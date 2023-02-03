ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
theorcasonian.com

New tax credit, public option success, last 747 made, Black History Month

New Working Families Tax Credit returns up to $1,200 for eligible families. Applications are now being accepted for the state Working Families Tax Credit, providing up to $1,200 to qualifying households. The new Washington’s Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC) will provide up to a $1,200 cash refund. Approximately 400,000 households...
WASHINGTON STATE
southarkansassun.com

$450 Relief Checks Started Rolling Out— See Who Qualifies

$450 worth of relief checks have started rolling out in the state of Maine. Read and find out to see who qualifies for these relief checks!. Governor Janet Mills of Maine has signed into law a spending package worth $474 million. The spending package included various methods to help the residents of Maine in dealing with the energy prices amidst the winter season. The American Rescue Plan Act allocated funds worth $157 million for the spending package. In addition, the Revenue Forecasting Committee also allocated $283 million in revenues to fund the spending package. As a result, eligible residents will receive relief checks worth $450 each.
MAINE STATE
southarkansassun.com

CalWORKs Program: Will Unemployment Benefits Affect CalWORKs?

CalWORKs provides financial assistance and services to needy families who are eligible in California. However, can a family receive both CalWORKs and unemployment benefits?. The California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) is a welfare program that provides needy families with financial and employment assistance. These families include those who have children but whose income and assets are below the U.S.’ maximum limit for a family’s size. CalWORKs is also known as the federal government’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
CALIFORNIA STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

"Medicaid unwinding" and its effect in Washington and Idaho

On April 1, many people now on Medicaid in Washington and Idaho will lose their federally-subsidized care. That’s the day when Covid pandemic era rules that have allowed people to stay on the Medicaid rolls will lapse. “What happened during the pandemic was that, in order to ensure that...
WASHINGTON STATE
southarkansassun.com

Transitional Employment Assistance (TEA): What It Is, How To Be Eligible

Transitional Employment Assistance (TEA) is a program that provides TANF benefits to needy families. In this article, read and find out more about TEA and how to be eligible for the program. The Transitional Employment Assistance (TEA) is a welfare program of Arkansas under the federal Temporary Assistance to Needy...
ARKANSAS STATE
R.A. Heim

Social Security benefit increases giving Idaho residents an income boost

I don't have to tell you that inflation is hitting Idaho quite hard. Residents are paying hundreds of dollars more⁠—as much as $800 dollars more per household⁠—each month in Idaho. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. The first checks are coming this month, according to the Social Security Administration.
IDAHO STATE
q13fox.com

Bill would create Washington cannabis commission

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A new bill under consideration this week in the State Legislature would create a cannabis commission in Washington State. Lawmakers say the commission would help growers and producers to compete nationally if or when federal restrictions are finally loosened, and the entire U.S. market opens up. It...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Bill under consideration would increase tax on high-potency cannabis in Washington

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A new state House bill under consideration in Olympia would significantly increase the tax on marijuana products, depending on the concentrations of THC. The creators of HB 1641 say they are attempting to address the public health challenges of high-potency cannabis. The bill's summary states that the cannabis excise tax would be restructured into three tax rates based on product type and THC concentration.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

As cannabis sales soar in WA, minorities feel boxed out of the windfall

A decade after Washington legalized recreational cannabis, people of color remain locked out of the multibillion-dollar industry, with some calling the state’s new efforts for inclusion a late start to an already finished race. Set up against a backdrop of racial protests that gripped the United States in 2020,...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Affordable Health Care in Rural Washington State in Need of Help

State Representative Jaqueline Maycumber believes rural Washington is reaching a crisis situation when it comes to affordable health care. Maycumber says providers and medical facilities in rural areas continue to see low reimbursement rates for health care assistance programs. "Right now, the State of Washington is not paying parity to...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state, but the Spokane County auditor said it’s likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington’s 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north and west Spokane County.
WASHINGTON STATE
southarkansassun.com

$1,500 in Direct Payments Will Be Given to Millions of Americans

Officials announced that millions of Americans are about to receive up to $1,500 in direct payments which they started issuing in January. Millions of Americans are still about direct payments, according to state officials. The amount that residents in Colorado vary. Single filers will get an amount of $750 while those who were jointly filed together will get an amount of $1,500.
COLORADO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill to require licenses for smelt dipping moves through WA Legislature

Whenever smelt dips open along the Cowlitz River, thousands turn out to catch a bucket of the small silver fish. Part of the dip’s popularity is that smelt are one of the only species of fish that Washingtonians can catch without a fishing license. A bill going through the state Legislature could change that.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Free ID Cards Now Available for Homeless People in Washington

Starting this year, the Washington Department of Licensing will offer a one-time original or renewed state ID card at no cost for those who are homeless and expected to live in Washington. For people who may not be homeless but are receiving public assistance, the DOL is offering cards at...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy