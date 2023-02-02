House Republicans vote to oust Democrat Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs committee
The Associated Press
3 days ago
House Republicans have voted to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The vote in a raucous session on Thursday to remove the Somali-born Muslim lawmaker came after her past comments critical of Israel. (Feb. 2)
