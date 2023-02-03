Read full article on original website
After 24 Years This Family-Owned Business in Downtown Otsego Has Closed
A long-standing business in downtown Otsego recently shut its doors and I didn't even get to say goodbye! Did you miss it too?. Located at 103 W. Allegan Street in Otsego, Amish Oak Treasures and More first opened their doors for business in 1998. The family-owned and operated business supplied West Michigan with gorgeous Amish furniture for over 24 years.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Michigan
It comes as no surprise that Michigan is home to some seriously amazing restaurants. From old-school Italian joints to Asian buffets, there’s an eatery in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.
The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season
Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
OnlyInYourState
This Farm To Table Restaurant In Michigan Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Michiganders love and appreciate our farming communities that produce locally grown favorites like cherries, blueberries, and apples. You can fully enjoy the Great Lake State’s farm fresh stapes when you dine at this farm-to-table restaurant in Fennville, Michigan. The rustic-chic restaurant serves seasonal American cuisine and homemade baked goods...
tourcounsel.com
Erskine Village | Shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana
Erskine Village is a shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana, United States. It opened in 2004 on the site of the former Scottsdale Mall, an enclosed shopping mall which featured L. S. Ayres, Ayr-Way (later Target), and Montgomery Ward. After experiencing a decline in tenancy throughout the late 1980s and into the 1990s, the property was torn down in 2003 and redeveloped the following year as a strip mall.
Puppy from the Humane Society of West Michigan could be your next fur-ever friend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking to add a new member to your family, the Humane Society of West Michigan might have what you're looking for. Meet Elroy, a four-month-old Terrier-Pit Bull mix. Elroy is very adaptable at this point but he will need training because he is...
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan
A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
Former Grand Rapids Radio Personality Aris Hampers has Passed Away
His voice was heard on the Grand Rapids radio airwaves for decades. His deep, iconic voice was silenced by throat cancer about four years ago. Aris Hampers passed away early Sunday morning, February 5th, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. He was 73. Aris' Music Career. Aris' love of...
WOOD
Bill’s Blog: Sand sculptures at Holland, Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wow! Look at the sand sculptures that the elements created at Holland, Michigan along the shore of Lake Michigan. This is near Holland State Park. There is a weather station right on the beach at the Holland Channel. It showed wind gusts 30 mph...
This Michigan City Has Had The Most Snow In America For The Past 30 Years!
Growing up in Michigan I felt like we got a good amount of snow. But I had no clue that one city in Michigan has been the snowiest city in all of America for the past 30 years. Michigan's Snowiest City Gets A Lot Of Lake Effect Snow. I grew...
The Home of Hudsonville Ice Cream: Ottawa County, Michigan
The birthplace of Hudsonville Ice Cream sits in Ottawa County just about halfway between Holland and Grand Rapids. Hudsonville, nicknamed "Michigan's Salad Bowl", began in 1868 when a post office was established as 'South Georgetown'. In 1872, the town was re-named 'Hudsonville' after postmaster and one of the first settlers, Homer E. Hudson. The new town was located near a swamp, which seemed set to doom Hudsonville from growing – but it didn't. When the Chicago & West Michigan Railroad came through, it brought more people looking to settle, and Hudsonville soon grew and prospered.
$12M marina with rare ‘super yacht’ slips coming to Muskegon Lake
MUSKEGON, MI – A new $12 million Muskegon Lake marina on which construction is about to begin will be one of very few in Michigan able to accommodate “super yachts.”. The 233-slip marina that is part of Adelaide Pointe will have several 80- to 100-foot slips and one 150-foot slip, according to developer Ryan Leestma.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Newly merged investment firm turns eye toward West Michigan
The growth and stability of the commercial real estate market is tantalizing to out-of-state capital. Detroit-based District Capital announced this week mergers with Indianapolis-based Crossroads Realty Advisors and Cleveland-based Westwood Real Estate Capital. The newly minted District Capital will, at least in part, turn its focus to West Michigan, according to Principal Kevin Kovachevich.
Former Grand Rapids TV Anchor Has Bought The Red Dock Café In Saugatuck
I'm not talking about California, I'm talking about the West Michigan lakeshore. The West Michigan lakeshore is a great spot that offers so many incredible places to enjoy the water and the beautiful sunsets. Saugatuck is one of those communities where people flock to each summer to relax and enjoy...
earnthenecklace.com
Doug Reardon Leaving FOX 17: Where’s the Grand Rapids Anchor Going?
West Michigan residents have relied on WXMI-TV anchor Doug Reardon for the latest news coverage during the last eight years. He’s spent the longest tenure of his broadcast career at Grand Rapids and has a special connection to the local community. But now he’s heading to the next step of his career. Doug Reardon announced he is leaving FOX 17 for another position in February 2023. Naturally, FOX 17 viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Grand Rapids. Find out what Doug Reardon said about his departure from the station here.
tourcounsel.com
Rogers Plaza | Shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan
Rogers Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan, a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Opened in 1961, it was the first shopping mall in Western Michigan and the first enclosed one in the state of Michigan. The center features Planet Fitness and Citi Trends among its major stores.
Michigan store where everything is free needs help stocking shelves
HOLLAND, Michigan — A smile comes to Samantha Mendoza's face as she swipes through her phone to find photos of her two children, Oscar and Esmerelda. As she talks about them, you can tell how proud she is to be their mom. "Both of my children have autism, so...
moderncampground.com
RV Industry Gears Up for Fixed Operations Certification Week
According to the News & Insights report of the RV Industry Association (RVIA), the RV industry is gearing up for the much-anticipated RV Fixed Operations Certification Week, set to take place from March 5-11. The event is a collaboration between the Society of Certified RV Professionals, the RV Technical Institute,...
Harbor Humane: Puppy seized from Norton Shores canine rescue dies
Harbor Humane Society says a puppy rescued from a Norton Shores canine rescue earlier this week died after being rushed to an animal hospital with severe pneumonia.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo wedding venue owner loses appeal over wedding refund dispute
KALAMAZOO, MI — The Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed a Kalamazoo County judge's decision to award $78,000 to a couple for a two-year legal dispute over a wedding canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. The decision from the three-judge panel of the Michigan Court of Appeals upheld retired...
