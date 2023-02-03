ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Retailers Offering Discounts on High-End IPhones in China

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Third party retailers in China are offering discounts of as much as 10% on Apple Inc's iPhone 14 Pro amid sluggish demand for smartphones. Electronics vendors JD.Com Inc and Suning are currently selling the iPhone 14 Pro basic model for 7,199 yuan ($1,062), checks of JD.com's app and Suning's website showed. That is 800 yuan cheaper than the standard price on Apple's official China website.
US News and World Report

U.S. Military Says It Is Searching for Remnants of Chinese Spy Balloon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Sunday it is searching for remnants of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down the previous day, in a dramatic spy saga that has further strained American-Chinese relations. The U.S. Navy is working to recover the balloon and its payload and...
HAWAII STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Seeks $1.1 Million United Airlines Fine Over Boeing 777 Preflight Checks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday said it is proposing to fine United Airlines $1.1 million for allegedly conducting Boeing 777 flights without making required preflight fire system warning checks. The FAA said Chicago-based United is believed to have flown more than 102,000 flights of its...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Colombian Military Spots Balloon-Like Object in Its Airspace

(Reuters) - A day before a U.S. military jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon, Colombia's military confirmed a sighting over its territory of an airborne object similar to a balloon. Colombia's air force said in a brief statement on Saturday that a possible balloon had been detected in...
US News and World Report

Russia's Sechin Says Europe No Longer Sets Urals Price

BENGALURU, India (Reuters) -Europe will no longer set the reference price for Russia's flagship Urals crude, Igor Sechin, the CEO of Russia's oil major Rosneft said on Monday, now Asia has emerged at the largest buyer of Russian oil since the West placed it under sanctions. Around 70% of January-loading...
US News and World Report

Chip Equipment Maker MKS Instruments Says It Is Investigating Ransomware Attack

(Reuters) - MKS Instruments Inc said on Monday it was investigating a ransomware attack that occurred last week and affected the semiconductor equipment maker's production-related systems. The company said it was in the early stages of investigating the attack that it identified on Feb. 3, adding that costs related to...
US News and World Report

Kenya Labor Court Rules That Facebook Can Be Sued

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A judge in Kenya has ruled that Facebook’s parent company, Meta, can be sued in the East African country. Meta tried to have the case dropped, arguing that Kenyan courts do not have jurisdiction over their operations, but the labor court judge dismissed that in a ruling on Monday.
US News and World Report

Australia Trade Minister to Travel to Beijing to Meet Counterpart

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia trade minister Don Farrell said on Monday he had agreed to an in-person meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao in Beijing in the near future, in the latest sign that relations between the two countries are thawing. "Our meeting represents another important step in the stabilisation of...
US News and World Report

U.S. Farmers Plan to Go 'Heavy on Corn' in 2023 Despite Risks

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low. Plans for...
ILLINOIS STATE
US News and World Report

Putin Approves Sale of Mercedes-Benz Russian Finance Arm

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved the sale of Mercedes-Benz's local financial services division to Russian car dealer Avtodom, nudging the German automaker closer towards fully offloading its Russian assets. Mercedes-Benz suspended production at its factory in Russia and halted exports to the country last March,...
US News and World Report

Tyson Foods 'Hit in the Mouth' on Meat Supplies, CEO Says; Shares Fall

(Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc took a "hit in the mouth" as larger-than-expected beef and pork supplies weakened demand for its chicken, executives said on Monday as the meatpacker missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit. The company's primary markets - beef, pork and chicken - went the opposite direction from...

