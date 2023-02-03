Read full article on original website
Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Shares Down 3.7%
Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The company has a market cap of $53.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sees Large Volume Increase
VICR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.
Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV
KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Canaccord Genuity Group Increases MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $400.00
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $284.76 on Friday. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $132.56 and a 52 week high of $522.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.13. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.42.
New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.17 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)
New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,995 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Ventas worth $18,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Down 5.5%
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTEX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VTEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.
SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.67. Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KT (NYSE:KT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume
Separately, StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Gap Up to $4.15
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erasca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Erasca Stock Performance. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day...
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Down 6%
The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.
Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,544 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)
Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for LifeStance Health Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFST)
LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LifeStance Health Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for LifeStance Health Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LifeStance Health Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.
Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share
Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.
ProShare Advisors LLC Has $498,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Snap by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Snap by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.
DHT (DHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHT had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.89 million. On average, analysts expect DHT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Down 5.5%
Several analysts recently commented on YMM shares. TheStreet raised Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading 5.1% Higher
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.12.
Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) Shares Down 0.4%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share
Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hexcel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.
American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Stock Price Down 0.8%
American Century Quality Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.8 %. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Quality Preferred ETF. A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes...
