

We’ve all been there. You’re standing in line at the airport, passports in hand, and you see the sign for the Global Entry lane. But what is Global Entry? Do you need it? Is it worth the extra fee? How does Global Entry compare vs Mobile Passport?. Meanwhile,...

