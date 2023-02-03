Read full article on original website
theorcasonian.com
New tax credit, public option success, last 747 made, Black History Month
New Working Families Tax Credit returns up to $1,200 for eligible families. Applications are now being accepted for the state Working Families Tax Credit, providing up to $1,200 to qualifying households. The new Washington’s Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC) will provide up to a $1,200 cash refund. Approximately 400,000 households...
southarkansassun.com
$450 Relief Checks Started Rolling Out— See Who Qualifies
$450 worth of relief checks have started rolling out in the state of Maine. Read and find out to see who qualifies for these relief checks!. Governor Janet Mills of Maine has signed into law a spending package worth $474 million. The spending package included various methods to help the residents of Maine in dealing with the energy prices amidst the winter season. The American Rescue Plan Act allocated funds worth $157 million for the spending package. In addition, the Revenue Forecasting Committee also allocated $283 million in revenues to fund the spending package. As a result, eligible residents will receive relief checks worth $450 each.
southarkansassun.com
CalWORKs Program: Will Unemployment Benefits Affect CalWORKs?
CalWORKs provides financial assistance and services to needy families who are eligible in California. However, can a family receive both CalWORKs and unemployment benefits?. The California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) is a welfare program that provides needy families with financial and employment assistance. These families include those who have children but whose income and assets are below the U.S.’ maximum limit for a family’s size. CalWORKs is also known as the federal government’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
Special income tax rebate up to $800 coming to many residents in mid-February
Need some extra cash? If so, here is some news that you'll want to know about. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax rebates to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022.
spokanepublicradio.org
"Medicaid unwinding" and its effect in Washington and Idaho
On April 1, many people now on Medicaid in Washington and Idaho will lose their federally-subsidized care. That’s the day when Covid pandemic era rules that have allowed people to stay on the Medicaid rolls will lapse. “What happened during the pandemic was that, in order to ensure that...
southarkansassun.com
Transitional Employment Assistance (TEA): What It Is, How To Be Eligible
Transitional Employment Assistance (TEA) is a program that provides TANF benefits to needy families. In this article, read and find out more about TEA and how to be eligible for the program. The Transitional Employment Assistance (TEA) is a welfare program of Arkansas under the federal Temporary Assistance to Needy...
Social Security benefit increases giving Idaho residents an income boost
I don't have to tell you that inflation is hitting Idaho quite hard. Residents are paying hundreds of dollars more—as much as $800 dollars more per household—each month in Idaho. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. The first checks are coming this month, according to the Social Security Administration.
q13fox.com
Bill would create Washington cannabis commission
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A new bill under consideration this week in the State Legislature would create a cannabis commission in Washington State. Lawmakers say the commission would help growers and producers to compete nationally if or when federal restrictions are finally loosened, and the entire U.S. market opens up. It...
q13fox.com
Bill under consideration would increase tax on high-potency cannabis in Washington
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A new state House bill under consideration in Olympia would significantly increase the tax on marijuana products, depending on the concentrations of THC. The creators of HB 1641 say they are attempting to address the public health challenges of high-potency cannabis. The bill's summary states that the cannabis excise tax would be restructured into three tax rates based on product type and THC concentration.
Tri-City Herald
As cannabis sales soar in WA, minorities feel boxed out of the windfall
A decade after Washington legalized recreational cannabis, people of color remain locked out of the multibillion-dollar industry, with some calling the state’s new efforts for inclusion a late start to an already finished race. Set up against a backdrop of racial protests that gripped the United States in 2020,...
kpq.com
Affordable Health Care in Rural Washington State in Need of Help
State Representative Jaqueline Maycumber believes rural Washington is reaching a crisis situation when it comes to affordable health care. Maycumber says providers and medical facilities in rural areas continue to see low reimbursement rates for health care assistance programs. "Right now, the State of Washington is not paying parity to...
New “Highs” May Be Coming For Washington State Cannabis
A new bill introduced in the House would bring a new "high" to the tax rate on cannabis in Washington State. Right now, cannabis is taxed a flat rate of 37% regardless of strain or THC content, and has been since Initiative 502 was passed in 2012 and went into effect in 2014.
Chronicle
Religious Health Care Restrictions Prompt Call for Washington Merger Oversight
Suffering from a cancerous mass in his jaw, he waited months to ask his regular oncologist about accessing life-ending medication through the state's Death with Dignity Act. He knew that physician, from a Catholic-affiliated health system on the Kitsap Peninsula, was bound by rules against providing such medication. When the...
Chronicle
'Eyesore': First Vote on Washington Bill to Stop Wind Turbine Lights From Blinking All Night
A Washington state bill that would require the blinking red lights on wind turbines to turn off when there is no airplane nearby has passed out of a legislative committee after a unanimous vote. Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick, proposed the limit to light pollution just as Scout Clean Energy is...
FOX 28 Spokane
Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. – A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state, but the Spokane County auditor said it’s likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington’s 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north and west Spokane County.
southarkansassun.com
$1,500 in Direct Payments Will Be Given to Millions of Americans
Officials announced that millions of Americans are about to receive up to $1,500 in direct payments which they started issuing in January. Millions of Americans are still about direct payments, according to state officials. The amount that residents in Colorado vary. Single filers will get an amount of $750 while those who were jointly filed together will get an amount of $1,500.
Proposed legislation would lower mandatory school age from 8 to 6 in Washington
The proposed legislation is already being met with resistance.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bill to require licenses for smelt dipping moves through WA Legislature
Whenever smelt dips open along the Cowlitz River, thousands turn out to catch a bucket of the small silver fish. Part of the dip’s popularity is that smelt are one of the only species of fish that Washingtonians can catch without a fishing license. A bill going through the state Legislature could change that.
q13fox.com
Washington's working families tax credit launches
Applications are now open for the state's working families tax credit. The program is available for around 400,000 low to moderate income families.
Chronicle
Free ID Cards Now Available for Homeless People in Washington
Starting this year, the Washington Department of Licensing will offer a one-time original or renewed state ID card at no cost for those who are homeless and expected to live in Washington. For people who may not be homeless but are receiving public assistance, the DOL is offering cards at...
