Teacher shortage persists, compounds for area districts

A new report from Minnesota’s Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board indicates that the state’s long growing teacher shortage has reached new heights, and local districts, hit by a statewide school budget crunch, are feeling the pain.

According to the biannual report, 84% of districts across the state report being “somewhat significantly” or “very significantly” impacted by the teacher shortage. A comparatively small 70% of districts reported similar difficulties finding teachers two years ago.

Competing for a limited pool of educators can be even more difficult for the region’s small schools, like Le Sueur-Henderson, Tri-City United and Cleveland.

The situation is even more dire when it comes to substitute teachers, with 89% of districts reporting that they have been significantly impacted by the substitute shortage. However, that figure only increased by 1% compared to the previous report.

Enrollment in teacher preparation programs has been in steady decline over the last decade, dropping by about one-third nationwide according to an annual report on the state of teacher education released by the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education.

Not only are fewer students entering into teaching programs, but many of those who do train to become teachers subsequently leave the field. According to the Board’s report, 38% of Minnesota teachers with a Tier 3 or Tier 4 license aren’t currently in the classroom.

“For a long time, teaching hasn’t always been seen as a career that students want to get into; that makes it challenging,” said Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad.

Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann said teachers are often highly coveted by those in the business community, as well, for their skills, dedication, organized and detail-oriented approach, and proven ability to do more with less.

While many local educators continue to see their career as a calling, it can be hard to turn down a position offering significantly better pay and less stress. In order to retain staff, Hillmann said that districts need to be able to offer competitive pay and a reasonable workload.

“We have a responsibility to make sure we have a workplace that respects people, that gives them the time they need to complete their work, and pay and benefits that allows them to live a solid life without working multiple jobs,” he said.

Boosting teacher pay is easier said than done, at a time of extreme financial crunch for districts throughout the state. While state legislators have pledged to use a portion of their $17.6 billion projected surplus to fund K-12 education, districts are reeling from years of cuts.

State has benefited from a strong recovery from COVID-19 that has boosted tax revenues, but districts have instead felt the pinch of surging inflation, as the bulk of their revenue comes from a state government that only slightly increased funding year over year.

Districts have also been impacted by “cross-subsidies,” or unfunded mandates around special education and English as a Second Language Instruction. In order to cover that mandatory programming, they have had no choice but to cut millions in other areas.

To attract more staff into education, Hillmann said that legislators should look at expanding student loan forgiveness programs for educators. And in addition to financial security and work-life balance, he emphasized that teachers are looking for support from their communities.

“As educators we welcome accountability, but I think there’s been some mean spirited commentary and unfair criticism of our public servants,” he said. “Fortunately I think we have largely avoided that here in Northfield.”

Aided by strong support from the community in the form of numerous voter approved levies, Northfield has managed to keep compensation for first year teachers relatively high. In addition, the community is seen as a desirable place to live and work, helping the district to attract talent.

While Northfield and other larger districts, like Faribault and Owatonna, have managed to keep vacancies to a minimum, even a handful of unfilled openings forces other teachers to either take on additional students or teach an additional course during their preparatory period.

In Faribault, an elementary education position posted this year received about 18-25 applications, according to District Human Resources Director Nicole Yochum. A decade ago, the same posting would likely have attracted interest from hundreds of applicants.

For even somewhat more specialized positions, districts like Faribault have often been simply unable to find the staff they need. A decade ago, a high school science teacher vacancy would have been expected to attract around 50 applicants; this year, it attracted precisely zero.

Yochum said the shortages are particularly severe when it comes to special education and English as a Second Language instruction. Several vacancies have left the remaining staff struggling to serve their students well.

Owatonna’s Elstad said that Special Ed instructors have always had a tough job, but their workload is now sometimes just “downright impossible.” In addition to providing personal instruction for students with a wide variety of needs, teachers are asked to complete an abundance of paperwork.

Le Sueur-Henderson Superintendent Jim Wagner said that his district simply can’t keep up with the levels of compensation offered by larger nearby districts.

That’s forced districts like Le Sueur-Henderson to be more creative and flexible, while also increasing the workload of some teachers. A smaller district also offers even new teachers opportunities to lead an activity or coach a sport, which is exactly what some are looking for.

“When they’re coaching, it gives them the opportunity to get away from the classroom for a bit, do something different than that continued grind,” Wagner said.

Kenyon-Wanamingo Superintendent Bryan Boysen said that, while shortages remain a major issue, he’s started to see them ease over the last year. To help bring teachers to a smaller district like K-W, Boysen has focused on building personal relationships with students and administrators at local teacher training programs.

“It’s vital that school administration have great working relationships with post-secondary institutions,” he said. “A lot of it happens through networking and word of mouth.”