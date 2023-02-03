Read full article on original website
Eating Clam Chowder For Lunch on Sunday in Missouri Is Illegal Or Is It?
Eating clam chowder in Missouri is legal six days, 23 hours, and two minutes every week. Yet oddly there's one specific hour every week when clam chowder better not touch your lips. Or is it?. It's allegedly illegal for clam chowder to be eaten between 11:50 AM - 12:48 PM...
stlpublicradio.org
Here’s why Missouri is seeing more mountain lions across the state
Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. The big predator was wiped out in Missouri in 1927. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms five to ten sightings each year of mountain lions wandering into the area from western states.
KRMS Radio
Seismologists Caution Missourians To Be Prepared For Earthquakes During Awareness Month
It’s a topic we don’t think much about here in the lake area which, potentially, could be a big mistake…that is, the possibility of a major earthquake. That’s according to Jeff Briggs, Earthquake Program Manager with the State Emergency Management Agency. “These earthquakes have the potential...
FOX2now.com
Behind the scenes: Missouri marijuana farms prepare for start of recreational marijuana sales
With legalized recreational marijuana now available for dispensaries to sell, many wonder what ripple effects this will bring. Behind the scenes: Missouri marijuana farms prepare …. With legalized recreational marijuana now available for dispensaries to sell, many wonder what ripple effects this will bring. St. Charles County to use federal...
Hannibal Named One of the Most Beautiful Towns in Missouri
The internet is full of opinions and most of them aren't worth a cup of soup. However, when a major travel site speaks, it's a good idea to listen. That's what's happened here as Hannibal was just named one of the most beautiful towns in Missouri. The website I'm referring...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) discusses dead wildlife legislation on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) says there’s a “food fight” between the Missouri Department of Conservation and the state Department of Transportation (MODOT) over which agency should pay to remove dead deer and large dead animals from roads. Haden has filed legislation that requires MoDOT to remove and bury dead wildlife on a road, highway or shoulder that is large enough to impede traffic. The Missouri House Transportation Accountability Committee has heard testimony on Haden’s bill. House Bill 404 would require MoDOT to remove the dead deer, with Conservation paying those expenses. Conservation would also be required to bury the dead deer on Conservation land that’s three feet deep. Representative Haden tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this is an issue in both urban and rural Missouri:
KCTV 5
Missourians soon able to get recreational marijuana without relying on dispensaries
Stronger winds out of the southwest today will allow those temperatures to trend upward. Expect highs in the mid 50s today with 15-25 mph winds gusting up to 35.
kjfmradio.com
Missouri’s “Buckle Up Phone Down” campaign selected for national effort
MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Transportation has partnered with the U.S. Department of Transportation on a new, comprehensive approach to reversing the rise in traffic fatalities and serious injuries on the nation’s highways, roads and streets. This National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS) partnership comes after two consecutive years of more than 1,000 roadway fatalities in Missouri, a mark that hadn’t previously been met since 2006.
Long lines, sheepish grins on Missouri’s first day of recreational marijuana sales
The first day of legal recreational marijuana sales in Missouri brought long lines outside dispensaries, crowded lobbies and some sheepish grins.
This Lonely Missouri Ghost Town is Now a Prime Trout Fishing Spot
It began it's existence as the location of a whiskey distillery back in 1850. Eventually, civilization moved away from this lonely Missouri ghost town, but it's now slowly becoming known as one of the best trout fishing spots in the Show Me State. If you've never been to Jolly Mill,...
Remembering When a Mysterious Sarcophagus Was Found in Missouri
This is one of the strangest finds in Missouri history. There's a retro video remembering the time when a Missouri family found a mysterious sarcophagus in an unmarked grave. This bizarre story was reported on by KMBC in Kansas City a decade and a half ago. It's a sarcophagus that a family found in the Machpelah Cemetery in Lexington, Missouri. At the time, they were wanting to find out what was contained in an unmarked grave in their family plot. What they discovered was startling.
kwos.com
Suspected Chinese balloon spotted in Columbia and central Missouri; Missouri’s governor frustrated
Numerous mid-Missouri residents say they spotted what could be a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Friday afternoon. 939 the Eagle News fielded calls from Columbia residents and in residents in other parts of central Missouri. The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted earlier today that the large balloon seen earlier in...
kjluradio.com
Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri
Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
Missouri’s largest man-made lake called “most underrated”
Missouri is famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more. But The Show-Me State is also home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. When it comes to the state's many reservoirs (or man-made lakes), the website, "Onlyinyourstate.com," claims there's one that reigns supreme: Truman Lake.
12 Years Ago, Largest 1-Day Snowfall in History Buried Missouri
Missouri has seen some big snow storms, but nothing like the one that buried the state during the largest 1-day snowfall in Show Me State history 12 years ago today. It was February 2, 2011 when a mammoth storm crossed Missouri. By the time it was done, it left 3 Missouri counties with the largest 1-day snowfall in history - 2 FEET.
KFVS12
Legal recreational pot sales begin for Missouri adults
Firefighters in Sikeston rescued 3 dogs from a house fire this morning. The electrical fire happened just before noon on the 400 block of Marion Ave. Some southeast Mo. dispensaries begin selling recreational marijuana Friday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Some southeast Missouri dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana on Friday,...
Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon
An object resembling the Chinese balloon seen over the United States this week appeared in the Mid-Missouri sky Friday after a report of it flying near Kansas City. The post Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Researchers Say Missouri Unprepared for Massive New Madrid Quake
February is earthquake awareness month in Missouri which is ironic since researchers have just released a study saying the state isn't. If a massive quake were to hit the New Madrid Fault Zone, many Missourians would not be prepared based on their research. Phys.org just released a study in coordination...
KFVS12
Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay” bill to date in the United States. On Tuesday, February 7, the Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Committee will be having a public hearing at 8:15 a.m. on Senate Bill 134, also known as the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.” According to PROMO, Missouri’s LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy organization, this will be the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay’' bill to date in the U.S.
KFVS12
Recreational marijuana available to local dispensaries
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon being used for surveillance is flying 60,000 feet above the Central US, and is now heading east. Sikeston Firefighters rescue three dogs from Friday morning house fire. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Firefighters in Sikeston rescued 3 dogs from a house fire this morning....
