$450 worth of relief checks have started rolling out in the state of Maine. Read and find out to see who qualifies for these relief checks!. Governor Janet Mills of Maine has signed into law a spending package worth $474 million. The spending package included various methods to help the residents of Maine in dealing with the energy prices amidst the winter season. The American Rescue Plan Act allocated funds worth $157 million for the spending package. In addition, the Revenue Forecasting Committee also allocated $283 million in revenues to fund the spending package. As a result, eligible residents will receive relief checks worth $450 each.

MAINE STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO