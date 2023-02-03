Read full article on original website
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
New Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Location Opening February 22
The location will be the eighth in the state. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NJ.com.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
US News and World Report
Retailers Offering Discounts on High-End IPhones in China
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Third party retailers in China are offering discounts of as much as 10% on Apple Inc's iPhone 14 Pro amid sluggish demand for smartphones. Electronics vendors JD.Com Inc and Suning are currently selling the iPhone 14 Pro basic model for 7,199 yuan ($1,062), checks of JD.com's app and Suning's website showed. That is 800 yuan cheaper than the standard price on Apple's official China website.
US News and World Report
U.S. Military Says It Is Searching for Remnants of Chinese Spy Balloon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Sunday it is searching for remnants of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down the previous day, in a dramatic spy saga that has further strained American-Chinese relations. The U.S. Navy is working to recover the balloon and its payload and...
US News and World Report
U.S. Seeks $1.1 Million United Airlines Fine Over Boeing 777 Preflight Checks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday said it is proposing to fine United Airlines $1.1 million for allegedly conducting Boeing 777 flights without making required preflight fire system warning checks. The FAA said Chicago-based United is believed to have flown more than 102,000 flights of its...
US News and World Report
Colombian Military Spots Balloon-Like Object in Its Airspace
(Reuters) - A day before a U.S. military jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon, Colombia's military confirmed a sighting over its territory of an airborne object similar to a balloon. Colombia's air force said in a brief statement on Saturday that a possible balloon had been detected in...
US News and World Report
Russia's Sechin Says Europe No Longer Sets Urals Price
BENGALURU, India (Reuters) -Europe will no longer set the reference price for Russia's flagship Urals crude, Igor Sechin, the CEO of Russia's oil major Rosneft said on Monday, now Asia has emerged at the largest buyer of Russian oil since the West placed it under sanctions. Around 70% of January-loading...
US News and World Report
Chip Equipment Maker MKS Instruments Says It Is Investigating Ransomware Attack
(Reuters) - MKS Instruments Inc said on Monday it was investigating a ransomware attack that occurred last week and affected the semiconductor equipment maker's production-related systems. The company said it was in the early stages of investigating the attack that it identified on Feb. 3, adding that costs related to...
US News and World Report
Kenya Labor Court Rules That Facebook Can Be Sued
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A judge in Kenya has ruled that Facebook’s parent company, Meta, can be sued in the East African country. Meta tried to have the case dropped, arguing that Kenyan courts do not have jurisdiction over their operations, but the labor court judge dismissed that in a ruling on Monday.
US News and World Report
Australia Trade Minister to Travel to Beijing to Meet Counterpart
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia trade minister Don Farrell said on Monday he had agreed to an in-person meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao in Beijing in the near future, in the latest sign that relations between the two countries are thawing. "Our meeting represents another important step in the stabilisation of...
US News and World Report
China Fires Back at Biden’s Decision to Shoot Down Balloon as Domestic Criticism Soars
China on Monday broke from its previously conciliatory tone about its surveillance balloon that drifted over the U.S. and lashed out at President Joe Biden’s decision to shoot it down over the weekend after it cleared the mainland. [. READ:. U.S. Downs Chinese Balloon ]. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao...
US News and World Report
U.S. Farmers Plan to Go 'Heavy on Corn' in 2023 Despite Risks
CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low. Plans for...
US News and World Report
Putin Approves Sale of Mercedes-Benz Russian Finance Arm
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved the sale of Mercedes-Benz's local financial services division to Russian car dealer Avtodom, nudging the German automaker closer towards fully offloading its Russian assets. Mercedes-Benz suspended production at its factory in Russia and halted exports to the country last March,...
US News and World Report
Tyson Foods 'Hit in the Mouth' on Meat Supplies, CEO Says; Shares Fall
(Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc took a "hit in the mouth" as larger-than-expected beef and pork supplies weakened demand for its chicken, executives said on Monday as the meatpacker missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit. The company's primary markets - beef, pork and chicken - went the opposite direction from...
US News and World Report
Yellen: 'You Don't Have a Recession' When U.S. Unemployment at 53-Year Low
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said she saw a path for avoiding a U.S. recession, with inflation coming down significantly and the economy remaining strong, given the strength of the U.S. labor market. "You don't have a recession when you have 500,000 jobs and the lowest...
US News and World Report
Washington Weighing Deploying Medium-Range Missiles to U.S. Forces in Japan -Sankei
TOKYO (Reuters) - Washington has suggested deploying medium-range missiles in Japan as part of a plan to bolster defences against China along the East and South China Seas, the Sankei newspaper reported on Saturday citing unidentified people involved with U.S.-Japan relations. The deployment to U.S. forces in Japan may include...
